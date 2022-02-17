Diogo Jota is definitely ruled out of Saturday's Premier League clash with Norwich City but Liverpool await further detail on the extent of his ankle injury.The No.20 had to be taken off at half-time in the midweek Champions League win over Internazionale with an issue that requires further assessment.Asked about Jotas condition and availability for the clash with the Canaries, Jürgen Klopp told his pre-match press conference: No, he will not be available but the extent is still not clear.We need further assessment. Its something with some ligaments in and around the ankle, but not the ligament, some others. And so, pretty much everything is possible in the moment: that it will go really quick and the other way around unfortunately as well. So we have to wait.Everybody saw the picture with him in the boot, its a normal procedure; even when you just feel something they put you in that boot. For the weekend, for sure not.