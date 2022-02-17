« previous next »
Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3320 on: February 17, 2022, 09:22:24 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on February 17, 2022, 06:53:58 pm
kinda off-topic but -- does the EFL allow 5 subs?  I'm losing track ....
Just remember 5 subs for everything but PL
Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3321 on: February 17, 2022, 09:24:24 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on February 17, 2022, 09:22:24 pm
Just remember 5 subs for everything but PL
got it.  thanks mate.
Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,260
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3322 on: February 18, 2022, 12:36:40 am »
Quote from: PaulF on February 16, 2022, 11:16:27 am
One of Klopps many strengths I think. To play the system that suits the players. I doubt we can ever bring in anyone for a near enough straight swap. So tweak it to a) play to our strengths , b) give opponents different questions to answer.
This is so true. The Reason the players fail when they leave the system. aka Cout, Gini,
They all looked world class in Klopp's system. When they are out of it, they are fishes out of water.
Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,753
  • YNWA
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3323 on: February 18, 2022, 12:05:21 pm »
Any news on him yet?
Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,683
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3324 on: February 18, 2022, 12:08:39 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on February 18, 2022, 12:05:21 pm
Any news on him yet?

Press conference is in ten minutes so I guess we'll know a bit more then
Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,480
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3325 on: February 18, 2022, 12:16:33 pm »
Jurgen Klopp confirms Diogo Jota is out of the Norwich game.

"The extent is still not clear, we need further assessment. It's something with ligaments around the ankle but not THE ligaments. Everything is possible at the moment. We have to wait."

#LFC
Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,683
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3326 on: February 18, 2022, 12:21:55 pm »
That one game with a full squad to choose from was fun :D
Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,983
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3327 on: February 18, 2022, 12:25:12 pm »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/diogo-jota-injury-update

Diogo Jota is definitely ruled out of Saturday's Premier League clash with Norwich City but Liverpool await further detail on the extent of his ankle injury.

The No.20 had to be taken off at half-time in the midweek Champions League win over Internazionale with an issue that requires further assessment.

Asked about Jotas condition and availability for the clash with the Canaries, Jürgen Klopp told his pre-match press conference: No, he will not be available but the extent is still not clear.

We need further assessment. Its something with some ligaments in and around the ankle, but not the ligament, some others. And so, pretty much everything is possible in the moment: that it will go really quick and the other way around unfortunately as well. So we have to wait.

Everybody saw the picture with him in the boot, its a normal procedure; even when you just feel something they put you in that boot. For the weekend, for sure not.
Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,787
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3328 on: February 18, 2022, 12:33:12 pm »
50/50 as Klopp says

Lets hope its ok as hes vital to our success
Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,683
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3329 on: February 18, 2022, 12:36:08 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on February 18, 2022, 12:33:12 pm
50/50 as Klopp says

Lets hope its ok as hes vital to our success

50/50 for what?
Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,787
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3330 on: February 18, 2022, 12:37:37 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on February 18, 2022, 12:36:08 pm
50/50 for what?

