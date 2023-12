It Darwin had Jota’s finishing, Haaland who? Absolutely incredible player, I love him.



And if Jota had Nunez's instinct for runs to get into better positions (he has a xG of 0.67 per game vs Jota's 0.55) and significantly superior play making and chance creating ability (Nunez is across his time at the club 45% better at creating chances, despite playing more "up front" than Jota) then he'd be a much better player too. The difference is it is well within Nunez's capability of getting more confident and putting away the chances he gets onto (he is young, if Klopp trusted him more and played him every game you'd see that confidence blossom, most strikers start off missing chances and then get better once they are fully trusted - he massively over-performed his xG in this 3rd season for Benfica once he had settled) - whereas there is plenty of evidence Jota just won't be able to get into those better positions (through not having as much pace) or creating chances for others (6 full seasons for Wolves and us, created significantly less xA/90 in every season than Nunez outside of his first season in Portugal)