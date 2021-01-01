I don't think Haaland got booked for it but it should definitely have been a yellow (I thought so at the time, and I've checked just to make sure ). I think the refs in England generally ref to a different standard in Europe - Jota probably would have been sent off in Europe, which is consistent with what they tend to do.



Dont disagree.And also with Rob. Mané had eyes on the ball the whole time. Why should he expect the opposition keeper to be twenty yards outside his box. Reckless from Ederson but I guess when youre that ugly you have less fear of the consequences. In fact that applies to Skipp too.