« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 76 77 78 79 80 [81]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Diogo Jota  (Read 282635 times)

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,361
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3200 on: Yesterday at 10:53:03 pm »
Surely he is now firmly in our first XI now. He's absolutely lethal and such a complete player too. He's got everything. Technique, physicality, pace, energy... everything. What a fucking signing.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline DHKopper

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3201 on: Yesterday at 10:55:14 pm »
Quote from: semit5 on Yesterday at 09:37:33 pm
Hes like a street version of Michael Owen 2001, only getting less goals as hes not the only player who can score in the team

Getting less goals?
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3202 on: Yesterday at 10:57:23 pm »
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,396
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3203 on: Yesterday at 11:01:18 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 10:53:03 pm
Surely he is now firmly in our first XI now. He's absolutely lethal and such a complete player too. He's got everything. Technique, physicality, pace, energy... everything. What a fucking signing.

We have the luxury of rotating our front 3 now, and keeping them fresh for all 4 competitions until May ...
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3204 on: Yesterday at 11:06:33 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:01:18 pm
We have the luxury of rotating our front 3 now, and keeping them fresh for all 4 competitions until May ...
for the first time, Klopp might be able to do some strategic planning around lineups/subs/workloads, instead of "who the hell is available that can do a job?". 

what a luxury.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,855
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3205 on: Yesterday at 11:09:56 pm »
Quote
Diogo Jota has scored his 100th club career goal tonight.

18 Pacos Ferreira
9 Porto
44 Wolves
29 Liverpool
Logged

Online palimpsest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3206 on: Yesterday at 11:45:34 pm »
Logged
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,306
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3207 on: Today at 12:36:20 am »
Second top scorer in the league only behind the best in the world. Just saying. And two more goals from Mane would see us having all three top scorers.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline PeterJM

  • The Queens Drive Dodger. Has a reckless appetite for meat
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3208 on: Today at 12:40:31 am »
He reminds of Robbie Fowler in his style of play and goal poaching.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,306
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3209 on: Today at 12:42:37 am »
Quote from: PeterJM on Today at 12:40:31 am
He reminds of Robbie Fowler in his style of play and goal poaching.
The poacher's instinct shares similarities with God. The dribbling and running at players is a bit like Suarez' street-style.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,624
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3210 on: Today at 12:53:32 am »
Quote from: PeterJM on Today at 12:40:31 am
He reminds of Robbie Fowler in his style of play and goal poaching.


Tis The Second Coming !!!
Logged

Offline Magz50

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,661
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3211 on: Today at 01:06:47 am »
He's unreal. Such a top player, surely world class at this point?
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,525
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3212 on: Today at 01:10:23 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:42:37 am
The poacher's instinct shares similarities with God. The dribbling and running at players is a bit like Suarez' street-style.

Jota's posture,  especially his second goal -  low centre of gravity,  arms out,  slight hunch,  legs apart on the finish -  was classic Owen imo.  Fowler always looked 'classier'  with his finishes,  just the visuals of it.  Both absolute predators in hunting those goals.  Killers first,  footballers second.  Torres,  Suarez and anyone really since Fowler -  Owen,  it was the other way round.
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,968
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3213 on: Today at 01:24:04 am »
the dribbling is Suarez esque, bouncing off defenders knees and shins and still under the control of Jota though.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3214 on: Today at 03:17:31 am »
to be honest i thought he was sort of a hybrid winger/bobby lite in terms of playing style when we bought him

how the hell did he become such a lethal poacher? was he actually one at wolves or it just because we are so dominant possession wise that he changes his role to become such a "fox in a box" ala francis jeffers ;D

was actually disappointed when we didn't get werner in but our scouting is literally top notch in finding players that fit our mould. Perfect personality and a match for trent in fifa as well. Bet the fifa playstation battles behind the scenes are epic
Logged

Offline Magix

  • Partial to Tarts
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,111
  • Just 5 points away
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3215 on: Today at 05:07:54 am »
Jota and Diaz already here and the future two of another terrifying front three.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3216 on: Today at 06:40:23 am »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 01:24:04 am
the dribbling is Suarez esque, bouncing off defenders knees and shins and still under the control of Jota though.

A fast Kuyt?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,816
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3217 on: Today at 07:54:13 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:36:20 am
Second top scorer in the league only behind the best in the world. Just saying. And two more goals from Mane would see us having all three top scorers.

How the fuck are we so far behind City, our individual stats this season are beyond belief, its gut wrenching!!
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,294
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3218 on: Today at 07:56:02 am »
Hes also snide too.

Love that about him.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: 1 ... 76 77 78 79 80 [81]   Go Up
« previous next »
 