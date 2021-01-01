Please
Welcome Diogo Jota
Author
Topic: Welcome Diogo Jota (Read 309630 times)
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Would love to see him run at opponents more often. Couple of times towards the end of that second half, he drove forward from the halfway line and the Watford defenders looked terrified of him.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Clutch player, as they say stateside.
Best header of the ball in a red shirt since Stevie G.
