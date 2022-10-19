« previous next »
Welcome Diogo Jota

Another Red

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
October 19, 2022, 02:12:01 am
Quote from: thaddeus on October 18, 2022, 09:32:31 pm
Losing Jota on top of Diaz for an incredibly busy part of the season was entirely predictable with how the start of our season has gone.  The silver lining is the opportunity it gives to Darwin and/or Carvalho.

On the World Cup it's sad for him and I've got a lot of empathy for him.  There's a bit of poetic justice in Portgual being without him after they left us without him for three months due to the bloody Nations League.  It also removes any concerns about wanting Portugal to do well - without Jota and with the team of arrogant snides they have I'd be happy to see them get smashed.  The thought of Ronaldo lifting a World Cup in Qatar is like dystopia.

 :lmao So true.

Hard luck for Diogo. Will any of our forwards make it to and start in Qatar? Salah DNQ, Diaz DNQ & now injured, Jota injured, Firmino (?), Mane gone. That leaves Nunez as the most likely representative from our forward line and maybe Carvalho as a sub. Looking forward to cheering on...Uruguay.
CanuckYNWA

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
October 19, 2022, 03:06:59 am
I feel bad for him, had a set back before the season started and then a freak injury in the city game. Looks like he just overextended and pulled his calf muscle

Sucks he misses out on his first world cup too though I am thankful for the mid season break so Diaz and Jota dont miss near as many games as they would have

Jota has also been sublime since returning, suits the deep forward role or wide mid role so much in the new 4-4-2

Hopefully has a good recovery and ready to go after the world cup same as Diaz
him_15

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
October 19, 2022, 03:08:24 am
We are cursed by the god of injury.
El Lobo

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
October 19, 2022, 09:13:04 am
Quote from: him_15 on October 19, 2022, 03:08:24 am
We are cursed by the god of injury.

Darren Anderthor?
RyanBabel19

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
October 19, 2022, 01:13:34 pm
Quote from: him_15 on October 19, 2022, 03:08:24 am
We are cursed by the god of injury.

Its nothing new and has been working its magic for years, cast your mind back to permanently injured Ledley King and Abou Diaby always making miraculous recoveries just in time to put in 90 mins against us :lmao
James...

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
October 21, 2022, 06:26:30 pm
Klopp using the good wife waiting for a husband in prison line for Jotas recovery.

Used it twice before that I can remember. Ox after Roma and Van Dijk after Everton.


Think we might be looking at a grade 3 calf tear so 4 months potentially.
JasonF

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
October 21, 2022, 06:30:18 pm
Quote from: James... on October 21, 2022, 06:26:30 pm
Klopp using the good wife waiting for a husband in prison line for Jotas recovery.

Used it twice before that I can remember. Ox after Roma and Van Dijk after Everton.


Think we might be looking at a grade 3 calf tear so 4 months potentially.

I think it's closer to 2-3 months with no surgury required. No confirmation but grade 3 seems likely.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
October 21, 2022, 06:31:09 pm
Quote from: JasonF on October 21, 2022, 06:30:18 pm
I think it's closer to 2-3 months with no surgury required. No confirmation but grade 3 seems likely.

So hopefully back for Bixing Day, along with Diaz and, more than likely, Keita.

Edit - just realised its only two months to Boxing Day!

Should be back in time for next stage of CL, assuming our depleted forwards can get us through.
afc turkish

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
October 21, 2022, 06:35:05 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 21, 2022, 06:31:09 pm
So hopefully back for Bixing Day, along with Diaz and, more than likely, Keita.

Edit - just realised its only two months to Boxing Day!

Should be back in time for next stage of CL, assuming our depleted forwards can get us through.

Jota is something of a fix in the bix...
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
October 21, 2022, 06:38:12 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on October 21, 2022, 06:35:05 pm
Jota is something of a fix in the bix...

Jammy Dodgers or Ginger?
Garnier

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
October 21, 2022, 08:03:34 pm
These days injuries disappoint me a lot more than defeats.

The possibility of Jota being out for most of the season is just so upsetting that i'm barely excited for the upcoming games.

Mané, Firmino & Salah really spoiled us in that department - they were unbreakable injury wise

Like 2020/21, you just gotta firm it and accept that there's always some b*llshit waiting in the corner.

TepidT2O

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
October 29, 2022, 03:34:38 pm
Do we have any details of how long hes out for? 

Anywhere between 6 weeks and three months form what Klopp had said..

There must be a more accurate prognosis?
Asam

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
October 29, 2022, 05:51:17 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 29, 2022, 03:34:38 pm
Do we have any details of how long hes out for? 

Anywhere between 6 weeks and three months form what Klopp had said..

