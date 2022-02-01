I was looking into his stats the other day, and what struck me was that in 18 starts as our central striker, he scored the important first goal 6 times.



A great stat to know as he has popped up more than once, well according to you 30% of the time when he plays in the center and scored that vital first goal. How often does that goal lead to 2 or 3 more as the opposition now have to shift the bus and chase the game themselves in search of an equaliser allowing us to take advantage of the gaps created by that vital first goal. The lad has it in his locker to be an out and out goal poacher but again is able to adapt to fit into our system. We already have the replacement in house if god forbid one of the big boys moves on. It still will be a shockwave to the team if there was a departure but having Jota here will soften the blow as every great team moves on...if they dont then we end up in another 10 or 20 year barren spell.