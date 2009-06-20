« previous next »
Author Topic: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)  (Read 444315 times)

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4520 on: October 2, 2023, 12:20:09 pm »
That FIRST Jota foul, that was not supposed to be a yellow... Right?

Of course, I understand the second foul was a yellow and deserved. Too obvious that.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4521 on: October 2, 2023, 02:28:33 pm »
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4522 on: October 2, 2023, 04:17:07 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on October  2, 2023, 02:28:33 pm
That's mine.

That's yours.

 :wave
So in a game where we were royally fucked over a number of times by the officials your stance is to still blame one of our players for the result? Ok then.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4523 on: October 2, 2023, 04:35:01 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on October  2, 2023, 04:17:07 pm

Juergen didn't even look at him when he went off.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4524 on: October 2, 2023, 04:43:01 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on October  2, 2023, 04:35:01 pm
Juergen didn't even look at him when he went off.
so what?  perhaps he was desperately trying to reorganize the 9-man team.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4525 on: October 2, 2023, 11:10:46 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on October  1, 2023, 05:55:55 am
I'm livid at him, absolutely livid. Jones was at least trying to win the ball but Jota's done two snide things that gave the referee a decision to make. Should be fined at least a week's wages. If that's how he repays the manager bringing him on ahead of Nunez it is a terrible attitude.
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on October  1, 2023, 10:24:05 am
That was stupid from Trent too but the difference at Al-James Park was the first one wasn't a yellow and the second was a dive by Gordon.  This yesterday by Jota was much more clear cut. I've seen MacAllister has mouthed off on social media so look forward to him getting banned too. Klopp has to get the discipline problem under control regardless of the terrible decisions.
Oh here he is. There's no discipline problem. There's a 'being targetted by referees' problem. After 3 red cards in 168 (One hundred and sixty eight) games we got 3 in seven games this season. 13 reds throughput Klopp's tenure here and four of them have been in seven games this season.

Yet our style of play has not changed, we haven't become more aggressive or more shithouse. The only thing that has changed is the referee's attitude to us.

As for Jotas's second: if you can't overlook a momentary lapse during that fucked-up clusterfuck of a game where everything seemed against us then you have no empathy in your soul. You and the rest of the 'livid' brigade.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4526 on: October 2, 2023, 11:19:15 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on October  2, 2023, 04:35:01 pm
Juergen didn't even look at him when he went off.
Don't tell me, PhD in body language? ;)
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4527 on: October 3, 2023, 12:43:21 pm »
Klopp should drop kick him into the kop, he was idiotic lunging into a tackle like that when on a yellow, it doesn't matter if the first yellow wasn't warranted, he's a pro and should know better
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4528 on: October 3, 2023, 04:47:55 pm »
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4529 on: October 4, 2023, 02:11:21 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October  2, 2023, 11:10:46 pm
Oh here he is. There's no discipline problem. There's a 'being targetted by referees' problem. After 3 red cards in 168 (One hundred and sixty eight) games we got 3 in seven games this season. 13 reds throughput Klopp's tenure here and four of them have been in seven games this season.

Yet our style of play has not changed, we haven't become more aggressive or more shithouse. The only thing that has changed is the referee's attitude to us.

As for Jotas's second: if you can't overlook a momentary lapse during that fucked-up clusterfuck of a game where everything seemed against us then you have no empathy in your soul. You and the rest of the 'livid' brigade.

In the 20+ years I've been supporting Liverpool the English refs have always reffed Liverpool differently, barring a brief period in 13/14 after Ferguson retired and until they remembered they're supposed to hate Scousers again. Liverpool players have to abide by a higher standard and Jota fell way short, almost waving a red rag in front of the referee. Of course it's a shit situation, but the players have to get on with it until systemic change happens. Control what we can control and all that.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4530 on: Yesterday at 04:20:25 pm »
Panel says Jota red card for Liverpool at Spurs was incorrect

The Premier League's Independent Key Match Incidents Panel has ruled Diogo Jota should not have been sent off in Liverpool's controversial 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, ESPN can reveal.

Jota was shown the red card after two challenges in little more than a minute, both on Spurs defender Destiny Udogie.

ESPN has seen the assessments of the panel for week seven, detailing that the second tackle on Udogie in the 69th minute was not worthy of a yellow card from referee Simon Hooper.

