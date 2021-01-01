« previous next »
We would be livid if an opponent caught one of ours with a high boot such that he needed to be subbed out for stitches. I mean, it's karmic payback for all the shit Tierney has let Spurs do to us over the years, but it was still bad refereeing.
Who apart from Sadio Mane has been sent off for that?

Griezmann against us, but I cant remember any others. Haaland had a very similar one earlier in the season and didnt get sent off.
The computer game, he's a huge gamer.

It's called PlayStation, not computer, you old fart.
I dont think its a sending off because first, Jotas foot is not actually that high, and secondly, Jota actually got the ball and Skipp arguably put his head into Jotas studs. I think Manes red was defensible in the context of the challenge, as it was at quite high speed and if proper contact had been made then Ederson could have been seriously injured. The risk here wasnt quite as great. I thought Griezmanns red was harsh - it was in the middle of the pitch and it didnt look especially dangerous but UCL refereeing is more protective of players.
