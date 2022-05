I love Jota, but even when he was on his goalscoring form, he doesn't contribute much to the actual game but you cant moan when he's scoring.



Personally I think Jota has more to his game than just goals. However, it's been a while since he showed that fully. 1st half of the season and into January/February, Jota was playing really well. It wasn't just goals either. His link up play was excellent too.I think there's been a general drop off in Jota's play over the last few months. The goals were still flowing until recently so he's still been contributing massively. Just feels like he's ran out of a bit of steam or momentum.The value we have with 5 '1st choice' forwards now is that we can rotate but also play the form players. That was Salah and Jota for the 1st 5 or 6 months of the season. The form forwards are now Mane and Diaz.Still think Jota has an important goal in him at some point this season. At the moment though he's probably 5th choice once Firmino is fit. I would also potentially use Origi ahead of him as a sub on occasions (Saturday being an example). Jota will come again though and next season he'd easily be the one in form and there'll be one of the other 5 on the bench.