When Jota,Diaz,Nunez are all fit and ready to go, who do you start as LF/LW and CF ?



Its a tough decision to make. However Id look at it differently. We have options now that will help.Jota, Nunez, Firmino, Gakpo, Salah, Elliott and then Diaz when fit.Obviously knocks and injuries will dictate who starts but the ones coming on could be just as important. I think Nunez is very good on the left as this gives him loads of space to run into. He can then cross for Salah, Gakpo or Firmino or Jota to finish. When Diaz is fit again, Id bring him on as a sub and let him keep up the intensity.The other important thing to me is that our forwards will now be in a better place to press for 90 minutes. They can run themselves into the ground for 60 or 70 minutes and then we bring on fresh legs to keep the pressure on. We are a much better team when our forwards are pressing high up.