Welcome Diogo Jota

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3720 on: Today at 01:06:01 pm
Well he is better than Figo, after all.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3721 on: Today at 01:08:26 pm
Nice bit of news. :)
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3722 on: Today at 01:08:52 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:35:50 pm
Its a great way of doing things. You sign up on a realistic wage, work your arse off, improve every day, show what a valuable player you are for the team, and within a couple seasons you get rewarded with a far better wage structure and a long term deal which of course is benefitial to the club. 

 8)
Oh I know and not for a minute am I criticising it at all. It protects his value for us and rewards him so everyone's happy.

Actually had a look at the contract situation generally, and for the guys in the first 11 + regular subs, the only upcoming expiring contracts are Naby and Bobby in 2023, and Thiago and Matip in 2024. (I don't expect AOC, Milly or Adrian to be offered new deals).  That's it - everyone else is 2025.  So I suppose may as well get started on the guys with 3 years left on their deals. The guys in the front office have nothing else to do  :D
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3723 on: Today at 01:09:25 pm
Not every contract extension needs to get to the point of brinksmanship.  Jota has played well enough to deserve a better contract and it means his contract won't be winding down at the same time as Salah's so one less drama.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3724 on: Today at 01:20:11 pm
Buzzing. Fully deserved. Class act.
