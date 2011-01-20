Don't know how a haven't noticed up until tonight but it just hit me after his second that he is very similar to Fowler in terms of his finishing and play around the box. We absolutely mugged Wolves on the price he's a 100m quid plus type of player in todays environment.



Not a slight on him but he doesnt look as natural a finisher as Robbie was. He does seem a harder worker though and he just keeps getting better. Fowler was amazing straight away and would have been had he played anywhere. Its taken Diogo a number of years to get to this level of finishing and thank god he has..