« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 102 103 104 105 106 [107]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Diogo Jota  (Read 414306 times)

Offline PIPA23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,367
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4240 on: Yesterday at 06:27:44 pm »
Imo he is our best striker.
Logged

Offline Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,951
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4241 on: Yesterday at 06:28:26 pm »
What an attacker.
Logged

Offline Silverbird

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4242 on: Yesterday at 06:29:10 pm »
Shades of Fowler in that winner.
Logged

Offline Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4243 on: Yesterday at 06:30:15 pm »
Thank God for this man!   :o
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,783
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4244 on: Yesterday at 06:31:09 pm »
Ice cold.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4245 on: Yesterday at 06:31:09 pm »
Had his drought mixed with injury but he's head and shoulders out best finisher at the minute. Ice cold.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,416
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4246 on: Yesterday at 06:32:28 pm »
SLOTA!!!
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,521
  • Meh sd f
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4247 on: Yesterday at 06:33:14 pm »
Quote from: Silverbird on Yesterday at 06:29:10 pm
Shades of Fowler in that winner.
Jota is such a natural finisher. Looks so easy. Ice cold, never misses the goal, just enough pace on the ball without smashing it, keeps them low.
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4248 on: Yesterday at 06:37:07 pm »
He's ruthless when he's on one of his streaks, he'll probably get another 5 or 6 before the seasons out. The goal deserved a better celebration though.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4249 on: Yesterday at 06:38:29 pm »
Quote from: Silverbird on Yesterday at 06:29:10 pm
Shades of Fowler in that winner.

Lovely wasn't it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,521
  • Meh sd f
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4250 on: Yesterday at 06:39:15 pm »
First touch kicks Skipp in the head with regards from Diaz, second touch is the winner.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4251 on: Yesterday at 06:48:08 pm »
Amazing finish

Ice cold
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,007
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4252 on: Yesterday at 06:50:17 pm »
Such a cool finish from him and I loved his celebration sitting down all calmly.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,601
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4253 on: Yesterday at 06:51:34 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:50:17 pm
Such a cool finish from him and I loved his celebration sitting down all calmly.  :D

Isn't that FIFA related? He did the same thing against Southampton last season.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,422
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4254 on: Yesterday at 06:59:38 pm »
Love him, what a player.
Logged
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,007
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4255 on: Yesterday at 07:00:21 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:51:34 pm
Isn't that FIFA related? He did the same thing against Southampton last season.

I'm not sure, knew nothing about that.  :)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4256 on: Yesterday at 07:15:34 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:51:34 pm
Isn't that FIFA related? He did the same thing against Southampton last season.
?? in what way?
Logged

Offline Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 689
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4257 on: Yesterday at 07:17:26 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:15:34 pm
?? in what way?

The computer game, he's a huge gamer.
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,089
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4258 on: Yesterday at 07:18:20 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:51:34 pm
Isn't that FIFA related? He did the same thing against Southampton last season.

Yeah it's the gamer celebration even EA are using it in their game because of him. Love him and not that it matters but don't like his calm celebration , imagine if Diaz scored this goal  :hally
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4259 on: Yesterday at 07:19:34 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 07:17:26 pm
The computer game, he's a huge gamer.
OK (I don't do computer games).

just curious though - why sitting down?
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,628
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4260 on: Yesterday at 07:19:50 pm »
So hes happy hes back on the score sheet consistently again. Loads of options up front and hes here to stay
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4261 on: Yesterday at 07:20:46 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 07:18:20 pm
Yeah it's the gamer celebration even EA are using it in their game because of him. Love him and not that it matters but don't like his calm celebration , imagine if Diaz scored this goal  :hally
a calm celebration when we're putting a game out of sight for the oppo is OK, but I'm with you - in this case .... go berserk like the rest of us!  :)
Logged

Offline Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 689
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4262 on: Yesterday at 07:25:14 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:19:34 pm
OK (I don't do computer games).

just curious though - why sitting down?

