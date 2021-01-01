« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 103 104 105 106 107 [108]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Diogo Jota  (Read 414972 times)

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,031
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4280 on: Today at 01:27:36 am »
We would be livid if an opponent caught one of ours with a high boot such that he needed to be subbed out for stitches. I mean, it's karmic payback for all the shit Tierney has let Spurs do to us over the years, but it was still bad refereeing.
Logged

Offline leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 698
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4281 on: Today at 01:55:05 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:56:28 am
Who apart from Sadio Mane has been sent off for that?

Griezmann against us, but I cant remember any others. Haaland had a very similar one earlier in the season and didnt get sent off.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4282 on: Today at 05:03:19 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 07:17:26 pm
The computer game, he's a huge gamer.

It's called PlayStation, not computer, you old fart.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Silverbird

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4283 on: Today at 05:18:36 am »
I dont think its a sending off because first, Jotas foot is not actually that high, and secondly, Jota actually got the ball and Skipp arguably put his head into Jotas studs. I think Manes red was defensible in the context of the challenge, as it was at quite high speed and if proper contact had been made then Ederson could have been seriously injured. The risk here wasnt quite as great. I thought Griezmanns red was harsh - it was in the middle of the pitch and it didnt look especially dangerous but UCL refereeing is more protective of players.
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,791
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4284 on: Today at 07:42:08 am »
Quote from: Silverbird on Today at 05:18:36 am
I dont think its a sending off because first, Jotas foot is not actually that high, and secondly, Jota actually got the ball and Skipp arguably put his head into Jotas studs. I think Manes red was defensible in the context of the challenge, as it was at quite high speed and if proper contact had been made then Ederson could have been seriously injured. The risk here wasnt quite as great. I thought Griezmanns red was harsh - it was in the middle of the pitch and it didnt look especially dangerous but UCL refereeing is more protective of players.

Jota got lucky , you cant show 6 studs at that height but it also means about 20 players this season should have seen red if Jota did , Jota was obviously only going for the ball and isnt that type of dirty player but you can have your studs showing at around 5ft , still thought it was a yellow  , when you consider he raised in his leg in a standing position than flying in at the height plus Skipp leaned down into it .Bit still dangerous
« Last Edit: Today at 07:51:49 am by rocco »
Logged

Online Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 690
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4285 on: Today at 08:23:58 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 05:03:19 am
It's called PlayStation, not computer, you old fart.

Sorry, should have made it more clear, he was mimicking playing on his Atari 2600.
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,191
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4286 on: Today at 08:28:04 am »
That was Game of Thrones coldness when he kicked Skipp in the head.

Diaz sends his regards.
Liverpool always pay their debts.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 103 104 105 106 107 [108]   Go Up
« previous next »
 