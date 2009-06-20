« previous next »
Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)

RedG13

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
October 6, 2023, 09:56:24 am
Quote from: Knight on October  6, 2023, 08:48:54 am
Now I'd be the first to defend the right of people on here to criticise the club/ players/ Klopp and this place occasionally veers into, 'thou must not say anything negative' territory. But criticism should be based on the right metrics. Too often players get criticised for doing the very things they're in the team to do, or they get criticised for not doing things they're not even really meant to be doing. When it comes to forwards, goals are such a crucial part of a. the game and b. the contribution that forwards need to make to the game that they often massively outweigh everything else that happens. In a low scoring game like football actual goals have a massive premium. In short, as long as the off the ball work is excellent forward players get judged in key moments and that is totally right.

In terms of the criticism of Jota's 'wastefulness', I don't disagree in a sense, I criticised him and the decision to bring him on on Saturday because of this. However, forwards are meant to take more risks. That's how goals get scored, the further up the pitch you go the lower percentage actions are acceptable and, more than that, required. So yes Jota, and the other forwards, lose the ball more often than most, but that's a necessity, a feature not a bug.

If a forward had 9 shots and scored 1 goal it might be grounds for criticism. But it might not. He might have had 6 or 7 really quite high value shots, which would actually be grounds for commendation (forwards shooting lots in good positions is a very good thing), and yet got a bit unlucky on a couple and came up against a GK having a stormer on another couple. But also, Jota didn't have 9 golden chances yesterday. Instead he was ruthless when he got an opportunity.

Quite. The emphasis in his post match thread should be, 'great run and finish, got it done when it mattered', rather than criticism. The same for Gapko the other day, who finished absolutely brilliantly for us. Criticise if you want but you realise by far the most important thing that anyone can do in a football game is score a goal? And when they score one that they didn't really have any right to score (like Jota's yesterday, which was brilliant play from the moment he first touched it), it's just weird to criticise the minor stuff.


There were about 6 posts criticising him above, fortunately Samlad helped readdress the balance with this,
4 shots, 2 Sog(which is very good over 90(will add 3 of the shots and both on target where in second half) with .5 expected goals(Behind Gravenberch and Nunez), He received the ball 25 times and 14 of those where Progressive passes(which was high on team in volume) had 2 progressive carries(Both where carries into the box), had 1 more carry into the final 3rd, Had 3 Miscontrols and was no dispossession(Jones also had 3 and Gravenberch had 4). Was 1 for 3 with take ons, he completed 12 out of 16 passes and also had 1 progressive pass and 1 pass into the final 3rd.  Also drew a foul. won 2 our of 4 aerial duels too, won 3 out of 5 ground duels
So did the striker stuff well and was on the end of progressive passes, carried ball into the box and lost the ball because of touch or bad take on a couple of times. Didnt seems to create a ton overall for others.
Agent99

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
October 6, 2023, 10:05:12 am
Quote from: farawayred on October  6, 2023, 07:43:08 am
I disagree with the logic, although I feel sympathy for the soft excuse. Just as an example, if a player ruins 9 goal chances but scores one, is that enough of a contribution? Jota is the best poacher we have since who knows when, maybe since God (though not as good), but his overall contribution is not as good as Nunez' for example, even though Nunez missed a sitter. True, Jota scored the goal that secured the points, but that was in extra time; one fuckup earlier and it could have been a draw. They had three good chances they could have converted - the header, the blunder that Ali saved, and the pass in the six yard box their forward missed. Few chances becomes goals, but we were poor upfront by our own standards. Anyway, Jota is not immune to criticism because he scored (for which he's been rightfully praised).
And then Nunez would be getting criticised for missing a sitter costing us a win.
Ray K

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
October 6, 2023, 10:41:57 am
Quote from: killer-heels on October  6, 2023, 09:49:15 am
So is Jota not suspended then?
Afraid he is, misses Brighton.

The panel is more of an advisory thing than anything, apparently. Didn't even know of its existence until yesterday.
farawayred

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
October 6, 2023, 06:11:43 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on October  6, 2023, 10:05:12 am
And then Nunez would be getting criticised for missing a sitter costing us a win.
Sure, some will. For me, it would have been a regret as well. But as Knight said a few posts above, not every chance gets converted to a goal. We've had high scoring wins that it seemed (didn't check the xG) that all chances were converted, and we had games with lots of chances and scored none. The Club World Cup against Sao Paulo is still stuck in my mind. I was just trying to say that both Nunez with Jota take risks to open up defenses, but we look more dangerous with Nunez upfront because defenders can't deal with the chaos. Jota is different in the sense that defenders can't deal well with his positioning, he just pops up somewhere unexpectedly and taps in a goal. Not to mention his headers that no one expects him to win. Different players for different types of games, I think.

