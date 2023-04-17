« previous next »
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4200 on: April 17, 2023, 10:00:17 pm »
Welcome back Diogo, we've missed you.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4201 on: April 17, 2023, 10:00:18 pm »
Bit of a shank on the second but once you score even the whiffed ones start to go in.  Great to see him back on the scoresheet.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4202 on: April 17, 2023, 10:43:38 pm »
I actually think he doesnt score the second without the first. Not sure he would have had the confidence to hit that first time and accurately as he did.

Great to see the confidence back in him especially after such a poor start to the game where he seemed determined to give Leeds the ball.

Have people in here actually been talking about selling him?
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4203 on: April 17, 2023, 10:44:46 pm »
Quote from: jillc on April 17, 2023, 10:00:17 pm
Welcome back Diogo, we've missed you.

Indeed.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4204 on: April 17, 2023, 11:07:22 pm »
Might have gone under the radar with the two goals and even the assist for Salah but watch the fourth goal again. Wins the ball back brilliantly on the edge of their box, links up with Robertson and was in the box as another option when Gakpo finds Salah. Proper football.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4205 on: April 17, 2023, 11:27:54 pm »
Quote from: jillc on April 17, 2023, 10:00:17 pm
Welcome back Diogo, we've missed you.

Amen.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4206 on: April 17, 2023, 11:28:17 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on April 17, 2023, 10:43:38 pm
I actually think he doesnt score the second without the first. Not sure he would have had the confidence to hit that first time and accurately as he did.

Great to see the confidence back in him especially after such a poor start to the game where he seemed determined to give Leeds the ball.

Have people in here actually been talking about selling him?

Yep!  ::)
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4207 on: April 17, 2023, 11:29:20 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on April 17, 2023, 11:07:22 pm
Might have gone under the radar with the two goals and even the assist for Salah but watch the fourth goal again. Wins the ball back brilliantly on the edge of their box, links up with Robertson and was in the box as another option when Gakpo finds Salah. Proper football.

And that's part of the reason why he is starting,others being that we need to get him ready for next season and Darwin can learn just as much about how we play from the bench imo anyway.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4208 on: April 17, 2023, 11:34:56 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 17, 2023, 11:29:20 pm
And that's part of the reason why he is starting,others being that we need to get him ready for next season and Darwin can learn just as much about how we play from the bench imo anyway.

I think he needed the goal involvements tonight massively, though. I was a bit puzzled to see Nunez not starting ahead of him but it's worked out very well tonight, starting with his great work for our 2nd and then two lovely finishes of his own.

There's another goal in it for him this weekend, no doubt about that.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4209 on: April 17, 2023, 11:55:43 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on April 17, 2023, 11:34:56 pm
I think he needed the goal involvements tonight massively, though. I was a bit puzzled to see Nunez not starting ahead of him but it's worked out very well tonight, starting with his great work for our 2nd and then two lovely finishes of his own.

There's another goal in it for him this weekend, no doubt about that.


Just a little bit  ;D
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4210 on: April 18, 2023, 12:04:42 am »
you could see he wanted a hattrick today :D

always good to see a player hungry for goals.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4211 on: April 18, 2023, 01:41:29 am »
Quote from: tubby on April 17, 2023, 10:00:18 pm
Bit of a shank on the second but once you score even the whiffed ones start to go in.  Great to see him back on the scoresheet.

"It's a shinner!"
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4212 on: April 18, 2023, 04:44:58 am »
crazy workrate rewarded with goals

his role in the 2nd goal..beautiful pickpocket from the midfield and driving forward for the assist was wonderful

great run for curtis to find him for his goal as well
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4213 on: April 18, 2023, 05:19:58 am »
If Diogoal had been back earlier, I don't think we would be in this position.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4214 on: April 18, 2023, 05:22:42 am »
Jota has been contributing with the amount of assists he has made.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4215 on: April 18, 2023, 05:28:33 am »
We missed him this last while thats for sure. He adds speed to our counter with or without the ball.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4216 on: April 18, 2023, 09:33:26 am »
Has the best workrate of all our forwards.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4217 on: April 18, 2023, 09:49:02 am »
Great to have him back, even when he's struggling he never goes missing. He was so unlucky not to score a couple early after his return and that's been used as a stick to beat him with, hopefully now people can move on and appreciate the work he puts in every game.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4218 on: April 18, 2023, 09:52:19 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on April 18, 2023, 09:49:02 am
Great to have him back, even when he's struggling he never goes missing. He was so unlucky not to score a couple early after his return and that's been used as a stick to beat him with, hopefully now people can move on and appreciate the work he puts in every game.