I think he's sitting down pretending to play a game, mimicking using a controller.  Didn't see it this time as I lost my shit jumping around celebrating  ;D
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4263 on: Yesterday at 07:28:32 pm »
really want to see Jota with Gakpo and Diaz though how we work that IDK, we obviously have Mo too but i think them 3 and Nunez in say 2 years will be our forwards, did someone say Mbappe? :P

Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,896
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4264 on: Yesterday at 07:28:58 pm »
To be fair that was a fantastic assist from Lucas Moura to Jota :D
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4265 on: Yesterday at 07:29:40 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 07:25:14 pm
I think he's sitting down pretending to play a game, mimicking using a controller.  Didn't see it this time as I lost my shit jumping around celebrating  ;D

:) :)
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4266 on: Yesterday at 07:30:50 pm »
Hes our best finisher. Left foot, right foot, head.
Logged

Offline CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4267 on: Yesterday at 07:32:42 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:30:50 pm
Hes our best finisher. Left foot, right foot, head.

Agree.
Logged

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,219
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4268 on: Yesterday at 07:44:25 pm »
Robbie Fowler regen.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,186
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4269 on: Yesterday at 07:53:24 pm »
Please don't sell him to raise funds. He is pure quality and even when he wasn't scoring he was creating assists.
Logged

Online nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,309
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4270 on: Yesterday at 08:09:20 pm »
Gonna repeat what I said last week.
Creates, scores, defends from attack
Our best striker by far :wave
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,601
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4271 on: Yesterday at 08:10:49 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:00:21 pm
I'm not sure, knew nothing about that.  :)

Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:15:34 pm
?? in what way?

Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 07:25:14 pm
I think he's sitting down pretending to play a game, mimicking using a controller.  Didn't see it this time as I lost my shit jumping around celebrating  ;D

;D

Yeah, something like that.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4272 on: Yesterday at 08:25:27 pm »
Please stay fit. Hes pretty much one of the best strikers around when hes fit and firing.
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,100
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4273 on: Yesterday at 08:27:12 pm »
Properly written himself into Liverpool folklore with that one. A moment that will be etched into the annals of club history forever. Origi-esque, I daresay.
Logged

Offline Songs to Sing

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,559
  • ...Hold your head up high He made the people happy
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4274 on: Yesterday at 08:38:50 pm »
Quote from: PIPA23 on Yesterday at 06:27:44 pm
Imo he is our best striker.

He is phenomenal
Logged
-Rafael Benitez 03/06/2010: "Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone." No, thank you, you wondeful, humble, gracious man. You fought for us for years and won't be forgotten.-
The 5th Benitle

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4275 on: Yesterday at 08:39:28 pm »
If I had to choose one of our forwards for that chance to fall to, it would be Diogo every time.
Logged

Offline FLRed67

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4276 on: Yesterday at 08:41:13 pm »
The best finisher at the club in the past two decades, other than Suarez.

Left foot, right foot, headers.

Of all the injured players this season, he is the one we have missed the most.

Logged

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,443
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4277 on: Today at 12:37:38 am »
Diogo fully fit and on form is a fantastic finisher. The winner yesterday was just sublime. He is on his streak now. He can score loads in the final 5 games of the season
Logged
Neither party wishes to be bent over backwards but...
coitus will occur

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,026
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4278 on: Today at 12:48:19 am »
Love the fact that our winner came from a guy that should have been set off for booting the snot out of another guy that should have been sent off. Eat fucking shit!

Must admit I got it wrong with Diogo, I was saying a few weeks back that I couldn't see a place for him in our new attack especially given his fitness concerns, and we'd be better moving him on if an offer in the region of 50m was forthcoming, but now I realise you can't dismiss such a natural goalscorer. He'll give us more injury frustration in future but hopefully Luis can put his knee worries behind him and go back to his ironman norm, then we can afford the luxury of an iceman who misses 1/3 of the season.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,179
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4279 on: Today at 12:56:28 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:48:19 am
Love the fact that our winner came from a guy that should have been set off for booting the snot out of another guy that should have been sent off. Eat fucking shit!

Must admit I got it wrong with Diogo, I was saying a few weeks back that I couldn't see a place for him in our new attack especially given his fitness concerns, and we'd be better moving him on if an offer in the region of 50m was forthcoming, but now I realise you can't dismiss such a natural goalscorer. He'll give us more injury frustration in future but hopefully Luis can put his knee worries behind him and go back to his ironman norm, then we can afford the luxury of an iceman who misses 1/3 of the season.

Who apart from Sadio Mane has been sent off for that?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 102 103 104 105 106 [107]   Go Up
« previous next »
 