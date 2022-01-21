« previous next »
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3040 on: Yesterday at 11:46:50 am
Role wise, Firmino has always been a Deep Lying forward. Mane is an Inside Forward, or Support Striker if I may. Jota is akin to Salah, wherever he plays, he ends up being a striker.

Jota is scoring and assisting at a very good rate, and is working hard off the ball, the only thing I would say is inferior to Mane and Firmino is his linkup play/overall game if he's not scoring/assisting, but I think he will develop more of that, the more he plays with Salah, Mane and Firmino. Definitely think he's one of the jigsaw pieces in our succession planning, along with Konate and Jones. In the next two years, we should look to find players for the Bobby role and Mane role as well if we want to retain the current system, and rotate over them (in case we can also extend the contracts of the original front three) and then the attack succession plan will be complete.

Slightly off-topic, but it's hardest to find players for Bobby role. The only player whom I watched recently reminding me of Bobby was Dani Olmo when he played for Spain in the Euros and for Leipzig last season. But for some reason, he has had a stop start this season, not sure what happened, or whether the manager doesn't fancy him. Of course, there's Thomas Muller, who's off-limits and then there's Lautaro Martinez, who's more of a support striker, but can also play the Bobby role to an extent.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3041 on: Yesterday at 11:48:36 am
Who knew he would be this good when we signed him? I just love his snide.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3042 on: Yesterday at 11:58:08 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:45:29 am
Salahs not a 9 and if you want to count him as one he's a better 9 than Mo
Prefer him to Benzema but its close, depends what attributes you prefer
(fwiw re my earlier post Benezma backs up the eye test on his numbers and does consistently over achieve his xg... although he's running unsustainably hot this season)

This is all based on this season by the way - which is actually half a season so he's got to keep this level over time

Salah is our primary goalscorer and has been for years, he should be considered a No. 9. A No. 9 is not just a target striker, even a mobile striker is a No. 9 if they are the primary goalscorer. I don't think he's better than Salah. Frankly, I think Benzema has always been good for many years, but he has had to play second fiddle to Ronaldo over the years. After Ronaldo left, Benzema was freed up to take the main striker role and has been coming into his own for a while now. If Benzema is running hot, so could be Jota.

As you say, he needs to keep this level over time, but yes, it's a good start for him.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3043 on: Yesterday at 12:11:48 pm
Jota is not a better 9 than Benzema, and I would still prefer Firmino there in this Klopp team, theres more to a 9 in our system than just scoring goals, the way Firmino holds up the ball, the way he can battle against opposing cbs, drop deep to help us gain numerical advantage in the midfield all of these help the overall team ten fold even if they dont show up in the stats.

Jota is a world class player but still prefer him on the left and I think all round his two best performances of this season have come in that position.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3044 on: Yesterday at 12:13:50 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 11:46:50 am
Role wise, Firmino has always been a Deep Lying forward. Mane is an Inside Forward, or Support Striker if I may. Jota is akin to Salah, wherever he plays, he ends up being a striker.

Jota is scoring and assisting at a very good rate, and is working hard off the ball, the only thing I would say is inferior to Mane and Firmino is his linkup play/overall game if he's not scoring/assisting, but I think he will develop more of that, the more he plays with Salah, Mane and Firmino. Definitely think he's one of the jigsaw pieces in our succession planning, along with Konate and Jones. In the next two years, we should look to find players for the Bobby role and Mane role as well if we want to retain the current system, and rotate over them (in case we can also extend the contracts of the original front three) and then the attack succession plan will be complete.

Slightly off-topic, but it's hardest to find players for Bobby role. The only player whom I watched recently reminding me of Bobby was Dani Olmo when he played for Spain in the Euros and for Leipzig last season. But for some reason, he has had a stop start this season, not sure what happened, or whether the manager doesn't fancy him. Of course, there's Thomas Muller, who's off-limits and then there's Lautaro Martinez, who's more of a support striker, but can also play the Bobby role to an extent.

Joao Felix is one I feel, as is Amine Gouiri although Ive barely watched the latter.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3045 on: Yesterday at 12:25:28 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 11:46:50 am
The only player whom I watched recently reminding me of Bobby was Dani Olmo when he played for Spain in the Euros and for Leipzig last season. But for some reason, he has had a stop start this season, not sure what happened.
He missed many games due to muscle injuries and covid.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3046 on: Yesterday at 12:27:55 pm
Olmo isnt good enough for us. Cant get a player based of the Euro's

I think Jota will be our CF in the future.

