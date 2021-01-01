Nah, there's nothing the keeper should have done differently - came to close the angle and tried to pull back. Not a pen. How that was awarded by VAR, considering the VAR statistic with Liverpool, is beyond me. Clear and obvious...



How about the keeper not sliding towards Jota and not lifting his arm as the ball was already gone and then after the contact is done, making the silly action of withdrawing his arm? He tried to pull back after the contact was made. I played and paused on the replays several times. Guaita raised his arm high, when the ball was already bouncing low on the ground elsewhere and was sliding on two knees towards Jota. It was definitely a trip, causing Jota to fall.He didn't come to close the angle, he came to make a challenge and get the ball, but the ball was gone and he got the man.If that tackle was made by an outfielder outside the box, it would be called a mistimed challenge and agreed by everyone as a foul, doesn't matter where the ball was going or whether the attacker can reach it or not.