The report stated that "the majority deemed the decision as incorrect as they felt it did not meet the threshold for a yellow card," with the five members voting 3-2 against a booking.

The panel has five members, made up of three former players and/coaches, plus one representative each from the Premier League and PGMOL.

At the time, few observers questioned the merits of Jota's second caution, which left the Reds with nine men for the rest of the game. It was the first booking, when Udogie's trailing leg had clipped the Portuguese forward's knee, that seemed more worthy of reassessment. However, the panel does not make judgements on the first yellow card if a player is dismissed for two bookable offences.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was furious with both red cards, as well as the goal Luis Díaz saw wrongly ruled out for offside.

Curtis Jones was dismissed via a video review in the 24th minute for a challenge on Yves Bissouma, but the panel supported that intervention by the VAR, Darren England. Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool lost an appeal to the Football Association to get Jones' three-game suspension quashed, though he was unable to make a protest against Jota's one-match ban for two cautions.

On Wednesday, Klopp told a news conference that be believed the game should be replayed after PGMOL, the refereeing body, admitted "standards fell short of expectations" on the Diaz incident, whose goal was disallowed because of an error by the VAR with the score at 0-0 in the 34th minute.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4531 on: Yesterday at 04:21:31 pm »
The first challenge wasn't worthy of a yellow either.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4532 on: Yesterday at 04:25:07 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 04:20:25 pm
The panel has five members, made up of three former players and/coaches, plus one representative each from the Premier League and PGMOL.

Gee, I wonder which 2 were the ones who voted in favour of the yellow.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4533 on: Yesterday at 04:26:37 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 04:21:31 pm
The first challenge wasn't worthy of a yellow either.

First one couldn't even be classed as a challenge, literally just running behind someone! Farce
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4534 on: Yesterday at 04:28:00 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 04:21:31 pm
The first challenge wasn't worthy of a yellow either.
This panel don't look at first bookings (otherwise they'd be there all week, I guess).

Interesting risposte to the people here calling him a disgrace who should be dropped for 3-4 games etc.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4535 on: Yesterday at 04:29:56 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 04:28:00 pm
This panel don't look at first bookings (otherwise they'd be there all week, I guess).

Interesting risposte to the people here calling him a disgrace who should be dropped for 3-4 games etc.

Which joker said he should be dropped for 3-4 games?
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4536 on: Yesterday at 05:21:44 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 04:20:25 pm
Panel says Jota red card for Liverpool at Spurs was incorrect

The Premier League's Independent Key Match Incidents Panel has ruled Diogo Jota should not have been sent off in Liverpool's controversial 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, ESPN can reveal.

Jota was shown the red card after two challenges in little more than a minute, both on Spurs defender Destiny Udogie.

ESPN has seen the assessments of the panel for week seven, detailing that the second tackle on Udogie in the 69th minute was not worthy of a yellow card from referee Simon Hooper.

The report stated that "the majority deemed the decision as incorrect as they felt it did not meet the threshold for a yellow card," with the five members voting 3-2 against a booking.

The panel has five members, made up of three former players and/coaches, plus one representative each from the Premier League and PGMOL.

At the time, few observers questioned the merits of Jota's second caution, which left the Reds with nine men for the rest of the game. It was the first booking, when Udogie's trailing leg had clipped the Portuguese forward's knee, that seemed more worthy of reassessment. However, the panel does not make judgements on the first yellow card if a player is dismissed for two bookable offences.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was furious with both red cards, as well as the goal Luis Díaz saw wrongly ruled out for offside.

Curtis Jones was dismissed via a video review in the 24th minute for a challenge on Yves Bissouma, but the panel supported that intervention by the VAR, Darren England. Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool lost an appeal to the Football Association to get Jones' three-game suspension quashed, though he was unable to make a protest against Jota's one-match ban for two cautions.

On Wednesday, Klopp told a news conference that be believed the game should be replayed after PGMOL, the refereeing body, admitted "standards fell short of expectations" on the Diaz incident, whose goal was disallowed because of an error by the VAR with the score at 0-0 in the 34th minute.
that's nice.  but what difference will it make?
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4537 on: Yesterday at 05:22:19 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:21:44 pm
that's nice.  but what difference will it make?
0
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4538 on: Yesterday at 05:23:48 pm »
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4539 on: Yesterday at 05:42:56 pm »
  The panel has five members, made up of three former players and/coaches, plus one representative each from the Premier League and PGMOL. 

