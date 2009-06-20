I disagree with the logic, although I feel sympathy for the soft excuse. Just as an example, if a player ruins 9 goal chances but scores one, is that enough of a contribution? Jota is the best poacher we have since who knows when, maybe since God (though not as good), but his overall contribution is not as good as Nunez' for example, even though Nunez missed a sitter. True, Jota scored the goal that secured the points, but that was in extra time; one fuckup earlier and it could have been a draw. They had three good chances they could have converted - the header, the blunder that Ali saved, and the pass in the six yard box their forward missed. Few chances becomes goals, but we were poor upfront by our own standards. Anyway, Jota is not immune to criticism because he scored (for which he's been rightfully praised).



Everyone was playing poorly yesterday though, not just Jota. His goal was one of the few moments of top quality we had



in that inside-left (sorry for not coming up with a trendy name for it ) channel, ball at his feet attacking the goal, he is goddamn lethal isn't he.



Now I'd be the first to defend the right of people on here to criticise the club/ players/ Klopp and this place occasionally veers into, 'thou must not say anything negative' territory. But criticism should be based on the right metrics. Too often players get criticised for doing the very things they're in the team to do, or they get criticised for not doing things they're not even really meant to be doing. When it comes to forwards, goals are such a crucial part of a. the game and b. the contribution that forwards need to make to the game that they often massively outweigh everything else that happens. In a low scoring game like football actual goals have a massive premium. In short, as long as the off the ball work is excellent forward players get judged in key moments and that is totally right.In terms of the criticism of Jota's 'wastefulness', I don't disagree in a sense, I criticised him and the decision to bring him on on Saturday because of this. However, forwards are meant to take more risks. That's how goals get scored, the further up the pitch you go the lower percentage actions are acceptable and, more than that, required. So yes Jota, and the other forwards, lose the ball more often than most, but that's a necessity, a feature not a bug.If a forward had 9 shots and scored 1 goal it might be grounds for criticism. But it might not. He might have had 6 or 7 really quite high value shots, which would actually be grounds for commendation (forwards shooting lots in good positions is a very good thing), and yet got a bit unlucky on a couple and came up against a GK having a stormer on another couple. But also, Jota didn't have 9 golden chances yesterday. Instead he was ruthless when he got an opportunity.Quite. The emphasis in his post match thread should be, 'great run and finish, got it done when it mattered', rather than criticism. The same for Gapko the other day, who finished absolutely brilliantly for us. Criticise if you want but you realise by far the most important thing that anyone can do in a football game is score a goal? And when they score one that they didn't really have any right to score (like Jota's yesterday, which was brilliant play from the moment he first touched it), it's just weird to criticise the minor stuff.There were about 6 posts criticising him above, fortunately Samlad helped readdress the balance with this,