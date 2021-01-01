« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 103 104 105 106 107 [108]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Diogo Jota  (Read 415784 times)

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,031
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4280 on: Today at 01:27:36 am »
We would be livid if an opponent caught one of ours with a high boot such that he needed to be subbed out for stitches. I mean, it's karmic payback for all the shit Tierney has let Spurs do to us over the years, but it was still bad refereeing.
Logged

Offline leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 698
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4281 on: Today at 01:55:05 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:56:28 am
Who apart from Sadio Mane has been sent off for that?

Griezmann against us, but I cant remember any others. Haaland had a very similar one earlier in the season and didnt get sent off.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4282 on: Today at 05:03:19 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 07:17:26 pm
The computer game, he's a huge gamer.

It's called PlayStation, not computer, you old fart.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Silverbird

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4283 on: Today at 05:18:36 am »
I dont think its a sending off because first, Jotas foot is not actually that high, and secondly, Jota actually got the ball and Skipp arguably put his head into Jotas studs. I think Manes red was defensible in the context of the challenge, as it was at quite high speed and if proper contact had been made then Ederson could have been seriously injured. The risk here wasnt quite as great. I thought Griezmanns red was harsh - it was in the middle of the pitch and it didnt look especially dangerous but UCL refereeing is more protective of players.
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,793
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4284 on: Today at 07:42:08 am »
Quote from: Silverbird on Today at 05:18:36 am
I dont think its a sending off because first, Jotas foot is not actually that high, and secondly, Jota actually got the ball and Skipp arguably put his head into Jotas studs. I think Manes red was defensible in the context of the challenge, as it was at quite high speed and if proper contact had been made then Ederson could have been seriously injured. The risk here wasnt quite as great. I thought Griezmanns red was harsh - it was in the middle of the pitch and it didnt look especially dangerous but UCL refereeing is more protective of players.

Jota got lucky , you cant show 6 studs at that height but it also means about 20 players this season should have seen red if Jota did , Jota was obviously only going for the ball and isnt that type of dirty player but you cant have your studs showing at around 5ft , still thought it was a yellow  , when you consider he raised in his leg in a standing position than flying in at the height plus Skipp leaned down into it .Bit still dangerous
« Last Edit: Today at 08:38:04 am by rocco »
Logged

Online Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 700
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4285 on: Today at 08:23:58 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 05:03:19 am
It's called PlayStation, not computer, you old fart.

Sorry, should have made it more clear, he was mimicking playing on his Atari 2600.
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,192
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4286 on: Today at 08:28:04 am »
That was Game of Thrones coldness when he kicked Skipp in the head.

Diaz sends his regards.
Liverpool always pay their debts.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4287 on: Today at 08:50:27 am »
Goals win games (regardless of performances). We missed him as he'd have converted some draws and losses to wins.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,255
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4288 on: Today at 09:05:43 am »
Since when did footy become such a fannies game? Jota high foot?, he's 5ft 8 and his boot was shoulder height, that what 4ft off the ground, that not a high foot for me. The Spurs player had to duck to head the ball.

Nice and convenient though isn't it? They can put all the focus on Jota and totally ignore a potential ankle breaker on Luis.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,421
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4289 on: Today at 09:48:33 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:05:43 am
Since when did footy become such a fannies game? Jota high foot?, he's 5ft 8 and his boot was shoulder height, that what 4ft off the ground, that not a high foot for me. The Spurs player had to duck to head the ball.

Nice and convenient though isn't it? They can put all the focus on Jota and totally ignore a potential ankle breaker on Luis.

They were both reds
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,431
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4290 on: Today at 09:55:19 am »
Quote from: Silverbird on Today at 05:18:36 am
I dont think its a sending off because first, Jotas foot is not actually that high, and secondly, Jota actually got the ball and Skipp arguably put his head into Jotas studs.
Yeah this is about right. The ball was there to be won and he got it, but then Skipp effectively headed his studs, as he, too, was going for the ball. You can fairly argue that it's a bit reckless going for such a high ball with other players around so a yellow seems about right.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 700
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4291 on: Today at 09:56:47 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:48:33 am
They were both reds

Yeah, but if the first was a red, the second wouldn't have existed, as it was Skipp who Diogo booted in the head.
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,221
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4292 on: Today at 09:59:09 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:48:33 am
They were both reds

Except that if the first was correctly given as a red (instead of - shock - no foul even!) then the second would not even happen.

