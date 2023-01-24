« previous next »
Welcome Diogo Jota

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4040 on: January 24, 2023, 09:01:09 am
My sub conscious is telling me he's close to returning, I dreamt that I was watching him playing for us last night. I prefer the dreams where I come on as a sub at Anfield but this wasn't bad.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4041 on: January 24, 2023, 11:16:09 am
Could really be doing with him and Diaz being back asap. Think they would both help with our pressing from the front. The current front line players who are fit just now, wouldnt say pressing is a major strength of theirs
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4042 on: January 25, 2023, 11:10:57 am
He's OK, he's absailing down the main stand FFS  ;)

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4043 on: January 25, 2023, 11:11:52 am
Quote from: rob1966 on January 25, 2023, 11:10:57 am
He's OK, he's absailing down the main stand FFS  ;)

Fucking hell - asking for trouble !
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4044 on: February 3, 2023, 12:15:37 pm
Normal training next week according to Jurgen! Had a team training once this week then a planned rehab the next day.

No pressure, apparently his pressing will solve everything  ;D

Will be awesome to have him back
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4045 on: February 3, 2023, 12:20:17 pm
Great news, can't wait to see him back. Does that mean he should make the derby, on the bench at least?
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4046 on: February 3, 2023, 12:29:05 pm
Brilliant news about Diogo!!!
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4047 on: February 3, 2023, 12:42:04 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on February 3, 2023, 12:20:17 pm
Great news, can't wait to see him back. Does that mean he should make the derby, on the bench at least?

Would be nice if we need a goal for sure!
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4048 on: February 3, 2023, 12:46:46 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on February 3, 2023, 12:42:04 pm
Would be nice if we need a goal for sure!

For him more than anything, not scored since last April
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4049 on: February 3, 2023, 12:48:18 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on February 3, 2023, 12:46:46 pm
For him more than anything, not scored since last April
Hardly played to be fair.

Made a huge difference when he came back against City. Cant wait to see him back.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4050 on: February 3, 2023, 12:49:03 pm
Fantastic news.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4051 on: February 3, 2023, 12:49:13 pm
Can't wait for him to get back, was really going to explode this season it felt.. Massively missed.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4052 on: February 3, 2023, 12:50:09 pm
Thats a real boost. Really good to have him back
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4053 on: February 3, 2023, 01:23:00 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on February 3, 2023, 12:20:17 pm
Great news, can't wait to see him back. Does that mean he should make the derby, on the bench at least?

I know it was a muscle injury but wouldn't risk him against those hacking animals.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4054 on: February 3, 2023, 04:57:24 pm
Quote from: amir87 on February 3, 2023, 01:23:00 pm
I know it was a muscle injury but wouldn't risk him against those hacking animals.

Was thinking the same, it's going to be horrendous
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4055 on: February 3, 2023, 05:22:28 pm
Player like him would be a godsend right now. Has the knack for scoring out of nothing, even when he's having an uneventful 89 minutes for the rest of the game.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4056 on: February 4, 2023, 12:37:52 am
Just looked at his PL stats for last season... 15 goals and 4 assists  (7 using fantasy definitions) in 2300 minutes. Forgot how good he'd been. 9 goals in 1100 minutes the season before. Good scoring rate, just need more of those minutes!
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4057 on: February 4, 2023, 12:44:38 am
Quote from: Bread on February 3, 2023, 05:22:28 pm
Player like him would be a godsend right now. Has the knack for scoring out of nothing, even when he's having an uneventful 89 minutes for the rest of the game.


And his energy, not really seen him Nunez and Diaz together, I reckon they could be a frightener together, none of them know how to stay in the same place
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4058 on: February 4, 2023, 01:56:53 am
When Jota,Diaz,Nunez are all fit and ready to go, who do you start  as LF/LW and CF ?
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4059 on: February 4, 2023, 02:29:19 am
Quote from: smurfinaus on February 4, 2023, 01:56:53 am
When Jota,Diaz,Nunez are all fit and ready to go, who do you start  as LF/LW and CF ?

Id go with following:

LF:Jota
LW:Nunez
LAM: Gakpo
LM: Diaz

Stick Salah down the middle, and then stick 6 of the other lads elsewhere. All about that left side.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4060 on: February 4, 2023, 07:58:38 am
Quote from: smurfinaus on February 4, 2023, 01:56:53 am
When Jota,Diaz,Nunez are all fit and ready to go, who do you start  as LF/LW and CF ?

