Welcome Diogo Jota

Another Red

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4000
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:32:31 pm
Losing Jota on top of Diaz for an incredibly busy part of the season was entirely predictable with how the start of our season has gone.  The silver lining is the opportunity it gives to Darwin and/or Carvalho.

On the World Cup it's sad for him and I've got a lot of empathy for him.  There's a bit of poetic justice in Portgual being without him after they left us without him for three months due to the bloody Nations League.  It also removes any concerns about wanting Portugal to do well - without Jota and with the team of arrogant snides they have I'd be happy to see them get smashed.  The thought of Ronaldo lifting a World Cup in Qatar is like dystopia.

 :lmao So true.

Hard luck for Diogo. Will any of our forwards make it to and start in Qatar? Salah DNQ, Diaz DNQ & now injured, Jota injured, Firmino (?), Mane gone. That leaves Nunez as the most likely representative from our forward line and maybe Carvalho as a sub. Looking forward to cheering on...Uruguay.
CanuckYNWA

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4001
I feel bad for him, had a set back before the season started and then a freak injury in the city game. Looks like he just overextended and pulled his calf muscle

Sucks he misses out on his first world cup too though I am thankful for the mid season break so Diaz and Jota dont miss near as many games as they would have

Jota has also been sublime since returning, suits the deep forward role or wide mid role so much in the new 4-4-2

Hopefully has a good recovery and ready to go after the world cup same as Diaz
him_15

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #4002
We are cursed by the god of injury.
