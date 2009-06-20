And then Nunez would be getting criticised for missing a sitter costing us a win.



Sure, some will. For me, it would have been a regret as well. But as Knight said a few posts above, not every chance gets converted to a goal. We've had high scoring wins that it seemed (didn't check the xG) that all chances were converted, and we had games with lots of chances and scored none. The Club World Cup against Sao Paulo is still stuck in my mind. I was just trying to say that both Nunez with Jota take risks to open up defenses, but we look more dangerous with Nunez upfront because defenders can't deal with the chaos. Jota is different in the sense that defenders can't deal well with his positioning, he just pops up somewhere unexpectedly and taps in a goal. Not to mention his headers that no one expects him to win. Different players for different types of games, I think.@ Knight, I agree with your reply, mate. I took your earlier post as if criticism is not allowed because Jota scored.