I don't think you fit the 3 in the side, you have one on the bench unless one plays right without Mo. You want a good bench option though and rotation so it's not a big problem.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4061 on: February 4, 2023, 08:38:55 pm
Save us Diogo José Teixeira da Silva! You are our only hope.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4062 on: February 9, 2023, 03:53:52 pm
Back in full training.  :D

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4063 on: February 9, 2023, 04:03:39 pm
What a wonderful sight.

Could Diogo be any paler, he makes Robbos complexion look almost healthy!
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4064 on: February 9, 2023, 04:08:40 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on February 9, 2023, 04:03:39 pm
What a wonderful sight.

Could Diogo be any paler, he makes Robbos complexion look almost healthy!

Thought similar, Dioghost...
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4065 on: February 9, 2023, 04:09:35 pm
He looks like a vampire.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4066 on: February 9, 2023, 04:10:13 pm
Quote from: Samie on February 9, 2023, 03:53:52 pm
Back in full training.  :D



Is Mo offering him gloves so he can protect his complexion?
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4067 on: February 9, 2023, 04:10:33 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on February 9, 2023, 04:03:39 pm
What a wonderful sight.

Could Diogo be any paler, he makes Robbos complexion look almost healthy!

I was thinking the same thing - he looks more Scottish than Portuguese!
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4068 on: February 9, 2023, 04:11:02 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on February 9, 2023, 04:08:40 pm
Thought similar, Dioghost...

He is freezing to be fair. I'm sure there will be more colour on him when Diogos Hota.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4069 on: February 9, 2023, 04:11:20 pm
Beautiful.  Really missed watching him play.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4070 on: February 9, 2023, 04:11:37 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on February 9, 2023, 04:03:39 pm
What a wonderful sight.

Could Diogo be any paler, he makes Robbos complexion look almost healthy!

I was thinking that he needs a week on a sunbed in the Canaries or Dubai, he makes Dracula look healthy
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4071 on: February 9, 2023, 04:11:46 pm
He's been sat indoors for most of the last year playing FIFA, what do you expect
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4072 on: February 9, 2023, 05:06:04 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on February 9, 2023, 04:11:37 pm
I was thinking that he needs a week on a sunbed in the Canaries or Dubai, he makes Dracula look healthy

Hes locked in his bedroom playing fifa most weekends, what do you expect  ;D
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4073 on: February 9, 2023, 05:07:34 pm
Quote from: tubby on February 9, 2023, 04:09:35 pm
He looks like a vampire.


We need to keep him hangry.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4074 on: Yesterday at 07:26:39 pm
Was great to see him back. Rusty as hell of course, but still.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4075 on: Yesterday at 07:29:00 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:26:39 pm
Was great to see him back. Rusty as hell of course, but still.

Snide was razor sharp, though...
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4076 on: Yesterday at 07:29:25 pm
And needs new boots.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4077 on: Yesterday at 07:32:06 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 07:29:00 pm
Snide was razor sharp, though...

Loved his first play - if I recall he wiped out some everton player with a "mistimed" tackle?
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4078 on: Yesterday at 08:18:55 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:32:06 pm
Loved his first play - if I recall he wiped out some everton player with a "mistimed" tackle?

His mistimed tackle was about the only thing he timed right ;D. Obviously rusty as hell but it's massive to get another world class player back in the fold.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4079 on: Today at 12:32:44 am
Quote from: smurfinaus on February 4, 2023, 01:56:53 am
When Jota,Diaz,Nunez are all fit and ready to go, who do you start  as LF/LW and CF ?

Its a tough decision to make. However Id look at it differently. We have options now that will help.

Jota, Nunez, Firmino, Gakpo, Salah, Elliott and then Diaz when fit.

Obviously knocks and injuries will dictate who starts but the ones coming on could be just as important. I think Nunez is very good on the left as this gives him loads of space to run into. He can then cross for Salah, Gakpo or Firmino or Jota to finish. When Diaz is fit again, Id bring him on as a sub and let him keep up the intensity.

The other important thing to me is that our forwards will now be in a better place to press for 90 minutes. They can run themselves into the ground for 60 or 70 minutes and then we bring on fresh legs to keep the pressure on. We are a much better team when our forwards are pressing high up.