We dont need to get in a player similar to Bobby.
A forward on the flanks with pace is needed more so. Since we have an aging forward line.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3047 on: Yesterday at 12:36:39 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 12:27:55 pm
Olmo isnt good enough for us. Cant get a player based of the Euro's

I think Jota will be our CF in the future.

We dont need to get in a player similar to Bobby.
A forward on the flanks with pace is needed more so. Since we have an aging forward line.

never going to directly replace Firmino but Jota's weakness is passing at the moment, but maybe he'll improve. i'd rather Salah as the 9 right now - his playmaking abilities are the best they've been at the moment.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3048 on: Yesterday at 12:42:33 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 11:46:50 am
Role wise, Firmino has always been a Deep Lying forward. Mane is an Inside Forward, or Support Striker if I may. Jota is akin to Salah, wherever he plays, he ends up being a striker.

Jota is scoring and assisting at a very good rate, and is working hard off the ball, the only thing I would say is inferior to Mane and Firmino is his linkup play/overall game if he's not scoring/assisting, but I think he will develop more of that, the more he plays with Salah, Mane and Firmino. Definitely think he's one of the jigsaw pieces in our succession planning, along with Konate and Jones. In the next two years, we should look to find players for the Bobby role and Mane role as well if we want to retain the current system, and rotate over them (in case we can also extend the contracts of the original front three) and then the attack succession plan will be complete.


Succession planning is the key point here.

For al the tubthumping catastrophising across the internet,  I think there's a plan in place to evolve the team beyond the 2019 to 2020 peak. That's not a matter of wholesale changes at any one point, it's a matter of drip-feeding the squad with new, bright players that can continue the excellence of their predecessors...while their predecessors are still at the club.

Jota, Elliott, Jones, Gordon, Konate, Morton are - to varying degrees - the constituent parts of Klopp's Liverpool 2.0.

Obviously more talent will arrive but the process is already under way...even if many folk pretend it isn't.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3049 on: Yesterday at 12:43:44 pm
love the song and Diogo wanting to hear more from the Redmen fans in full voice at Emirates
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3050 on: Yesterday at 01:41:05 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 11:27:44 am
Salah, Lewandowski, Benzema and Haaland - but he could be in at 5th.
Another real positve is his age compared to some of the players he's being measured against.

Jota only turned 25 in December, whereas Salah is 30 in June, Lewandowski is 34 this year and Benzema wil be 35. When Jota's numbers are being measured against some of the best European strikers of the last 10 years, then it's clear we've found a real gem.

That £40m is turning into a bargain, and he also looks to be a fairly robust player which bodes well - someone to really build our attack around when Salah, Mane and Bobby get older.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3051 on: Yesterday at 01:53:35 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:56:52 am
I don't think this will ever change - there's something in people's brains that won't accept that most chances aren't scored and over-weights chances that are missed. (despite the definition of 'chance' meaning obviously they're not all taken)
Its just very hard for people's thought processes to accept that the best strikers miss more chances than less good strikers ... even if they're slightly better finishers

As an aside last week I heard Neil Atkinson banging on about how Minamino was a 'good finisher' and how clinical he is in front of goal (based on about 5 goals obv) ... and it reinforced the idea that people will never ever accept the relative unimportance of finishing to a strikers production ..yes its a factor and its definitely a thing but most strikers converge around the average and its not what really separates average from great
If Neil whose one of the more intelligent pundits, whose been working closely with Statsbomb for 2 years hasn't got it then its just never going to be got
This is true, in the team i manage my best striker misses a lot of chances and there's been complaints about it from others in the team including players that vie for that position. Over the long haul though, we did a statistical analysis of our games - chance creation, chances, goals. Obviously it was an amateur job but it was clear that the things that stood out were with our possession varying between 60-70% per game and being consistently high up the pitch, we created more chances with him playing, double the number to when others played and he missed more chances but as an average he significantly converted more than his competitors. (looking at around 20 games with him available for 12) - of course though the he misses a lot of chances mood prevails though he's obviously a big reason for those chances being created.

