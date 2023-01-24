« previous next »
My sub conscious is telling me he's close to returning, I dreamt that I was watching him playing for us last night. I prefer the dreams where I come on as a sub at Anfield but this wasn't bad.
Could really be doing with him and Diaz being back asap. Think they would both help with our pressing from the front. The current front line players who are fit just now, wouldnt say pressing is a major strength of theirs
He's OK, he's absailing down the main stand FFS  ;)

Fucking hell - asking for trouble !
Normal training next week according to Jurgen! Had a team training once this week then a planned rehab the next day.

No pressure, apparently his pressing will solve everything  ;D

Will be awesome to have him back
Great news, can't wait to see him back. Does that mean he should make the derby, on the bench at least?
Brilliant news about Diogo!!!
Would be nice if we need a goal for sure!
For him more than anything, not scored since last April
Hardly played to be fair.

Made a huge difference when he came back against City. Cant wait to see him back.
Fantastic news.
Can't wait for him to get back, was really going to explode this season it felt.. Massively missed.
Thats a real boost. Really good to have him back
I know it was a muscle injury but wouldn't risk him against those hacking animals.
Was thinking the same, it's going to be horrendous
Player like him would be a godsend right now. Has the knack for scoring out of nothing, even when he's having an uneventful 89 minutes for the rest of the game.
Just looked at his PL stats for last season... 15 goals and 4 assists  (7 using fantasy definitions) in 2300 minutes. Forgot how good he'd been. 9 goals in 1100 minutes the season before. Good scoring rate, just need more of those minutes!
And his energy, not really seen him Nunez and Diaz together, I reckon they could be a frightener together, none of them know how to stay in the same place
