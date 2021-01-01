Love the fact that our winner came from a guy that should have been set off for booting the snot out of another guy that should have been sent off. Eat fucking shit!



Must admit I got it wrong with Diogo, I was saying a few weeks back that I couldn't see a place for him in our new attack especially given his fitness concerns, and we'd be better moving him on if an offer in the region of 50m was forthcoming, but now I realise you can't dismiss such a natural goalscorer. He'll give us more injury frustration in future but hopefully Luis can put his knee worries behind him and go back to his ironman norm, then we can afford the luxury of an iceman who misses 1/3 of the season.