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3052 on: Yesterday at 02:02:08 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on January 20, 2022, 11:18:11 pm
I had the same stream, sound was awful, they completely muted the Liverpool end. I suspect the Thatcher & Tory shouts are upsetting the BigWigs somewhere along the line.

It's the old Colin Pascoe tune.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FwbcYT-CJ_s&amp;ab_channel=NGapsi" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FwbcYT-CJ_s&amp;ab_channel=NGapsi</a>

Knew I recognised the tune from somewhere - was the Pascoe one about putting cones out for the team and his tiny shorts, that one? ;D
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3053 on: Yesterday at 02:08:48 pm
Absolutly class - like they've taken bits from Fowler, Owen, Torres, Bellamy and Suarez and out came Diogo.

He properly loves being at the club as well, you can tell.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3054 on: Yesterday at 02:13:56 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 11:46:50 am
Role wise, Firmino has always been a Deep Lying forward. Mane is an Inside Forward, or Support Striker if I may. Jota is akin to Salah, wherever he plays, he ends up being a striker.

Jota is scoring and assisting at a very good rate, and is working hard off the ball, the only thing I would say is inferior to Mane and Firmino is his linkup play/overall game if he's not scoring/assisting, but I think he will develop more of that, the more he plays with Salah, Mane and Firmino. Definitely think he's one of the jigsaw pieces in our succession planning, along with Konate and Jones. In the next two years, we should look to find players for the Bobby role and Mane role as well if we want to retain the current system, and rotate over them (in case we can also extend the contracts of the original front three) and then the attack succession plan will be complete.

Slightly off-topic, but it's hardest to find players for Bobby role. The only player whom I watched recently reminding me of Bobby was Dani Olmo when he played for Spain in the Euros and for Leipzig last season. But for some reason, he has had a stop start this season, not sure what happened, or whether the manager doesn't fancy him. Of course, there's Thomas Muller, who's off-limits and then there's Lautaro Martinez, who's more of a support striker, but can also play the Bobby role to an extent.
Yeah, I agree. Jota is amazing in the box, but Firmino plays the role like an attacking midfielder. With Jota, we're basically playing with one less midfielder, and that has given us problems in plenty of games. Either we adapt our midfield to playing with three strikers, or we find someone who can do a similar job as Bobby.

Olmo is a good shout. We could probably get him much cheaper than after the Euros. Bags of talent and great work rate, and maybe he needs a fresh start. I think he's exactly the kind of unpolished talent that Klopp could get to the next level.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3055 on: Yesterday at 02:48:59 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:29:58 am


'ave it

 :lmao

Who wins a snide-off between Diogo and Robbo?
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3056 on: Yesterday at 03:12:20 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 02:48:59 pm
:lmao

Who wins a snide-off between Diogo and Robbo?
That was in front of the Liverpool fans wasn't it?
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3057 on: Yesterday at 03:20:40 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 03:12:20 pm
That was in front of the Liverpool fans wasn't it?
Was it? If so it's my fault for misattributing it.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3058 on: Yesterday at 03:32:39 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:20:40 pm
Was it? If so it's my fault for misattributing it.
The Liverpool fans were definitely that end;



(Rubbish picture but those are Liverpool flags and they're all celebrating) I'm assuming they had the whole end.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3059 on: Yesterday at 03:35:02 pm
Quote from: GinKop on Yesterday at 02:02:08 pm
Knew I recognised the tune from somewhere - was the Pascoe one about putting cones out for the team and his tiny shorts, that one? ;D

Yes ;D

Oh, his name is Colin Pascoe, He puts the cones out for the team, He wears shorts when it is fucking freezing, But we don't care cos his legs are a dream ;D
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3060 on: Yesterday at 03:38:16 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 03:32:39 pm
The Liverpool fans were definitely that end;



(Rubbish picture but those are Liverpool flags and they're all celebrating) I'm assuming they had the whole end.

Yes the LFC fans were that end, but I thought the pic was after the VAR check. I haven't watched it back but I thought he did another round of celebrating when the goal was finally given
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3061 on: Yesterday at 03:41:37 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 12:27:55 pm
Olmo isnt good enough for us. Cant get a player based of the Euro's

I think Jota will be our CF in the future.

We dont need to get in a player similar to Bobby.
A forward on the flanks with pace is needed more so. Since we have an aging forward line.

Not sure about that, he was really good for Leipzig last season and was known to be a talent since he was young.

