I mean messi and Ronaldo get lots of goals in the same way as every other player - shots from dangerous areas

The more shots (and headers obv) from the more dangerous areas the more goals you get plus or minus finishing ability (which makes less of a difference than shot location and volume)

All this work has been done and tested to death by far more intelligent people than me - we just get to see the outcome



No ones transforming football into anything fwiw - xg and so on just measure whats happening more reliably than one persons eyes thats it



In terms of the discourse .. Totally cool youre not into discussing it I dont think underlying numbers should be for everyone, everyone can enjoy football however they like

In terms of Jota vs Salah I dont disagree we can say Mo is a better goal scorer because hes done it over 4 years not 1



Funnily enough though youll hear zero mention of it in ANY discussion about the greatest goalscorers (which was the original discussion in here) if its the determining factor then why isnt it used in any of these discussions? Even at a simple level, no one is ever claiming Shearer has been bettered at PL level, he has the most goals but no one talks xG, amount of game played etc its just he holds the record for the most scored, simple as.Maybe im just old fashioned then but all this xG stuff is tiresome recently. I watch a game and hear what the xG was when a team who deserved to win a match went and won a match, the stat misses out so so many crucial things in what makes football what it is. Again stats have their uses but the statistics debate can be laughable, xG isnt adjusted for Salah sprinting goalwards one on one with a keeper and for Ayew in the same situation, the difference to an actual football fan in those scenarios is astronomical. You could say the same for a good few keepers and Alisson in a one on one situation, it removes so much of the important factors of actual football. For all the claimed accuracy they neglect to factor in some of the very things that determine the outcome of these in game situations, funnily enough id argue your eyes and watching football would likely pass a test on these more accurately than the likes of xG. Theyre great for some things but when used too much they warp perception of the game, the eye test and stats work well together but an imbalance of one or the other is dangerous.I couldnt imagine even the top say 10 managers in world football choosing anyone but Salah when posed with the question of our best goalscorer be it this season or previous. He scores the most goals, penalties or not