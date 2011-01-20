does anyone think that he be this fucking good when he signed?



seems like almost every player that joins us improve and become better



Remembered that some analysis and wolves fans saying he heading is a bit poor and not a consistent goalscorer.



There seems to be an improvement in both already. and he is hardly the finished product.



Be interesting to see him maybe pair up with divock and bobby once AFCON start.



Not at all, didn't know too much about him. From what i'd seen a good, quick and direct player but didn't scream consistent goalscorer.His confidence is what I love most, he'll miss chances and lose the ball and sometimes even drifts out of games a little but he's a bit like Luis in that he's constantly moving, always finding pockets of space, running off his man, breaking into space, looking for the next yard of space.I think he's starting to understand his teammates a lot more and you can see it in his linkup play. Right now he looks full of confidence and the second he steps foot on the pitch he's on the move. The guys positioning is something else, he reminds me of watching Dennis Rodman, he was always that man who would be in the right positions when the ball fell from the basket, reading where it was heading and moving towards that position while everyone else ballwatched. Jota seems to constantly be shuffling half a yard watching play unfold and adjusting for where the ball was headedOutstanding player