Also, as someone said, this season he has been interrupted with injuries and COVID.

As for Jota, he looks better when coming in from the left than starting from the middle (even though he is decent to good there as well). But I think, he can be devastating from the left.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3062 on: Yesterday at 03:43:40 pm
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 01:41:05 pm
Another real positve is his age compared to some of the players he's being measured against.

Jota only turned 25 in December, whereas Salah is 30 in June, Lewandowski is 34 this year and Benzema wil be 35. When Jota's numbers are being measured against some of the best European strikers of the last 10 years, then it's clear we've found a real gem.

That £40m is turning into a bargain, and he also looks to be a fairly robust player which bodes well - someone to really build our attack around when Salah, Mane and Bobby get older.

Yeah, completely agree with this. He is clearly seen as someone part of our long term future, and he has shown that he is good enough for us to do that.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3063 on: Yesterday at 03:53:32 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:38:16 pm
Yes the LFC fans were that end, but I thought the pic was after the VAR check. I haven't watched it back but I thought he did another round of celebrating when the goal was finally given
He only did the hand to the ear celebration directly after the goal, the second round of celebrating was more of the team together and a few fist pumps from Jota towards the same set of fans.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3064 on: Yesterday at 04:03:42 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:38:16 pm
Yes the LFC fans were that end, but I thought the pic was after the VAR check. I haven't watched it back but I thought he did another round of celebrating when the goal was finally given

As funky said, that was as soon as he scored. Immediately after he's wagging his finger at the offside being given. We had the whole of that end too and it is in front of our fans.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3065 on: Yesterday at 04:27:18 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:03:42 pm
As funky said, that was as soon as he scored. Immediately after he's wagging his finger at the offside being given.

Outraged Diogo is class... ;D
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3066 on: Yesterday at 04:48:10 pm
Quote from: GinKop on Yesterday at 02:08:48 pm
Absolutly class - like they've taken bits from Fowler, Owen, Torres, Bellamy and Suarez and out came Diogo.

He properly loves being at the club as well, you can tell.

I like that bit of a streetwise attitude he's got, cockiness or confidence call it what you will. He could have come from Kirkby!
 ;D
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3067 on: Yesterday at 09:08:57 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 03:35:02 pm
Yes ;D

Oh, his name is Colin Pascoe, He puts the cones out for the team, He wears shorts when it is fucking freezing, But we don't care cos his legs are a dream ;D

Thanks for that, I'd forgotten half of it  ;D

Strange that the Pascoe original, even though it was a piss-take, never had the chorus line like Diogo's version.

'Ohhhh, his name is Col Pascoe ...'  8)
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3068 on: Yesterday at 09:37:32 pm
Quote from: UNO on Yesterday at 01:13:35 am
When the chance is not too easy, he will score! Another great performance!
Yep. "Instinct".. like Mane.
When they have to think... that's when the chance comes and goes or they fluff it cause they're interfering with their natural skill, but it seems that when they just operate out of pure instinct, it ends up in the net.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3069 on: Yesterday at 09:59:06 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 03:32:39 pm
The Liverpool fans were definitely that end;



(Rubbish picture but those are Liverpool flags and they're all celebrating) I'm assuming they had the whole end.

The arsenal fans are just to the right of the picture behind the goal where Jota puts his hand to his ear. Saw a fan video from their view.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3070 on: Yesterday at 10:13:13 pm
How about using copa cabana song for diogo...something like "his names Diogo, Diogo Jota, he's magic just like Harry potter...
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3071 on: Yesterday at 10:28:53 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 09:59:06 pm
The arsenal fans are just to the right of the picture behind the goal where Jota puts his hand to his ear. Saw a fan video from their view.

That's all our fans
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3072 on: Yesterday at 11:48:32 pm
Quote from: GinKop on Yesterday at 02:08:48 pm
Absolutly class - like they've taken bits from Fowler, Owen, Torres, Bellamy and Suarez and out came Diogo.

He properly loves being at the club as well, you can tell.

Agreed - great that he has his own song!
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3073 on: Today at 03:52:55 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 11:34:46 am
That's an 'inside forward', not a 'lead the line striker' as in the post I responded to.

We don't really play with a traditional striker.
You can be the striker and not do it down the middle. Salah the Striker in the team role wise, Jota has done that when Salah no in the team.
