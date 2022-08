I think the point is that there's a certain level of player fame, the most famous and recogniseable names in football at a given time, the big superstars, which Liverpool have never traditionally brought in. But we have developed many players up to that level.



It's not really about what the purists think or what statistics show, it's about generally perceived profile and star quality.



That was exactly the point Jookie was trying to make. It's why I said I can't remember the last time we did it and brought up VVD as Ali as players who are now World Class but were not big name stars when we bought them. Mo wasn't, Sadio wasn't, Suarez wasn't. Torres was talked about a lot, but wasn't a star, but a kid with massive potential. Barnesey was probably the most well know when we signed him, due to his goal v Brazil. No idea how well regarded Kenny was, but I do remember legging home from the shops with my Dads Daily Mirror and running in yelling we'd signed Dalglish, so he must have been pretty well known for a 10 yr old to go mad about him signing.We don't buy superstars, we make them