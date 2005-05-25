« previous next »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on May 14, 2022, 10:27:16 pm
I thought he was decent. Against Chelsea it's never easy though
Decent, but well below his best. He could have had a hat-trick on his day. His hitting the post with a rather casual approach to meeting the ball and the pass from Robbo that he didn't react to were such examples.
Quote from: AndyMuller on May 14, 2022, 08:50:10 pm
He was poor I thought, slowed the attacks down all the time.

Great pen though.

Wasnt remotely poor this is way off and a bit of an odd view to be honest - he did really well, got a number of dangerous shots off after coming in unexpectedly
FUCKING CLUTCH!!!!!!
Quote from: JackWard33 on May 14, 2022, 10:50:34 pm
Wasnt remotely poor this is way off and a bit of an odd view to be honest - he did really well, got a number of dangerous shots off after coming in unexpectedly

Made a couple of crucial passes as well.
When he gets his final pass right he will be a £100m player. What a signing. Love this guy.
Massive penalty

And always a threat. So direct
Quote from: JackWard33 on May 14, 2022, 10:50:34 pm
Wasnt remotely poor this is way off and a bit of an odd view to be honest - he did really well, got a number of dangerous shots off after coming in unexpectedly

Nah hes been poor for a while and was poor again here. The attack was worse for it when he had to come on. Your opinion doesnt change mine sorry stats guy.
Just needs a goal to get back to his instinctive best.
Will come against the Saints, I think...
Given he is as filling in on the right which really didn't suit him I thought he was good. He doesn't really offer the 1vs1 threat Diaz does but he was good in the build up and got in some good shots. Goals will come, most players go through spells where it just doesn't go for them
Dont really get the shout he didnt play well yesterday, touch game to come into and took arguably our hardest penalty.

Hes better through middle and he hasnt played there recently.
Crucial penalty yesterday to cap a pretty good performance. Looks great ahead of the season end.
Quote from: Phineus on May 15, 2022, 09:36:25 am
Dont really get the shout he didnt play well yesterday, touch game to come into and took arguably our hardest penalty.

Hes better through middle and he hasnt played there recently.

That penalty was massive. He buried it.
Quote from: JC the Messiah on May 15, 2022, 10:07:11 am
That penalty was massive. He buried it.

He can take the 5th in Paris
Quote from: rob1966 on May 15, 2022, 10:18:36 am
He can take the 5th in Paris

Strange game, where 5 pens were awarded to Liverpool in the first half, as the reds scored 4 of them to coast to a comfortable 4 0 win in regular time, you mean?
Quote from: MonsLibpool on May 14, 2022, 09:26:15 pm
His pen was key. We were behind and playing at the plastics' end. NERVES OF STEEL.

Agreed. Was so important to wrestle the momentum back from Chelsea after Manes miss and Ziyech belting the next one in. It was such a good pen and put Mount under so much pressure he cracked.
Quote from: Chris~ on May 15, 2022, 09:25:50 am
Given he is as filling in on the right which really didn't suit him I thought he was good. He doesn't really offer the 1vs1 threat Diaz does but he was good in the build up and got in some good shots. Goals will come, most players go through spells where it just doesn't go for them

Very fair assessment of him from yesterday, he will come good.
What's happened to Jota? He's been pretty useless for a couple of months now.

Not scoring, and his general play has been poor, giving the ball away cheaply and not impacting the game.
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 12:13:40 pm
What's happened to Jota? He's been pretty useless for a couple of months now.

Not scoring, and his general play has been poor, giving the ball away cheaply and not impacting the game.

Has he? :D
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 12:13:40 pm
What's happened to Jota? He's been pretty useless for a couple of months now.

Not scoring, and his general play has been poor, giving the ball away cheaply and not impacting the game.

fucking hell
I do think Jotas performances have generally gotten worse from about March onwards.

Got to wonder if the intensity of the season has caught up with him. Probably his 1st proper season where its week in, week out high pressure, high intensity games with little break.

I dont have any major concerns about him long term but currently he looks like he could do with the summer break
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 01:04:33 pm
I do think Jotas performances have generally gotten worse from about March onwards.

Got to wonder if the intensity of the season has caught up with him. Probably his 1st proper season where its week in, week out high pressure, high intensity games with little break.

I dont have any major concerns about him long term but currently he looks like he could do with the summer break

He had an injury right before the Caraboa Cup final - which I think he rushed back from and has looked just a step off since.

That said - he's still been fine overall.
His form has really dropped off in the last couple of games. He just doesn't seem to be involved much in the play and build up.

Usually when that happens he pops up with a cheeky goal, but just not happening for him.
Considering how bloody awful Bobby was yesterday when he came on, Jota did a hell of a lot more than Bobby (and I love Bobby to bits, but he couldn't string two passes together to save his life yesterday).

However, that isn't to say Jota hasn't been the same for a while true. I think the arrival of Diaz has impacted Jota's confidence a little as he has been displaced slightly. Instead of replacing Mane on the left, Klopp replaced Jota with Mane and slotted Diaz into the left, which has completely paid off. But I do feel sorry for Jota as until January and his injury, he was flying this season.

Hope he get's his mojo back soon.
Quote from: abs-ibs on Yesterday at 01:28:13 pm
Considering how bloody awful Bobby was yesterday when he came on, Jota did a hell of a lot more than Bobby (and I love Bobby to bits, but he couldn't string two passes together to save his life yesterday).

However, that isn't to say Jota hasn't been the same for a while true. I think the arrival of Diaz has impacted Jota's confidence a little as he has been displaced slightly. Instead of replacing Mane on the left, Klopp replaced Jota with Mane and slotted Diaz into the left, which has completely paid off. But I do feel sorry for Jota as until January and his injury, he was flying this season.

Hope he get's his mojo back soon.

didn't bobby get an assist to Robbo?
Just coz Bobby did got thing right, doesn't excuse how he stunk the place out with his passing beforehand.  If we forgave players for not doing enough but getting one thing right during a match, why are people having a go at Jota so much??? Isn't he our 3rd top scorer this term with 1 less than Mane???

All I'm saying is, yes Jota seems a bit off, but it feels like he is being targeted for bad form, whereas other players are not. Even though there are others who have contributed less than what he has.
The season does always seem to catch up with him but hes a class player and always contributes.
God forbid we might "forgive players"

Personally i recommend the stocks. Maybe the thumbscrew. Firing squad?
Shot at dawn
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:57:03 pm
Why wait til dawn?
He is Portuguese the hour longer will make him suffer more
