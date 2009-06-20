The five members of the panel, made up of three former players and coaches, plus one representative each from the Premier League and PGMOL, voted 3-2 against a booking for the second challenge, with the report stating that 'the majority deemed the decision as incorrect as they felt it did not meet the threshold for a yellow card.
Jota was sent off after picking up two bookings in the space of a minute, both for fouls on Udogie, during the Reds controversial defeat to Spurs.
Unfortunately for Liverpool, the panels ruling doesnt mean Jotas red card can be overturned, with the Portuguese set to miss Saturdays clash with Brighton.