Skipp was hard done by. He would not be bleeding red if he had already seen red earlier in the match.
Poor Skipp, another victim of  Paul Tierney.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,431
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4293 on: Today at 10:01:32 am »
The presence of blood seems to affect opinions. Like Arsenal Fan TV a bit ;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,060
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4294 on: Today at 10:05:35 am »
Do some of you still want him sold?
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,431
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4295 on: Today at 10:08:39 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:05:35 am
Do some of you still want him sold?
Two games without a goal and they'll be crawling out of the woodwork again
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 700
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4296 on: Today at 10:21:44 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:05:35 am
Do some of you still want him sold?

No, it's Nunez who they want binning off now.
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,397
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4297 on: Today at 10:26:37 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:08:39 am
Two games without a goal and they'll be crawling out of the woodwork again
One of them was saying that he offers nothing anymore in the half time thread of the game after he scored 2 right before he scored another 2...
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,134
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4298 on: Today at 10:33:21 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 10:21:44 am
No, it's Nunez who they want binning off now.

Scary innit?
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,431
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4299 on: Today at 10:34:01 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 10:26:37 am
One of them was saying that he offers nothing anymore in the half time thread of the game after he scored 2 right before he scored another 2...
Yes I remember it well. Clearly scoring two goals in the previous game, but none by half time of the current game, is not 'clinical' enough ;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,027
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4300 on: Today at 10:34:44 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 09:56:47 am
Yeah, but if the first was a red, the second wouldn't have existed, as it was Skipp who Diogo booted in the head.

Exactly yet again the referee not doing his job properly. Skipp didn't even get a booking for that attack on Diaz's ankle.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 700
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4301 on: Today at 10:49:27 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:33:21 am
Scary innit?

Yep, bet they'd moan that we didn't have a strong enough attacking option coming off the bench if we sold him  ;D
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4302 on: Today at 10:53:40 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:56:28 am
Who apart from Sadio Mane has been sent off for that?

That's a great question. There's always screaming for reds for these but i've never notice you hardly ever see them actually given so is it terrible officiating constantly for these challenges or is it not actually supposed to be a red card?
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,134
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4303 on: Today at 10:59:04 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 10:49:27 am
Yep, bet they'd moan that we didn't have a strong enough attacking option coming off the bench if we sold him  ;D

LFC have had a terrible season - so I understand fans' frustration(s) - but I've read posts (at different points of the season) demanding we sell EVERY player with the possible exception of Alisson.  :(

It's a good job fans don't get to choose the players - like EFC fans seem to.

:)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Illmatic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,046
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4304 on: Today at 11:29:31 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:08:39 am
Two games without a goal and they'll be crawling out of the woodwork again

I have never understood this way of thinking people on here are now suggesting Nunez should be sold to finance the purchase of Bellingham. Playing 50+ games a season 5 quality attackers is an absolute must there's Afcon in Jan/Feb 2024 too.
Logged
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,181
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4305 on: Today at 12:14:53 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:53:40 am
That's a great question. There's always screaming for reds for these but i've never notice you hardly ever see them actually given so is it terrible officiating constantly for these challenges or is it not actually supposed to be a red card?

Yeah, its a weird one, is there a specific rule? Because ita accidental its only a yellow?

I saw one on Twitter yesterday of Haaland high booting a player from earlier in the season, first time I'd seen the clip - presume not much fuss about it? He wasnt sent off. Apparently there was one in the Man Utd game yesterday too - no sending off, barely a word said about it either.


Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4306 on: Today at 12:34:20 pm »
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,134
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4307 on: Today at 12:43:21 pm »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,134
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4308 on: Today at 12:43:56 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:14:53 pm
Yeah, its a weird one, is there a specific rule? Because ita accidental its only a yellow?

I saw one on Twitter yesterday of Haaland high booting a player from earlier in the season, first time I'd seen the clip - presume not much fuss about it? He wasnt sent off. Apparently there was one in the Man Utd game yesterday too - no sending off, barely a word said about it either.

I just asked the same/similar question in the Klopp thread.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,614
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4309 on: Today at 12:45:21 pm »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,697
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4310 on: Today at 01:00:24 pm »
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,255
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4311 on: Today at 01:02:43 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:48:33 am
They were both reds

So if a player attempts an overhead kick and catches someone is that a red too? When Can scored that beauty, should that have been disalllowed for dangerous play?

If Jotas is a red, why isn't this?



And why is this goal allowed to stand?

Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: 1 ... 103 104 105 106 107 [108]   Go Up
« previous next »
 