Hes like a street version of Michael Owen 2001, only getting less goals as hes not the only player who can score in the team
Getting less goals?
Surely he is now firmly in our first XI now. He's absolutely lethal and such a complete player too. He's got everything. Technique, physicality, pace, energy... everything. What a fucking signing.
We have the luxury of rotating our front 3 now, and keeping them fresh for all 4 competitions until May ...
Diogo Jota has scored his 100th club career goal tonight.18 Pacos Ferreira9 Porto44 Wolves29 Liverpool
Fewer.
He reminds of Robbie Fowler in his style of play and goal poaching.
The poacher's instinct shares similarities with God. The dribbling and running at players is a bit like Suarez' street-style.
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
the dribbling is Suarez esque, bouncing off defenders knees and shins and still under the control of Jota though.
Second top scorer in the league only behind the best in the world. Just saying. And two more goals from Mane would see us having all three top scorers.
How the fuck are we so far behind City, our individual stats this season are beyond belief, its gut wrenching!!
He's unreal. Such a top player, surely world class at this point?
A fast Kuyt?
I think he's more dynamic and technical. Sometimes he gives me 21 year old Owen vibes.
Jack, sorry to be a tit and bring up an old convo, but I seem to remember you saying he is running extremely hot and he will revert to his normal stats at some point. Can you please advise when this will happen so I can prepare?
We're gonna be screwed with Mo, Sadio and Bobby all running their contracts down and going next summer and Diogo needing to be replaced once this extremely hot streak finishes
He's in our top 100 all time goalscorers already. In just 60 games and a season and a half.Great poachers goals too, which is something we've sometimes lacked.
As I think I posted at the time two things were true at the same time he was playing well and running hot - something like 50% over his xg last seasonThis season hes improved from excellent numbers and hes pretty much bang on his xg (actually running cold on assists) Hes a decent example of peoples perception of what makes a player a production monster vs what really matters - he gets called a deadly finisher etc a lot, hes actually deadly at constantly getting a lot of shots off from the most dangerous locations, thats what makes him special