There must be a more accurate prognosis?

yes 45-90 days
TepidT2O

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
October 29, 2022, 06:57:26 pm
Quote from: Asam on October 29, 2022, 05:51:17 pm
yes 45-90 days
They must know more, its an enormous range
killer-heels

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
October 29, 2022, 07:23:44 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 29, 2022, 06:57:26 pm
They must know more, its an enormous range

I am no Welshred, but sometimes dont things develop as they go through rehab?
SamLad

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
October 31, 2022, 09:16:52 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 29, 2022, 06:57:26 pm
They must know more, its an enormous range
well maybe they don't want to mismanage expectations, or put pressure on players to rush back. 

to be honest I can't see what difference it makes, Tepid. 

even if they gave a specific day and time ... doesn't mean he'll deffo be available then - he's back when he's back.
TepidT2O

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
October 31, 2022, 09:23:21 pm
Quote from: SamLad on October 31, 2022, 09:16:52 pm
well maybe they don't want to mismanage expectations, or put pressure on players to rush back. 

to be honest I can't see what difference it makes, Tepid. 

even if they gave a specific day and time ... doesn't mean he'll deffo be available then - he's back when he's back.
There usually an expectation given though

In this case it makes the difference between him being back when the league resumes and being back a few weeks later
SamLad

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
October 31, 2022, 09:25:10 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 31, 2022, 09:23:21 pm
There usually an expectation given though

In this case it makes the difference between him being back when the league resumes and being back a few weeks later

true, but maybe they simply don't know.

the sooner the better of course......
Keith Lard

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
October 31, 2022, 11:11:15 pm
Im still cursing that injury at the end of the City game. That knocked the stuffing out of our momentum. Given our squad situation, this was one injury too much.
kcbworth

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
October 31, 2022, 11:18:30 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on October 31, 2022, 11:11:15 pm
Im still cursing that injury at the end of the City game. That knocked the stuffing out of our momentum. Given our squad situation, this was one injury too much.

For me Jota was the reason we won the City game. He played exceptionally and no surprise we won, nor any surprise that we've looked a shadow since he has been injured. What a shame
JasonF

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
November 1, 2022, 12:11:46 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 31, 2022, 09:23:21 pm
There usually an expectation given though…

In this case it makes the difference between him being back when the league resumes and being back a few weeks later

We're very vague these days. See Kelleher, Konaté, Keita etc. I even remember Klopp saying something like "we don't give out this information, do we?" to the press officer (or whoever it is he interacts with sat next to him from time to time) when asked about specifics of an injury not too long ago.

Not sure what brought about the change but seems like we give away the bare minimum now at least until they're ready to return to training.
killer-heels

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
November 1, 2022, 07:00:31 am
Quote from: kcbworth on October 31, 2022, 11:18:30 pm
For me Jota was the reason we won the City game. He played exceptionally and no surprise we won, nor any surprise that we've looked a shadow since he has been injured. What a shame

Our best attacking performance, as in how the front three worked as a unit and pressed, was when it was him, Salah and Diaz up front against Ajax. Bobby’s pressing has died a death and Nunez also doesnt really press well yet.
Armchair expert

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Yesterday at 07:46:00 pm
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Yesterday at 08:24:26 pm
Hes had a couple of big injuries with us now. I hope hes not going to be another one were they never fulfil their potential due to injuries.
Egyptian36

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Yesterday at 08:36:06 pm
Quote from: kcbworth on October 31, 2022, 11:18:30 pm
For me Jota was the reason we won the City game. He played exceptionally and no surprise we won, nor any surprise that we've looked a shadow since he has been injured. What a shame

I will never forget what he did that game, his work rate was insane. It was like 3X Kuyt.
TepidT2O

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Yesterday at 08:46:45 pm
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Yesterday at 10:47:39 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:46:45 pm
Expected really but still not nice at all.

Shit. Came in here hoping for good news but they are dashed.

At least Diaz should be available, just like a new signing. ;D
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Today at 01:00:04 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:46:45 pm
Expected really but still not nice at all.

It's sooner than I expected,can't wait to get the little terrier back.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Today at 02:22:43 am
Can't help but think his injury woes this season stem from that needless Nations League appearance against Switzerland in June
CanuckYNWA

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Today at 03:29:35 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:46:45 pm
Expected really but still not nice at all.

I agree expected, anyone who thought Jota would be back in 2022 was living in a dream world. Late January is very much reasonable and I am fine with that as much as it sucks we can be thankful for the mid season break as he will probably back for the CL and not miss a ridiculous amount of PL games like he would have

Feel horrible he missed the WC though and through such a freak late injury in a game too
