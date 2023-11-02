« previous next »
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
November 2, 2023, 05:39:43 pm
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
November 2, 2023, 05:40:36 pm
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
November 2, 2023, 06:27:30 pm
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
November 2, 2023, 06:30:37 pm
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
November 5, 2023, 07:00:50 pm
If he doesn't score he offers so little to the team, not helped with having his fullback cutting inside him either.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
November 5, 2023, 08:33:02 pm
The Gomez/Jota combination is perhaps the least lethal combination we could possible conjure. That Luton full back will not have an easier game all season.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
November 5, 2023, 09:21:03 pm
Not sure he and Nunez work so well together in the same side. We lack a bit in the build up with two attackers who want to get in behind instead of dropping deep and roaming like Diaz or Gakpo would. Id have kept him on though because Id always back him to grab a goal.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 07:33:08 pm
Hate to think this might be the first loss in a match Diogo has scored in... 

However, Jarell Quansah says no. 

However, VAR says, oh yes. 
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 09:01:48 pm
Best finisher on the team.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 09:03:32 pm
It was an excellent finish to his goal, Mo took a knock when he came on and I wonder if that affected him today, as he seemed a bit out of sorts though not the only one.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 09:05:34 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:01:48 pm
Best finisher on the team.

For me Mo is far better but Jota is the next best. Jota has the ability to run through a tight defence and then pick where to place the ball. He is fantastic at making chances out of nothing and scoring from them. Hes much better than Salah when it comes to scoring headed goals.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 09:13:00 pm
Nah Mo is not better in finishing. He just gets a lot of chances and also often be in the right place. The way Jota put the ball in the net, be it from his right foot or left foot or his head, always look more assured to me. Mo scored a lot of goals that when you look at the trajectory of the ball it didnt look all that convincing but somehow it went in.

Maybe Mo was better in his record breaking season when he scored a lot of curlers but since then he seems to have lost it in his locker. His curling shots these days look so tame and often just go straight to the gk.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 11:16:55 pm
Is it just me, or is Jota dribbling more this season?
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 11:37:04 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:01:48 pm
Best finisher on the team.
Never doubted that he would finish off that chance.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 11:42:20 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 11:16:55 pm
Is it just me, or is Jota dribbling more this season?

Yes it seems like it. I said so a couple of pages back, and I hope he continues to do so! Hes a really powerful dribbler. Probably our sharpest forward currently.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Today at 12:39:19 am
Quote from: Kansti on Yesterday at 11:42:20 pm
Yes it seems like it. I said so a couple of pages back, and I hope he continues to do so! Hes a really powerful dribbler. Probably our sharpest forward currently.

Conor Coady was discussing on a podcast recently that when they played together at Wolves, the most surprising aspect to Jota was his power. So strong and difficult to stop when running at a defence.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Today at 12:48:08 am
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:01:48 pm
Best finisher on the team.

Which is why I couldn't understand why he was taken off on Sunday . He should have been moved into the middle especially in games against sides that have so many behind the ball.