3-2 split. Wonder who voted against? ::)
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4540 on: Yesterday at 05:52:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:42:56 pm
  The panel has five members, made up of three former players and/coaches, plus one representative each from the Premier League and PGMOL. 

3-2 split. Wonder who voted against? ::)


I appreciate that Im old and decrepit but Ive never been aware of this Panel! Mind you, if it has no power Im not sure what the point of it is.

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4541 on: Yesterday at 06:01:03 pm »
Quote from: Theoldkopite on Yesterday at 05:52:41 pm

I appreciate that Im old and decrepit but Ive never been aware of this Panel! Mind you, if it has no power Im not sure what the point of it is.

Well right now it's doing a bang up job of making PGMOL looking an even bigger gang of arses than they already were. ;D
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4542 on: Yesterday at 06:02:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:01:03 pm
Well right now it's doing a bang up job of making PGMOL looking an even bigger gang of arses than they already were. ;D

Yeah, thats a positive.  :D
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4543 on: Yesterday at 10:00:24 pm »
Typical Diogo performance tonight. 

Looked gassed, off the pace, with not much touch.  But also with a goal to his credit as well. 
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4544 on: Yesterday at 10:07:12 pm »
Hardly seems to retain possession anymore. Needlessly gives away the ball numerous times, it would be nice if he improves that aspect. Cant argue with his goal scoring.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4545 on: Yesterday at 10:09:49 pm »
Was absolutely doing my head in all night but that's a typically clinical finish and the celebration was cold.

Don't think he can have any complaints about being a sub/rotation player at the moment which seems weird to say with 4 goals already, but his all round play this season hasn't been good enough.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4546 on: Yesterday at 10:46:55 pm »
seems he cant play left forward anymore
He was never that fast but he seems to have no burst like he used to have.
Still great player to have to get a goal
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4547 on: Yesterday at 10:53:01 pm »
in that inside-left (sorry for not coming up with a trendy name for it :) ) channel, ball at his feet attacking the goal, he is goddamn lethal isn't he.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4548 on: Yesterday at 11:10:08 pm »
Hes probably the best finisher in the squad but my god is his overall play awful. Hes the type of player who has awful games but always puts that one chance away. Not a bad trait to have but definitely more of a bench player youd bring on when chasing a game rather than one youd want to start weekly.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4549 on: Yesterday at 11:18:06 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 11:10:08 pm
Hes probably the best finisher in the squad but my god is his overall play awful. Hes the type of player who has awful games but always puts that one chance away. Not a bad trait to have but definitely more of a bench player youd bring on when chasing a game rather than one youd want to start weekly.

Quote from: BarryCrocker on September 28, 2023, 08:46:42 am
He's a cranky Kuyt.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4550 on: Yesterday at 11:56:08 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on October  1, 2023, 08:02:47 pm
He's prodding home two in the week after an otherwise anonymous display and there's nothing you can do about it  ;D

Unfortunately he's only prodding home one in the week after an otherwise anonymous display.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4551 on: Today at 06:44:06 am »
I find it bizarre that Gapko and Jota are getting criticism after games theyve scored in. When forwards score it doesnt really matter what else theyve done (with the ball, they need to be doing their job off the ball).
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4552 on: Today at 07:32:22 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:44:06 am
I find it bizarre that Gapko and Jota are getting criticism after games theyve scored in. When forwards score it doesnt really matter what else theyve done (with the ball, they need to be doing their job off the ball).

I dont see why there is a problem criticising Jota first touch, so many moves break down because he cant keep hold of the ball and looses it needlessly, he needs to improve this area.

