He's unreal. Such a top player, surely world class at this point?



Massive credit must go to all at the club who identify these players, go get them, then develop them. Jota was good at Wolves but did we think he could be this good?. Its not a one off either Mane and Salah are examples of us getting in players that were good players but them became top players here. I would imagine Diaz kicks on in the same way. Its just unreal and we must be the envy of the world (unless youve got oil money).