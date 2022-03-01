« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Diogo Jota  (Read 310848 times)

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,713
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3440 on: Yesterday at 03:34:17 pm »
Would love to see him run at opponents more often. Couple of times towards the end of that second half, he drove forward from the halfway line and the Watford defenders looked terrified of him.
Logged

Offline FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3441 on: Yesterday at 03:37:32 pm »
Clutch player, as they say stateside.

Best header of the ball in a red shirt since Stevie G.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,832
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3442 on: Yesterday at 04:01:17 pm »
Hes deadly.

Almost undroppable
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,765
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3443 on: Yesterday at 04:39:23 pm »
Poacher. You always want one in your team. Without his goal this game would have been horribly different.

Diogo got MOTM and he was good, but I didn't think he was that great.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,151
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3444 on: Yesterday at 04:51:47 pm »
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline tuaz

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 351
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3445 on: Today at 09:18:00 am »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 03:34:17 pm
Would love to see him run at opponents more often. Couple of times towards the end of that second half, he drove forward from the halfway line and the Watford defenders looked terrified of him.

I'm almost sure the defender who rugby tackled him simply lost his head because he feared Jota was going to get on the end of the cross.
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3446 on: Today at 09:46:06 am »
The scorer of the 1st goal yet again
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3447 on: Today at 10:11:07 am »
Cant remember the last time we had someone so consistent with scoring headers, he's incredible in the air
Logged

Offline The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,715
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3448 on: Today at 10:22:08 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:11:07 am
Cant remember the last time we had someone so consistent with scoring headers, he's incredible in the air

luis garcia was pretty tasty. both towering midgets around the box.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,357
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3449 on: Today at 10:25:23 am »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 10:22:08 am
luis garcia was pretty tasty. both towering midgets around the box.

Shout. His header against Anderlecht is one of my favourite goals.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,715
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3450 on: Today at 10:34:29 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:25:23 am
Shout. His header against Anderlecht is one of my favourite goals.

just popped off and watched his juve goal. quintessential big game player.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,357
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3451 on: Today at 10:38:36 am »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 10:34:29 am
just popped off and watched his juve goal. quintessential big game player.

What a goal! What a night!
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,067
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3452 on: Today at 10:50:30 am »
If someone told me God had his instinct and finishing prowess extracted and put into Diogo I wouldnt be surprised.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,083
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3453 on: Today at 02:10:51 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:25:23 am
Shout. His header against Anderlecht is one of my favourite goals.

I love his one v Chelsea in the 06 semi at OT. One reason was we were dead in line with the ball and my mate groaned when he hit it as he thought it was going over, before pandemonium broke out ;D
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3454 on: Today at 06:59:05 pm »
given how both Mo and Mane are of the pace right now - with good reason - thank christ we signed Jota.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Up
« previous next »
 