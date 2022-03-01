Would love to see him run at opponents more often. Couple of times towards the end of that second half, he drove forward from the halfway line and the Watford defenders looked terrified of him.
Cant remember the last time we had someone so consistent with scoring headers, he's incredible in the air
The Test is obviously right
luis garcia was pretty tasty. both towering midgets around the box.
Shout. His header against Anderlecht is one of my favourite goals.
just popped off and watched his juve goal. quintessential big game player.
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
