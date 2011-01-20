The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.
Hes like a street version of Michael Owen 2001, only getting less goals as hes not the only player who can score in the team
Getting less goals?
Surely he is now firmly in our first XI now. He's absolutely lethal and such a complete player too. He's got everything. Technique, physicality, pace, energy... everything. What a fucking signing.
We have the luxury of rotating our front 3 now, and keeping them fresh for all 4 competitions until May ...
Diogo Jota has scored his 100th club career goal tonight.18 Pacos Ferreira9 Porto44 Wolves29 Liverpool
Fewer.
He reminds of Robbie Fowler in his style of play and goal poaching.
The poacher's instinct shares similarities with God. The dribbling and running at players is a bit like Suarez' street-style.
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
