Welcome Diogo Jota

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2960 on: Today at 10:01:52 pm
the quality of that second goal is unbelievable, the finesse on that dink, just bam, amazing player.

whats that? 14/15 goals this season already and its 3rd week of Jan
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2961 on: Today at 10:02:45 pm
Nice that him and the fans were able to celebrate his goals three times. Cheers VAR!
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2962 on: Today at 10:03:33 pm
His timing and touch when dribbling is so good. He watches the defender constantly until they are just off balance, then he makes his move either touches it inside or accelerates down the line. Brilliant footballer and so so good at finishing.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2963 on: Today at 10:07:37 pm
I never think he's going to miss when he's about to shoot. I usually get all excited when I see a chance coming, but I'm totally zen with Diogo. 'He's going to stick this away' I say to myself. And he usually does.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2964 on: Today at 10:07:51 pm
There's no-one hotta
Than Diogo Jota
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2965 on: Today at 10:08:59 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:07:37 pm
I never think he's going to miss when he's about to shoot. I usually get all excited when I see a chance coming, but I'm totally zen with Diogo. 'He's going to stick this away' I say to myself. And he usually does.

Well, he's missed some absolute sitters as well  ;D
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2966 on: Today at 10:09:48 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:07:37 pm
I never think he's going to miss when he's about to shoot. I usually get all excited when I see a chance coming, but I'm totally zen with Diogo. 'He's going to stick this away' I say to myself. And he usually does.
Yeah, he almost always hits the goal.  The second one would be super easy to send  up in the stands. So calm.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2967 on: Today at 10:13:22 pm
He's pretty fucking special.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2968 on: Today at 10:21:26 pm
Great to hear his new song loud and clear on the box.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2969 on: Today at 10:24:45 pm
He's a shark!
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2970 on: Today at 10:25:10 pm
With a non-penalty goal every 138 minutes, Diogo Jota now scores them more frequently for Liverpool than Mohamed Salah (147).
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2971 on: Today at 10:25:52 pm
Fucking love him
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2972 on: Today at 10:25:52 pm
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2973 on: Today at 10:27:26 pm
Diogo Sticky Feet Jota
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2974 on: Today at 10:30:47 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:00:01 pm
Lol

I too would laugh because at the age of 24 he's already in second place.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2975 on: Today at 10:35:49 pm
What a player.  So awkward to deal with. 
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2976 on: Today at 10:38:37 pm
When we have width on the right, he becomes so much more effective. That chest control and finish was pure peak Suarez.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2977 on: Today at 10:39:37 pm
i particularly enjoyed the run that setup the Gordon chance. He wasn't going at full speed but kept teasing White to make an attempt at getting the ball and then kept just touching it away from him before accelerating off
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2978 on: Today at 10:40:02 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:38:37 pm
When we have width on the right, he becomes so much more effective. That chest control and finish was pure peak Suarez.
Would have been the same play in the first leg when Xhaka got the red card. He's magic. He's a street-smart player.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2979 on: Today at 10:46:19 pm
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2980 on: Today at 10:49:34 pm
Are we sure he isnt a clone of Robbie Fowler?
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2981 on: Today at 10:50:09 pm
Our attacking front three are typically Bobby, Mané and Salah.

Jota is technically our fourth choice striker?? :lmao
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2982 on: Today at 10:50:59 pm
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 10:49:34 pm
Are we sure he isnt a clone of Robbie Fowler?

Pretty sure youll find that Fraizer Campbell Mason Greenwood
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2983 on: Today at 10:51:33 pm
Was on fire tonight. The two goals he scored were barely half chances and it was all him with work down the left that created that sitter for Gordon.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2984 on: Today at 10:51:52 pm
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 10:49:34 pm
Are we sure he isnt a clone of Robbie Fowler?

Hes a mix of Fowler and Suarez

Hes some player
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2985 on: Today at 10:54:48 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:51:52 pm
Hes a mix of Fowler and Suarez

Hes some player

Hes brilliant. Great attitude. A born winner.