It's OK, he's in good company.

I've seen posts demanding pretty much EVERY player (with the exception of Alisson and Konate) be sold.

 ;D
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4219 on: April 18, 2023, 01:20:50 pm »
Glad he's back and hopefully going to regain his form but he was fuckin awful in the first half yesterday. I honestly thought he'd be off at half time.

Glad Jürgen has the patience to see it through.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4220 on: April 18, 2023, 01:46:35 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on April 18, 2023, 09:52:19 am
It's OK, he's in good company.

I've seen posts demanding pretty much EVERY player (with the exception of Alisson and Konate) be sold.

 ;D

I'll do you one better. I have seen someone want to get rid of Konate as well.

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4221 on: April 18, 2023, 01:55:53 pm »
As soon as he got his goal he looked a different player. It's amazing what confidence can do for you. I think he'll bag quite a few from now until the end of the season.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4222 on: April 18, 2023, 01:58:39 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on April 18, 2023, 01:46:35 pm
I'll do you one better. I have seen someone want to get rid of Konate as well.

 :o ::)

 ;D
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4223 on: April 18, 2023, 03:20:01 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on April 18, 2023, 09:52:19 am
It's OK, he's in good company.

I've seen posts demanding pretty much EVERY player (with the exception of Alisson and Konate) be sold.

 ;D

You can take Ali off your list of 2.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4224 on: April 18, 2023, 03:24:12 pm »
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4225 on: April 18, 2023, 03:46:05 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on April 18, 2023, 09:52:19 am
I've seen posts demanding pretty much EVERY player (with the exception of Alisson and Konate) be sold.

 ;D

I've seen posts saying we should cash in on Ali.

the usual "football is a game played on a computer" crowd .....
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4226 on: April 18, 2023, 04:21:02 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on April 18, 2023, 03:46:05 pm
I've seen posts saying we should cash in on Ali.

the usual "football is a game played on a computer" crowd .....

Yeah, some posts are scary!  :o
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4227 on: April 18, 2023, 05:25:04 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on April 18, 2023, 05:19:58 am
If Diogoal had been back earlier, I don't think we would be in this position.

That injury in an international he never should have had to have played really fucked with ours and his season. Hopefully, he can stay fit for the run-in
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4228 on: April 18, 2023, 09:18:11 pm »
Quote from: tubby on April 17, 2023, 10:00:18 pm
Bit of a shank on the second but once you score even the whiffed ones start to go in.  Great to see him back on the scoresheet.

Shinny reckon.

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4229 on: Today at 05:22:27 pm »
Diogo Jota in goalscoring form and on a hot streak is always a delight. Looking forward to more goals from him
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4230 on: Today at 06:14:57 pm »
That second was outrageous

Great to see him back confident and hitting shots whenever the opportunity arises. Another of our players who just needs to stay fit
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4231 on: Today at 07:20:03 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on April  9, 2023, 07:14:42 pm
He'll hit a run of form, he's still extremely rusty. His form has always fluctuated even at Wolves.

Never seen a player slip so much though. No where near the ball, no where near another player, just keeps falling on his arse for no reason.
Nailed it!
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4232 on: Today at 08:14:20 pm »
Dont like him on the left in this system.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4233 on: Today at 08:25:18 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:14:20 pm
Dont like him on the left in this system.
Have a feeling he'll start down the middle for West Ham, as a one off
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4234 on: Today at 08:28:04 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 08:25:18 pm
Have a feeling he'll start down the middle for West Ham, as a one off

Possibly. He drifts infield in this system too much as is his strength which makes that left side weird. Jones was having to go out there, Robbo needed to come from deep to help out.

Personally think we need another winger in the squad.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4235 on: Today at 10:36:10 pm »
When he's on form, at times it feels like he is the best finisher we have at our club, left foot right foot head, all types of finishers and diversity in how he scores, very Fowler-esque.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4236 on: Today at 10:37:58 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:36:10 pm
When he's on form, at times it feels like he is the best finisher we have at our club, left foot right foot head, all types of finishers and diversity in how he scores, very Fowler-esque.

He's also the most ruthless when on form. He puts in half chances regularly.
