I dont think its a sending off because first, Jotas foot is not actually that high, and secondly, Jota actually got the ball and Skipp arguably put his head into Jotas studs. I think Manes red was defensible in the context of the challenge, as it was at quite high speed and if proper contact had been made then Ederson could have been seriously injured. The risk here wasnt quite as great. I thought Griezmanns red was harsh - it was in the middle of the pitch and it didnt look especially dangerous but UCL refereeing is more protective of players.