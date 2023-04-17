Welcome back Diogo, we've missed you.
I actually think he doesnt score the second without the first. Not sure he would have had the confidence to hit that first time and accurately as he did.Great to see the confidence back in him especially after such a poor start to the game where he seemed determined to give Leeds the ball.Have people in here actually been talking about selling him?
Might have gone under the radar with the two goals and even the assist for Salah but watch the fourth goal again. Wins the ball back brilliantly on the edge of their box, links up with Robertson and was in the box as another option when Gakpo finds Salah. Proper football.
And that's part of the reason why he is starting,others being that we need to get him ready for next season and Darwin can learn just as much about how we play from the bench imo anyway.
I think he needed the goal involvements tonight massively, though. I was a bit puzzled to see Nunez not starting ahead of him but it's worked out very well tonight, starting with his great work for our 2nd and then two lovely finishes of his own.There's another goal in it for him this weekend, no doubt about that.
Bit of a shank on the second but once you score even the whiffed ones start to go in. Great to see him back on the scoresheet.
Great to have him back, even when he's struggling he never goes missing. He was so unlucky not to score a couple early after his return and that's been used as a stick to beat him with, hopefully now people can move on and appreciate the work he puts in every game.
It's OK, he's in good company.I've seen posts demanding pretty much EVERY player (with the exception of Alisson and Konate) be sold.
I'll do you one better. I have seen someone want to get rid of Konate as well.
You can take Ali off your list of 2.
I've seen posts saying we should cash in on Ali.the usual "football is a game played on a computer" crowd .....
If Diogoal had been back earlier, I don't think we would be in this position.
Crosby Nick never fails.
He'll hit a run of form, he's still extremely rusty. His form has always fluctuated even at Wolves.Never seen a player slip so much though. No where near the ball, no where near another player, just keeps falling on his arse for no reason.
Dont like him on the left in this system.
Have a feeling he'll start down the middle for West Ham, as a one off
When he's on form, at times it feels like he is the best finisher we have at our club, left foot right foot head, all types of finishers and diversity in how he scores, very Fowler-esque.
