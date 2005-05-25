Considering how bloody awful Bobby was yesterday when he came on, Jota did a hell of a lot more than Bobby (and I love Bobby to bits, but he couldn't string two passes together to save his life yesterday).



However, that isn't to say Jota hasn't been the same for a while true. I think the arrival of Diaz has impacted Jota's confidence a little as he has been displaced slightly. Instead of replacing Mane on the left, Klopp replaced Jota with Mane and slotted Diaz into the left, which has completely paid off. But I do feel sorry for Jota as until January and his injury, he was flying this season.



Hope he get's his mojo back soon.