Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Yesterday at 04:25:44 pm
If he was only a foot further ahead when Ederson made the blunder...
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Yesterday at 04:34:35 pm
farawayred:
If he was only a foot further ahead when Ederson made the blunder...

I can just imagine it now in a few years time. Like we speak of the 11mm goal line clearance in 18/19.

'If only Jota was a foot further ahead'
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Yesterday at 06:03:08 pm
farawayred:
If he was only a foot further ahead when Ederson made the blunder...

Or if he had just thrown his left foot at it rather than taking the extra step and sliding in with his right. Who knows?

The finest of margins, once again.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Yesterday at 06:40:13 pm
HeartAndSoul:
He's a pretty decent dribbler too but doesn't run at defenders enough. But it's true he's great in front of goal but his all round play especially playing that number 9 spot in the team, you need to be able to bring others into play and drop deep and pass through the lines but that's not his strength. He's more of an out and out striker who plays on the shoulders
He's not rapid but he's quick. First world problems lol.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Today at 03:41:28 pm
MonsLibpool:
He's not rapid but he's quick. First world problems lol.

Sooooo he doesnt have pace?
