Welcome Diogo Jota

Offline Nick110581

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3160 on: Today at 09:42:29 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 09:41:19 pm
17 goals by mid-Feb.

Salah will be looking over his shoulder  ;D

Could finish with 30
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Max_powers

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3161 on: Today at 09:42:30 pm
Very Fowleresque.

It's insane that despite his goal-scoring record, he is actually underperforming his expected goals.
Offline Schmohawk

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3162 on: Today at 09:44:43 pm
A lethal bastard.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3163 on: Today at 09:45:40 pm
Better than Figo
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Dim Glas

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3164 on: Today at 09:47:09 pm
I love that snidey angry face he does when something doesnt go his or the teams way  ;D

Sort of face youd want to smack on an opposition player.

Love him.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Tobelius

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3165 on: Today at 09:47:55 pm
He's incredible reading the game,anticipating and finishing moves,what a player.

Was great to see our lads torment and toy with Leicester at times tonight.
Online Chakan

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3166 on: Today at 09:48:22 pm
Right time right place, all you need in a good striker.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3167 on: Today at 09:48:53 pm
He's a player that's come on in leaps and bounds since he arrived and I look forward to seeing Diaz on the same trajectory of improvement.
Online Gifted Right Foot

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3168 on: Today at 09:49:42 pm
I think i say this every week but he must be a bastard to play against.  Any sort of mistake in the box and he's onto you. 
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3169 on: Today at 09:50:54 pm
Humongous D, back of the net.
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online farawayred

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3170 on: Today at 09:51:29 pm
He's a bit good, isn't he?
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online sinnermichael

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3171 on: Today at 09:54:50 pm
Offline Red Berry

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3172 on: Today at 09:56:11 pm
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Offline Mister men

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3173 on: Today at 09:57:22 pm
Don't know how a haven't noticed up until tonight but it just hit me after his second that he is very similar to Fowler in terms of his finishing and play around the box. We absolutely mugged Wolves on the price he's a 100m quid plus type of player in todays environment.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3174 on: Today at 09:57:39 pm
Weve turned him into a different type of player, hes almost a number nine now. Four behind Mo, I reckon hell catch him.  Snip at £40m.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3175 on: Today at 09:58:25 pm
You can't defend against him. What a player!
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online MBL?

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3176 on: Today at 10:03:00 pm
Love that he has a song but doesnt seem to work very well as far as I can see.
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3177 on: Today at 10:04:49 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 10:03:00 pm
Love that he has a song but doesnt seem to work very well as far as I can see.

The song is boss. It sounds great when youre in the ground
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3178 on: Today at 10:06:02 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 09:54:50 pm


His twitter account is private these days, wonder why.  :lmao
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online The-Originals

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3179 on: Today at 10:07:12 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 10:03:00 pm
Love that he has a song but doesnt seem to work very well as far as I can see.

its brilliant, just wait till everyone knows the words
Allez Allez Allez.

Online MBL?

Reply #3180 on: Today at 10:07:44 pm
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 09:57:22 pm
Don't know how a haven't noticed up until tonight but it just hit me after his second that he is very similar to Fowler in terms of his finishing and play around the box. We absolutely mugged Wolves on the price he's a 100m quid plus type of player in todays environment.
Not a slight on him but he doesnt look as natural a finisher as Robbie was. He does seem a harder worker though and he just keeps getting better. Fowler was amazing straight away and would have been had he played anywhere. Its taken Diogo a number of years to get to this level of finishing and thank god he has..
Online Kashinoda

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3181 on: Today at 10:13:52 pm
I know some bemoan our transfer policy but the truth is many rivals don't see it that way, and for good reason.

:D

Offline rob1966

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3182 on: Today at 10:15:58 pm
He is such an instinctive finisher
Online jillc

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3183 on: Today at 10:17:07 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:15:58 pm
He is such an instinctive finisher

And he has that touch of snide as well, love him.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3184 on: Today at 10:19:21 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:17:07 pm
And he has that touch of snide as well, love him.

He started to wind up the Leicester fans when he scored the first and then seemed to have second thoughts. ;D
Online Raid

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3185 on: Today at 10:19:54 pm
Getting to Bobby levels in my affection. Absolute pleasure to watch
Online The-Originals

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3186 on: Today at 10:24:53 pm
Hes Better Than Figo Dont You Know!
Allez Allez Allez.

Offline Sangria

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3187 on: Today at 10:26:21 pm
I don't see what he contributes, other than goals and wins.
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3188 on: Today at 10:26:35 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:19:21 pm
He started to wind up the Leicester fans when he scored the first and then seemed to have second thoughts. ;D

Hes always winding up the oppositions fans. 😀
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online the_red_pill

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3189 on: Today at 10:28:02 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:47:09 pm
I love that snidey angry face he does when something doesnt go his or the teams way  ;D

Sort of face youd want to smack on an opposition player.

Love him.
On another note- I sometimes confuse him with Jonesey! ;D
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online DangerScouse

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3190 on: Today at 10:28:47 pm
What a forward. He's incredible.
Online didi shamone

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3191 on: Today at 10:29:20 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:26:35 pm
Hes always winding up the oppositions fans. 😀

We only had Robertson and to a lesser extent Thiago who annoyed opposition fans. This guy has taken it to a new level. 
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3192 on: Today at 10:30:44 pm
The guy is like a ninja in the opposition box, an absolute assassin. What a player he is turning out to be for us.
Offline Sangria

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3193 on: Today at 10:34:23 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 10:30:44 pm
The guy is like a ninja in the opposition box, an absolute assassin. What a player he is turning out to be for us.

I'm thinking Aldridge.
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online the_red_pill

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3194 on: Today at 10:35:10 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 10:30:44 pm
The guy is like a ninja in the opposition box, an absolute assassin. What a player he is turning out to be for us.
Yep. Said the other day that he would've been a great hitman or assassin if he wasn't a footballer.
Both goals tonight- he just "hid in the shadows". Hidden in plain sight- so much so that a defender leaves him open to score... then he's tucked away in the middle of 3 players in the oppo box and just takes it first time!
Both goals- everyone's focus is on another player a few feet away... until he gets the ball.

Ninjitsu! ;D
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3195 on: Today at 10:37:04 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:35:10 pm
Yep. Said the other day that he would've been a great hitman or assassin if he wasn't a footballer.
Both goals tonight- he just "hid in the shadows". Hidden in plain sight- so much so that a defender leaves him open to score... then he hides away in the middle of 3 players in the oppo box and just takes it first time!

Ninjitsu! ;D

Andy Cole used to score this sort of goals and I remember screaming jammy bastard each time.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3196 on: Today at 10:39:56 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:34:23 pm
I'm thinking Aldridge.

Yeah, I was thinking God to be honest, just seems to be in the right place which is a gift he has.
Online the_red_pill

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3197 on: Today at 10:40:39 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 10:37:04 pm
Andy Cole used to score this sort of goals and I remember screaming jammy bastard each time.
Yep Cole was a sneaky bastard! ;D
Used to hate, yet admire that ability, but we also had it in spades with Robbie.
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online stockdam

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3198 on: Today at 10:46:39 pm
Jota has been brilliant in that he never dropped his head when not starting. He forced his way onto the team and continues to set high standards.
#JFT97
