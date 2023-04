Jota is brilliant but he's not a winger. He wasn't a winger last season either. He was a goal machine when he first signed for us and we should be finding him in positions where he can put the ball in the back of the net. As it is he's receiving the ball on the wing about 60 yards from goal every time. He's a player who should be judged on the chances he takes but he's not getting any because like every other attacker in our squad we keep playing him out of position every week.