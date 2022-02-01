« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 78 79 80 81 82 [83]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Diogo Jota  (Read 288521 times)

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,634
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3280 on: Yesterday at 10:20:43 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on February 11, 2022, 02:48:11 pm
Still never lost when he's scored.

Has a bit to go yet to catch up with Rushie who went 150 games or so before losing after he scored. Now thats a run.

Love Jota to bits as some thought why would we want an out and out striker, more old school than most in a system that probably did not fit his style of play. Well he has adapted his game and we also may have adapted our system to accommodate a lad who will probably be our #1 striker in a couple years time.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,633
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3281 on: Yesterday at 10:27:03 am »
I did not think Jota was an out and out striker....

It will be interesting to see how they accommodate him in the Portugal national team now.
Logged

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,454
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3282 on: Yesterday at 10:31:21 am »
Quote from: Vinay on Yesterday at 10:27:03 am
I did not think Jota was an out and out striker....

It will be interesting to see how they accommodate him in the Portugal national team now.

They will still be starting a 47 year old Ronaldo when he's playing in the Portugese 3rd division against semi-pro teams to keep his goalscoring records.
Logged

Offline Koparoo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 774
  • Number 7 is just around the corner!!
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3283 on: Yesterday at 10:52:03 am »
Quote from: Vinay on Yesterday at 10:27:03 am
I did not think Jota was an out and out striker....

It will be interesting to see how they accommodate him in the Portugal national team now.

It was remarkable for me to see how many goals he has scored for us from being in the central 6-yard box for us...

Why would we want him out left (or right) when he needs to be central for us? He is a remarkable poaching talent for this team!

Love him lots!!!!!
Logged
"After 27 years and 11 days, finally, we got justice for the 96"
Adrian Tempany

... YNWA

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,757
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3284 on: Yesterday at 10:56:47 am »
I was looking into his stats the other day, and what struck me was that in 18 starts as our central striker, he scored the important first goal 6 times.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,634
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3285 on: Yesterday at 11:10:58 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:56:47 am
I was looking into his stats the other day, and what struck me was that in 18 starts as our central striker, he scored the important first goal 6 times.

A great stat to know as he has popped up more than once, well according to you 30% of the time when he plays in the center and scored that vital first goal. How often does that goal lead to 2 or 3 more as the opposition now have to shift the bus and chase the game themselves in search of an equaliser allowing us to take advantage of the gaps created by that vital first goal. The lad has it in his locker to be an out and out goal poacher but again is able to adapt to fit into our system. We already have the replacement in house if god forbid one of the big boys moves on. It still will be a shockwave to the team if there was a departure but having Jota here will soften the blow as every great team moves on...if they dont then we end up in another 10 or 20 year barren spell.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,205
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3286 on: Yesterday at 11:16:27 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 10:20:43 am
Has a bit to go yet to catch up with Rushie who went 150 games or so before losing after he scored. Now thats a run.

Love Jota to bits as some thought why would we want an out and out striker, more old school than most in a system that probably did not fit his style of play. Well he has adapted his game and we also may have adapted our system to accommodate a lad who will probably be our #1 striker in a couple years time.
One of Klopps many strengths I think. To play the system that suits the players. I doubt we can ever bring in anyone for a near enough straight swap. So tweak it to a) play to our strengths , b) give opponents different questions to answer.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,757
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3287 on: Yesterday at 12:26:15 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:16:27 am
One of Klopps many strengths I think. To play the system that suits the players. I doubt we can ever bring in anyone for a near enough straight swap. So tweak it to a) play to our strengths , b) give opponents different questions to answer.
This is absolutely spot on.

It always grates me when we're linked with players and being told they're not the same as player x, y or z or Klopp likes his midfielders/strikers to do this and that.

Klopp is probbaly one of the most adaptable managers I've ever known, he finds ssytems and styles to suit the players available to him. We're continually progressing tactically as a side, this current team is nothing like the one in Klopp's first couple of seasons.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,757
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3288 on: Yesterday at 12:29:41 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 11:10:58 am
A great stat to know as he has popped up more than once, well according to you 30% of the time when he plays in the center and scored that vital first goal. How often does that goal lead to 2 or 3 more as the opposition now have to shift the bus and chase the game themselves in search of an equaliser allowing us to take advantage of the gaps created by that vital first goal. The lad has it in his locker to be an out and out goal poacher but again is able to adapt to fit into our system. We already have the replacement in house if god forbid one of the big boys moves on. It still will be a shockwave to the team if there was a departure but having Jota here will soften the blow as every great team moves on...if they dont then we end up in another 10 or 20 year barren spell.
He's scored the first goal in other games too when playing wide but I thought it was interesting how often he did it as a CF, as you say, the first goal changes the whole dynamic of a game.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3289 on: Yesterday at 02:02:19 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:31:35 am
"Ohhh, his name is Diogo" for the new thread title?
Dio-GOAL!!!!
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3290 on: Yesterday at 10:07:39 pm »
I actually thought his play outside the box was very good this eve. Obviously Bobby does something a bit different and being able to bring him on was very helpful but I dont think it was at all down to how Jota actually performed.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3291 on: Yesterday at 10:09:32 pm »
He could improve on his link-up play. They were really pressing us and he could have been neater on it.
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3292 on: Yesterday at 10:10:13 pm »
One of them tonight, you don't want him with his back to goal close to the halfway line with the likes of de vries in the back of him all the time. Fair play to inzaghi there.

Logged

Offline LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,366
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3293 on: Yesterday at 10:16:30 pm »
Any news on whether he is injured?
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,757
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3294 on: Yesterday at 10:20:03 pm »
Klopp said Jota went off with Something around the ankle ligaments
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,690
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3295 on: Yesterday at 10:20:14 pm »
Ankle injury, wanted to play on.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,789
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3296 on: Yesterday at 10:20:22 pm »
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Yesterday at 10:16:30 pm
Any news on whether he is injured?

Klopp just said he had an issue with his ankle.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,366
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3297 on: Yesterday at 10:24:46 pm »
Cheers, hope it is nothing serious. Important games coming thick and fast.
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,617
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3298 on: Yesterday at 10:24:56 pm »
Klopp said he could play on after sustaining the injury but it was swollen at half time. Hopefully fairly minor.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3299 on: Yesterday at 10:29:04 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 10:24:56 pm
Klopp said he could play on after sustaining the injury but it was swollen at half time. Hopefully fairly minor.
Hopefully
Logged

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,422
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3300 on: Yesterday at 10:40:18 pm »
Jurgen Klopp in press conference confirms about Diogo Jota: 'I dont know (how it is). It was twisted ankle, swollen. Its not a good sign but we have to see. We will check it early tomorrow and we need to give it further assessment but we have to see.'
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,352
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3301 on: Yesterday at 10:42:13 pm »
Would be gutted for him if he missed the final.
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,034
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3302 on: Yesterday at 10:45:48 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:42:13 pm
Would be gutted for him if he missed the final.
hope not, he's been the talisman in that cup alongside Taki
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3303 on: Today at 12:07:41 am »
ankle ligament

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2022/02/diogo-jota-suffers-ankle-ligament-issue/

that piece also says:

And there could be further bad news, with a report on Twitter post-match showing that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled up with an issue while undergoing the post-match warm-down.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3304 on: Today at 12:10:46 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 10:24:56 pm
Klopp said he could play on after sustaining the injury but it was swollen at half time. Hopefully fairly minor.

Just get him fit for the final. We shouldn't need him to beat Norwich and Leeds with due respect.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 78 79 80 81 82 [83]   Go Up
« previous next »
 