A minor or long term injury
Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3331 on: February 18, 2022, 02:31:33 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on February 18, 2022, 12:21:55 pm
That one game with a full squad to choose from was fun :D
we'll all look back on that day as a truly golden era ....
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,179
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3332 on: February 18, 2022, 03:12:45 pm »
Was the Jota song always bad moon rising? Didn't occur to me at all
https://twitter.com/aBOSSNight/status/1494372516558622722?s=20&t=UMn7aSND8z9JIFN3XqYV8A
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,116
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3333 on: February 18, 2022, 03:26:50 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on February 18, 2022, 03:12:45 pm
Was the Jota song always bad moon rising? Didn't occur to me at all
https://twitter.com/aBOSSNight/status/1494372516558622722?s=20&t=UMn7aSND8z9JIFN3XqYV8A
Yeh it's Bad Moon Rising via South American football fans who use the tune a lot. This is a normal process where existing tunes are adopted and change slightly due to fans singing and changing the tunes slightly, adding their own flavour to them. For example our Virgil song is not exactly to the tune of Dirty Old Town, but a variation. If you score it (which I have) it looks different.
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,179
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3334 on: February 18, 2022, 03:28:51 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on February 18, 2022, 03:26:50 pm
Yeh it's Bad Moon Rising via South American football fans who use the tune a lot. This is a normal process where existing tunes are adopted and change slightly due to fans singing and changing the tunes slightly, adding their own flavour to them. For example our Virgil song is not exactly to the tune of Dirty Old Town, but a variation. If you score it (which I have) it looks different.
Saw some versions of the South American one, insane.
Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,787
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3335 on: February 19, 2022, 06:19:53 pm »
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,176
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3336 on: February 19, 2022, 06:23:23 pm »
Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,142
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3337 on: February 19, 2022, 06:24:58 pm »
It's sounding more encouraging about Diogo then. If we can get him fit for next week we're fine.
Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,787
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3338 on: February 21, 2022, 03:02:25 pm »
Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3339 on: February 21, 2022, 03:04:33 pm »
Very promising.

 :champ :scarf
Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3340 on: February 21, 2022, 05:13:41 pm »
That would be excellent, even if both were just on the bench it'd be a big help, given past meetings this season you'd have to say there's a fair old chance of extra time so would be massive.
Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,772
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3341 on: February 21, 2022, 05:23:15 pm »
Hope Jota is fit for Sunday, after his great form this season he deserves a crack at the Cup. He's one of the few members of our squad who hasn't won anything with us yet.
Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,065
  • Weve been to...
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3342 on: February 27, 2022, 11:36:01 pm »
Made up he got his first trophy with us, his performance against Arsenal 2nd leg and then the goal and pen against Leicester played huge part gettinh us there.
Offline AshbourneRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,351
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3343 on: February 28, 2022, 12:37:34 am »
Love how in penalty shootouts he refuses to place the ball until the keeper is done with their bullshit. Stood on the spot against Leicester too until the ref went and got the ball for him.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,753
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3344 on: Yesterday at 10:00:32 pm »
Played shit but get's the crucial goal.  :D

DIOGOAL!
Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,689
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3345 on: Yesterday at 10:10:16 pm »
I don't know about his first touch, but his last was brilliant. ;D
Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,915
  • ....mmm
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3346 on: Yesterday at 10:40:44 pm »


Into my veins
Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3347 on: Yesterday at 10:43:56 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:10:16 pm
I don't know about his first touch, but his last was brilliant. ;D
Fantastic goal. He hasn't been at his best since he came back from his injury. Hopefully, this helps bring him back into form.

The lad just knows where the goal is.
Offline KirkVanHouten

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3348 on: Yesterday at 10:54:51 pm »
Which is his dominant foot? What a goal that was
Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,089
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3349 on: Yesterday at 10:57:27 pm »
The kid is a fucking weapon - just give him a sniff and its lights out

He single handedly got me very very drunk :)
Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,567
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3350 on: Yesterday at 11:06:21 pm »
Fucking love his celebrations  8)
Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3351 on: Today at 12:01:56 am »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 10:54:51 pm
Which is his dominant foot? What a goal that was

It's hard to tell, he drilled that one for sure, elite finishing

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3352 on: Today at 12:03:50 am »
Filthy shot, so hard to pick out the bottom corner from his position. The guy is such a threat
Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,995
  • Seis Veces
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3353 on: Today at 12:14:03 am »
Little better than a player who can consistently score in big games. Tonight and the brace in the League Cup at Arsenal, with goals at Everton and United too. One for City in a few weeks would be lovely.
Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,315
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3354 on: Today at 04:07:40 am »
Jota scoring that goal was so crucial. Apart from helping us to win, that goal will give him back the confidence and swagger that has been missing since the injury at Inter. A Jota brimming with confidence and scoring will put us in good stead as we march towards the business end of the season
