Author Topic: Welcome Diogo Jota  (Read 274359 times)

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3080 on: Yesterday at 03:56:43 pm »
i mean its a blatant penalty, he would easily have got to it if the keeper hadn't taken him out, Carragher must think hes as slow as him
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3081 on: Yesterday at 03:57:34 pm »
Clearly it shouldnt have been a pen but Im not complaining
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3082 on: Yesterday at 03:57:48 pm »
I think it's because the keeper doesn't go anywhere near the ball, just blams into Jota, harsh but a pen
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3083 on: Yesterday at 03:57:57 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 03:56:43 pm
i mean its a blatant penalty, he would easily have got to it if the keeper hadn't taken him out, Carragher must think hes as slow as him

Lol if that was given against us wed be fuming. Jota runs away from the path of the ball into the keeper for the pen.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3084 on: Yesterday at 03:57:57 pm »
He's a top quality piss boiler, isn't he.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3085 on: Yesterday at 03:58:56 pm »
Never a pen, he moves away from the ball and towards the keeper, cheeky little fucker :lmao
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3086 on: Yesterday at 03:59:51 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:57:57 pm
He's a top quality piss boiler, isn't he.

And he thrives off it as well.

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3087 on: Yesterday at 04:02:07 pm »
Carragher full of nonsense again.  It doesn't matter where the ball is as long as its in play. It could be 50 yards away and it would still be a penalty.
Its not a legal to just tackle players like that. And no, it doesnt matter that it was dumb.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3088 on: Yesterday at 04:02:10 pm »
Wasn't a penalty for me either but full marks to Jota for making the officials make a decision. I do think we're too nice and times and it's great to have a player who gets into those positions and asks questions of the officials.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3089 on: Yesterday at 04:08:41 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:56:42 pm
It's ridiculous. One was stonewall the other was fairly soft. If it's clear and obvious they shouldn't need to spent 5 minutes looking at it. That's the problem with VAR, we had so many like that against us last season.

Todays wasnt even a pen for me. Spurs one was the clearest pen youll ever see. If thats what VAR is doing it needs binning.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3090 on: Yesterday at 04:17:33 pm »
Carraghers comment that he wasnt in control of the ball or words to effect is crazy. So you cant give penalties when a player has their shirt pulled in the box at a corner either then?

Still think its a very soft penalty, Id rather we got the one against Spurs.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3091 on: Yesterday at 04:19:26 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 03:57:48 pm
I think it's because the keeper doesn't go anywhere near the ball, just blams into Jota, harsh but a pen
Nah, there's nothing the keeper should have done differently - came to close the angle and tried to pull back. Not a pen. How that was awarded by VAR, considering the VAR statistic with Liverpool, is beyond me. Clear and obvious...
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3092 on: Yesterday at 07:59:20 pm »
Very cheeky but it is a pen. He's our cheeky bastard.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3093 on: Yesterday at 08:00:59 pm »
He has an "edge" like Suarez which I think is brilliant.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3094 on: Yesterday at 08:11:25 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 04:17:33 pm
Carraghers comment that he wasnt in control of the ball or words to effect is crazy. So you cant give penalties when a player has their shirt pulled in the box at a corner either then?

Still think its a very soft penalty, Id rather we got the one against Spurs.
Yep. As I said a while back- it's easy to give the impression that it "evens out"- just reward us with a meaningless pen later in a game we've already won.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3095 on: Yesterday at 08:55:28 pm »
Fast becoming my favourite player in the team, his "shithousery" is beautiful to behold, like when he cups his ears to the oppositions fans or celebrates in front of them love him. He is the little guy who f he see's someone about to kick off at you he dives in with a headbutt out of no where! (RKO outta nowhere)
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3096 on: Yesterday at 08:58:04 pm »
Don't really like these kind of penalties, or the one where the keepers hand basically brushes strikers leg and they fall down in a heap but they are all given, so purely from a consistency perspective nothing wrong with this call.

Having gotten the call against Spurs would have been more meaningful.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3097 on: Yesterday at 09:01:06 pm »
Quote from: tornado on Yesterday at 08:58:04 pm
Having gotten the call against Spurs would have been more meaningful.