Its incredibly frustrating because he is a very good player, works hard off the ball, has great close control when dribbling, lethal finisher etc.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4553 on: Today at 07:43:08 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:44:06 am
I find it bizarre that Gapko and Jota are getting criticism after games theyve scored in. When forwards score it doesnt really matter what else theyve done (with the ball, they need to be doing their job off the ball).
I disagree with the logic, although I feel sympathy for the soft excuse. Just as an example, if a player ruins 9 goal chances but scores one, is that enough of a contribution? Jota is the best poacher we have since who knows when, maybe since God (though not as good), but his overall contribution is not as good as Nunez' for example, even though Nunez missed a sitter. True, Jota scored the goal that secured the points, but that was in extra time; one fuckup earlier and it could have been a draw. They had three good chances they could have converted - the header, the blunder that Ali saved, and the pass in the six yard box their forward missed. Few chances becomes goals, but we were poor upfront by our own standards. Anyway, Jota is not immune to criticism because he scored (for which he's been rightfully praised).
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4554 on: Today at 07:59:29 am »
Everyone was playing poorly yesterday though, not just Jota. His goal was one of the few moments of top quality we had
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4555 on: Today at 08:48:54 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:43:08 am
I disagree with the logic, although I feel sympathy for the soft excuse. Just as an example, if a player ruins 9 goal chances but scores one, is that enough of a contribution? Jota is the best poacher we have since who knows when, maybe since God (though not as good), but his overall contribution is not as good as Nunez' for example, even though Nunez missed a sitter. True, Jota scored the goal that secured the points, but that was in extra time; one fuckup earlier and it could have been a draw. They had three good chances they could have converted - the header, the blunder that Ali saved, and the pass in the six yard box their forward missed. Few chances becomes goals, but we were poor upfront by our own standards. Anyway, Jota is not immune to criticism because he scored (for which he's been rightfully praised).

Now I'd be the first to defend the right of people on here to criticise the club/ players/ Klopp and this place occasionally veers into, 'thou must not say anything negative' territory. But criticism should be based on the right metrics. Too often players get criticised for doing the very things they're in the team to do, or they get criticised for not doing things they're not even really meant to be doing. When it comes to forwards, goals are such a crucial part of a. the game and b. the contribution that forwards need to make to the game that they often massively outweigh everything else that happens. In a low scoring game like football actual goals have a massive premium. In short, as long as the off the ball work is excellent forward players get judged in key moments and that is totally right.

In terms of the criticism of Jota's 'wastefulness', I don't disagree in a sense, I criticised him and the decision to bring him on on Saturday because of this. However, forwards are meant to take more risks. That's how goals get scored, the further up the pitch you go the lower percentage actions are acceptable and, more than that, required. So yes Jota, and the other forwards, lose the ball more often than most, but that's a necessity, a feature not a bug.

If a forward had 9 shots and scored 1 goal it might be grounds for criticism. But it might not. He might have had 6 or 7 really quite high value shots, which would actually be grounds for commendation (forwards shooting lots in good positions is a very good thing), and yet got a bit unlucky on a couple and came up against a GK having a stormer on another couple. But also, Jota didn't have 9 golden chances yesterday. Instead he was ruthless when he got an opportunity.

Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:59:29 am
Everyone was playing poorly yesterday though, not just Jota. His goal was one of the few moments of top quality we had

Quite. The emphasis in his post match thread should be, 'great run and finish, got it done when it mattered', rather than criticism. The same for Gapko the other day, who finished absolutely brilliantly for us. Criticise if you want but you realise by far the most important thing that anyone can do in a football game is score a goal? And when they score one that they didn't really have any right to score (like Jota's yesterday, which was brilliant play from the moment he first touched it), it's just weird to criticise the minor stuff.


There were about 6 posts criticising him above, fortunately Samlad helped readdress the balance with this,
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:53:01 pm
in that inside-left (sorry for not coming up with a trendy name for it :) ) channel, ball at his feet attacking the goal, he is goddamn lethal isn't he.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4556 on: Today at 09:31:38 am »
Jota makes those finishes look routine.
He uses the little time he has to look up and aim, but he also doesnt dwell so long that the defender catches up.
Then he shoots with sufficent power to score, but not more, and in keeps it low to make it harder for the keeper.
He doesnt outmuscle or dribble defenders very often, but it's very hard to defend against a striker that finishes so quickly.

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4557 on: Today at 09:35:22 am »
Me and my dad have a bit of a joke at the moment that when Jota is having one of those games where the ball isn't coming off him right, his movement is a bit off, his passing is wayward - "He's having one of those games, he's gonna score then"

And sure enough

I think this is what's happened 3 of the last 4 games he has played (and Spurs he didn't have enough time to do this). He looked pretty poor and goes and scores

I am delighted at his goal scoring, I am delighted with him as a player, but right now I'd be somewhat apprehensive about him starting games because his overall play hasn't been great so far this season. But I also know Jota has enough talent that he could get out of that particular funk anytime so..... Shrug
