One of Klopps many strengths I think. To play the system that suits the players. I doubt we can ever bring in anyone for a near enough straight swap. So tweak it to a) play to our strengths , b) give opponents different questions to answer.
This is absolutely spot on.
It always grates me when we're linked with players and being told they're not the same as player x, y or z or Klopp likes his midfielders/strikers to do this and that.
Klopp is probbaly one of the most adaptable managers I've ever known, he finds ssytems and styles to suit the players available to him. We're continually progressing tactically as a side, this current team is nothing like the one in Klopp's first couple of seasons.