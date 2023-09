In 21/22 he played in a front-three with Mane and Salah that was sensational imo. Three players who could score, create and make penetrating runs behind a defence and pull defenders out of position.



They combined together really well and Mane and Jota in particular could interchange position reguarly. He had a G+A every 123 minutes that season which is more than acceptable. Playing left wing he had a G+A every 96 minutes so it's a position he can definitely play.



I think Jota, Nunez and Salah could be just as effective as that 21/22 forward line.