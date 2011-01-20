17 goals by mid-Feb.Salah will be looking over his shoulder
Love that he has a song but doesnt seem to work very well as far as I can see.
Don't know how a haven't noticed up until tonight but it just hit me after his second that he is very similar to Fowler in terms of his finishing and play around the box. We absolutely mugged Wolves on the price he's a 100m quid plus type of player in todays environment.
He is such an instinctive finisher
And he has that touch of snide as well, love him.
He started to wind up the Leicester fans when he scored the first and then seemed to have second thoughts.
I love that snidey angry face he does when something doesnt go his or the teams way Sort of face youd want to smack on an opposition player.Love him.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Hes always winding up the oppositions fans. 😀
The guy is like a ninja in the opposition box, an absolute assassin. What a player he is turning out to be for us.
Yep. Said the other day that he would've been a great hitman or assassin if he wasn't a footballer.Both goals tonight- he just "hid in the shadows". Hidden in plain sight- so much so that a defender leaves him open to score... then he hides away in the middle of 3 players in the oppo box and just takes it first time!Ninjitsu!
I'm thinking Aldridge.
Andy Cole used to score this sort of goals and I remember screaming jammy bastard each time.
