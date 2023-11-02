Nah Mo is not better in finishing. He just gets a lot of chances and also often be in the right place. The way Jota put the ball in the net, be it from his right foot or left foot or his head, always look more assured to me. Mo scored a lot of goals that when you look at the trajectory of the ball it didnt look all that convincing but somehow it went in.



Maybe Mo was better in his record breaking season when he scored a lot of curlers but since then he seems to have lost it in his locker. His curling shots these days look so tame and often just go straight to the gk.