Yeah, this gives all the "it all evens out over the season" meffs the chance to speak up. No it doesn't, this one likely didn't make a difference points wise, but the decisions we didn't get at Spurs most probably would have.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3098 on: Yesterday at 09:12:05 pm »
Not a pen for me. Jota moves towards the keeper rather than the other way around. But I don't give a fuck because Jota was taken out in the box vs Spurs and got nothing.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3099 on: Yesterday at 09:35:17 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 09:12:05 pm
Not a pen for me. Jota moves towards the keeper rather than the other way around. But I don't give a fuck because Jota was taken out in the box vs Spurs and got nothing.
The keeper would have cleaned him out regardless. Stonewall pen.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3100 on: Today at 03:09:08 am »
Not a penalty in my book but then again, the Spurs one was a stonewall penalty and we didn't get it so I couldn't care less. I also couldn't care less if the referees were just giving us decisions to make the title race more exciting - I will take what I can get.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3101 on: Today at 03:20:04 am »
Watching it back again I think he's tried to dink it over the keeper and his step towards the keeper is while he's admiring his finish. Then by the time he realises he's scuffed the shot, the keeper's took him out.

Still not a pen for me but I don't think he's initiated the contact with the keeper on purpose.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3102 on: Today at 03:33:34 am »
Hmmm .   .    . I wonder

Was that penalty given because of the stick the referees/league took after the Spurs game?

"Of course we give penalties to Liverpool, too. You see. Here you go  .   .   ."
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3103 on: Today at 04:07:54 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:19:26 pm
Nah, there's nothing the keeper should have done differently - came to close the angle and tried to pull back. Not a pen. How that was awarded by VAR, considering the VAR statistic with Liverpool, is beyond me. Clear and obvious...

How about the keeper not sliding towards Jota and not lifting his arm as the ball was already gone and then after the contact is done, making the silly action of withdrawing his arm? He tried to pull back after the contact was made. I played and paused on the replays several times. Guaita raised his arm high, when the ball was already bouncing low on the ground elsewhere and was sliding on two knees towards Jota. It was definitely a trip, causing Jota to fall.

He didn't come to close the angle, he came to make a challenge and get the ball, but the ball was gone and he got the man.

If that tackle was made by an outfielder outside the box, it would be called a mistimed challenge and agreed by everyone as a foul, doesn't matter where the ball was going or whether the attacker can reach it or not.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3104 on: Today at 04:13:57 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 09:12:05 pm
Not a pen for me. Jota moves towards the keeper rather than the other way around. But I don't give a fuck because Jota was taken out in the box vs Spurs and got nothing.

Are some of you only seeing Jota? Is Guaita invisible to you? If you play the replays again, you can clearly see Guaita sliding on two knees towards Jota with raised arms. How is this not visible to so many people? Am I being showed a different video?
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3105 on: Today at 04:44:15 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 04:07:54 am
How about the keeper not sliding towards Jota and not lifting his arm as the ball was already gone and then after the contact is done, making the silly action of withdrawing his arm? He tried to pull back after the contact was made. I played and paused on the replays several times. Guaita raised his arm high, when the ball was already bouncing low on the ground elsewhere and was sliding on two knees towards Jota. It was definitely a trip, causing Jota to fall.

He didn't come to close the angle, he came to make a challenge and get the ball, but the ball was gone and he got the man.

If that tackle was made by an outfielder outside the box, it would be called a mistimed challenge and agreed by everyone as a foul, doesn't matter where the ball was going or whether the attacker can reach it or not.
That keeper would be Adrian, rooted to his line. Any good keeper would come up and make himself big.

How about Ali versus Burnley (was it?) when he made contact with the forward on the edge of the box, was that a penalty? Same situation. VAR reviewed, wasn't given. Rightfully so.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3106 on: Today at 04:48:41 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 04:13:57 am
Are some of you only seeing Jota? Is Guaita invisible to you? If you play the replays again, you can clearly see Guaita sliding on two knees towards Jota with raised arms. How is this not visible to so many people? Am I being showed a different video?
Mate, Guiata slid toward Jota and raised his hands to make himself big. Then tried to pull out of the challenge and his hands were moving down trying to pull away.

You are watching slow motion as if it's real speed, mate. The whole motion happened in a fraction of a second while the keeper was sliding. You try to do what you think the keeper should have done right from your perspective on wet grass and tell us how it goes.
