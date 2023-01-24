He's OK, he's absailing down the main stand FFS
Great news, can't wait to see him back. Does that mean he should make the derby, on the bench at least?
Would be nice if we need a goal for sure!
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
For him more than anything, not scored since last April
I know it was a muscle injury but wouldn't risk him against those hacking animals.
Player like him would be a godsend right now. Has the knack for scoring out of nothing, even when he's having an uneventful 89 minutes for the rest of the game.
