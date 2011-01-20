This is just an observation, I don't know for sure, but having lived in Portugal for a long time now I suspect that one of the reasons is we have very little variety in names here. In Jota's case, Silva is the most common surnames ("João Silva" is used like "John Smith" as an example of a generic name), so using nicknames is probably more appealing.
Until a few years ago, first names had to be picked from a list of allowed names (and as a catholic country they are almost always saint names). As for surnames, I'm not sure of the reason but there just seems to be less variety compared to England. Santos, Silva, Gonçalves, Ferreira, Rodrigues..