« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 103 104 105 106 107 [108]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Diogo Jota  (Read 415298 times)

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,031
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4280 on: Today at 01:27:36 am »
We would be livid if an opponent caught one of ours with a high boot such that he needed to be subbed out for stitches. I mean, it's karmic payback for all the shit Tierney has let Spurs do to us over the years, but it was still bad refereeing.
Logged

Offline leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 698
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4281 on: Today at 01:55:05 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:56:28 am
Who apart from Sadio Mane has been sent off for that?

Griezmann against us, but I cant remember any others. Haaland had a very similar one earlier in the season and didnt get sent off.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4282 on: Today at 05:03:19 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 07:17:26 pm
The computer game, he's a huge gamer.

It's called PlayStation, not computer, you old fart.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Silverbird

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4283 on: Today at 05:18:36 am »
I dont think its a sending off because first, Jotas foot is not actually that high, and secondly, Jota actually got the ball and Skipp arguably put his head into Jotas studs. I think Manes red was defensible in the context of the challenge, as it was at quite high speed and if proper contact had been made then Ederson could have been seriously injured. The risk here wasnt quite as great. I thought Griezmanns red was harsh - it was in the middle of the pitch and it didnt look especially dangerous but UCL refereeing is more protective of players.
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,793
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4284 on: Today at 07:42:08 am »
Quote from: Silverbird on Today at 05:18:36 am
I dont think its a sending off because first, Jotas foot is not actually that high, and secondly, Jota actually got the ball and Skipp arguably put his head into Jotas studs. I think Manes red was defensible in the context of the challenge, as it was at quite high speed and if proper contact had been made then Ederson could have been seriously injured. The risk here wasnt quite as great. I thought Griezmanns red was harsh - it was in the middle of the pitch and it didnt look especially dangerous but UCL refereeing is more protective of players.

Jota got lucky , you cant show 6 studs at that height but it also means about 20 players this season should have seen red if Jota did , Jota was obviously only going for the ball and isnt that type of dirty player but you cant have your studs showing at around 5ft , still thought it was a yellow  , when you consider he raised in his leg in a standing position than flying in at the height plus Skipp leaned down into it .Bit still dangerous
« Last Edit: Today at 08:38:04 am by rocco »
Logged

Online Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 694
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4285 on: Today at 08:23:58 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 05:03:19 am
It's called PlayStation, not computer, you old fart.

Sorry, should have made it more clear, he was mimicking playing on his Atari 2600.
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,191
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4286 on: Today at 08:28:04 am »
That was Game of Thrones coldness when he kicked Skipp in the head.

Diaz sends his regards.
Liverpool always pay their debts.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4287 on: Today at 08:50:27 am »
Goals win games (regardless of performances). We missed him as he'd have converted some draws and losses to wins.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,251
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4288 on: Today at 09:05:43 am »
Since when did footy become such a fannies game? Jota high foot?, he's 5ft 8 and his boot was shoulder height, that what 4ft off the ground, that not a high foot for me. The Spurs player had to duck to head the ball.

Nice and convenient though isn't it? They can put all the focus on Jota and totally ignore a potential ankle breaker on Luis.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,418
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4289 on: Today at 09:48:33 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:05:43 am
Since when did footy become such a fannies game? Jota high foot?, he's 5ft 8 and his boot was shoulder height, that what 4ft off the ground, that not a high foot for me. The Spurs player had to duck to head the ball.

Nice and convenient though isn't it? They can put all the focus on Jota and totally ignore a potential ankle breaker on Luis.

They were both reds
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,419
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4290 on: Today at 09:55:19 am »
Quote from: Silverbird on Today at 05:18:36 am
I dont think its a sending off because first, Jotas foot is not actually that high, and secondly, Jota actually got the ball and Skipp arguably put his head into Jotas studs.
Yeah this is about right. The ball was there to be won and he got it, but then Skipp effectively headed his studs, as he, too, was going for the ball. You can fairly argue that it's a bit reckless going for such a high ball with other players around so a yellow seems about right.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 694
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4291 on: Today at 09:56:47 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:48:33 am
They were both reds

Yeah, but if the first was a red, the second wouldn't have existed, as it was Skipp who Diogo booted in the head.
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,221
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4292 on: Today at 09:59:09 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:48:33 am
They were both reds

Except that if the first was correctly given as a red (instead of - shock - no foul even!) then the second would not even happen.

Skipp was hard done by. He would not be bleeding red if he had already seen red earlier in the match.
Poor Skipp, another victim of  Paul Tierney.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,419
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4293 on: Today at 10:01:32 am »
The presence of blood seems to affect opinions. Like Arsenal Fan TV a bit ;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,060
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4294 on: Today at 10:05:35 am »
Do some of you still want him sold?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 103 104 105 106 107 [108]   Go Up
« previous next »
 