@ Knight, I agree with your reply, mate. I took your earlier post as if criticism is not allowed because Jota scored.
rocco

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
October 7, 2023, 08:15:25 am
The five members of the panel, made up of three former players and coaches, plus one representative each from the Premier League and PGMOL, voted 3-2 against a booking for the second challenge, with the report stating that 'the majority deemed the decision as incorrect as they felt it did not meet the threshold for a yellow card.

Jota was sent off after picking up two bookings in the space of a minute, both for fouls on Udogie, during the Reds controversial defeat to Spurs.

Unfortunately for Liverpool, the panels ruling doesnt mean Jotas red card can be overturned, with the Portuguese set to miss Saturdays clash with Brighton.
jambutty

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
October 7, 2023, 12:15:49 pm
How many times has he interfered with a teammates shot?

He's simply trying too hard, imo.

Best poacher since Owen.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
October 21, 2023, 05:47:52 pm
His ball control and dribbling was outstanding today. Deserved a goal.
SamLad

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
October 21, 2023, 06:02:11 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on October 21, 2023, 05:47:52 pm
His ball control and dribbling was outstanding today. Deserved a goal.
the header from Dom's corner was a cracker.
nayia2002

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
October 21, 2023, 06:15:12 pm
Quote from: SamLad on October 21, 2023, 06:02:11 pm
the header from Dom's corner was a cracker.
Brilliant header that.
Coolie High

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
October 21, 2023, 07:56:48 pm
Good game today, think he might be even better centrally, all of a sudden he can dribble again.
Eeyore

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
October 21, 2023, 07:59:44 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on October 21, 2023, 07:56:48 pm
Good game today, think he might be even better centrally, all of a sudden he can dribble again.

He is from the Kuyt-Suarez school of scruffy dribblers. Far more effective than he looks.
Bread

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
October 21, 2023, 10:49:59 pm
Really impressive from Jota today. Often plays off the shoulder of the defender, but when he gets the opportunity to receive the ball, turn and run at the defence, he's an absolute menace. Has the ability to turn in pretty much any direction almost seamlessly.
markthescouser

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
October 22, 2023, 06:42:58 am
Havent been able to find a decent replay of it, but from far away, it didnt half look like he should have had a penalty at the end of the first half, and was still talking to the ref about something as he blew for half time. Good tackle?
Lynndenberries

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
October 23, 2023, 12:14:51 pm
Thought we was brilliant in our build up. Kept the ball better than he has all season.
God's Left Peg

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
October 26, 2023, 10:23:01 pm
Well done tonight on a well taken goal tonight, Diogo :wellin
duvva 💅

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
October 26, 2023, 11:05:31 pm
Great goal tonight. The turn run and finish all class. Good work from Darwin to create the space for him in the area as well
gerrardisgod

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
October 26, 2023, 11:07:57 pm
Hes got his bobbly dribbling back 8)
Bobinhood

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 12:16:27 am
I fucking loved that goal  ;D

 So fun to watch. The lad's a great player.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 12:31:08 am
Brilliant goal
farawayred

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 12:34:13 am
That was a Jota signature goal. Along with the sneaky headers, that street-style dribbling is what I first picture when I hear his name.
Kalito

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 12:38:03 am
Lovely goal. Played very well.
RedG13

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 01:23:11 am
Great Goal for him.
Kansti

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 03:45:52 am
That's a couple of games in a row now, that we are seeing Diogo driving at defenders. More please! He's so damn good at it. Really powerful dribbler.
sinnermichael

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 09:30:39 am
SamLad

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 02:12:28 pm
Kalito

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 03:36:59 pm
Let's hope he scores in every game.  :)
PaulF

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 11:00:06 pm
What's the ratio when Salah scores?
PaulF

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 11:01:06 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:00:06 pm
What's the ratio when Salah scores?
--edit-- I suspect in the klopp era, and it is an era, the most common score when we lose is 1-0. 
duvva 💅

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Today at 12:11:37 am
