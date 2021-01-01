Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
I never think he's going to miss when he's about to shoot. I usually get all excited when I see a chance coming, but I'm totally zen with Diogo. 'He's going to stick this away' I say to myself. And he usually does.
I have no idea what Im taking about
I'm a knob
He's a shark!
Lol
When we have width on the right, he becomes so much more effective. That chest control and finish was pure peak Suarez.
Are we sure he isnt a clone of Robbie Fowler?
Hes a mix of Fowler and Suarez Hes some player
