Author Topic: Welcome Diogo Jota  (Read 262077 times)

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2880 on: December 23, 2021, 10:22:14 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on December 23, 2021, 01:47:28 pm
https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/rmv1rh/jota_mugging_off_the_leicester_fans_sing_about/ :lmao

Quote from: afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas on December 23, 2021, 02:21:49 pm
Very clear "fuck off" in there... ;D

Ha ha that's brilliant. As much as I like us being clean under Klopp - unlike virtually any other team, we don't play consistently make aggressive challenges, feign injury to waste time or tend to time waste much even if it's in our interest - it's nice to have another snide in the squad (Milner and Robertson are the only other ones I can think of), just to even things up a bit.

Oh and what a finish for the goal. He's not bad at the football either.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2881 on: December 23, 2021, 11:47:49 pm »
Quote from: Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire on December 23, 2021, 10:22:14 pm
it's nice to have another snide in the squad (Milner and Robertson are the only other ones I can think of)
Back 4 .... midfield ... attack.  Such a balanced team!
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2882 on: Yesterday at 07:26:52 am »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1472591103912296467
Ohhhh he wears the number 20
He will take us to victory,
And when he's running down the left wing, he'll cut inside and score for LFC,
He's a lad from Portugal, better than Figo dont ya know
Ohhh his name is Diogo
 ;D
Allez Allez Allez.

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2883 on: Yesterday at 07:38:39 am »
Quote from: The-Originals on Yesterday at 07:26:52 am
https://twitter.com/i/status/1472591103912296467
Ohhhh he wears the number 20
He will take us to victory,
And when he's running down the left wing, he'll cut inside and score for LFC,
He's a lad from Portugal, better than Figo dont ya know
Ohhh his name is Diogo
 ;D

Great song that! The comment wait until the kop sing it at 100mph made me laugh, its so true.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2884 on: Yesterday at 08:31:35 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on December 23, 2021, 08:34:32 pm
It's funny these comparisons with Suarez. His gait and short backlift when shooting reminds me of Robbie Fowler.

I like that he has "Diogo J" on the back of his shirt ... he's our Diogo Jaradona ;D

Yep same he reminds of Fowler. Just a knack of scoring
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2885 on: Yesterday at 12:33:50 pm »
does anyone think that he be this fucking good when he signed?

seems like almost every player that joins us improve and become better

Remembered that some analysis and wolves fans saying he heading is a bit poor and not a consistent goalscorer.

There seems to be an improvement in both already. and he is hardly the finished product.

Be interesting to see him maybe pair up with divock and bobby once AFCON start.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2886 on: Yesterday at 12:35:20 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 12:33:50 pm
does anyone think that he be this fucking good when he signed?

seems like almost every player that joins us improve and become better

Remembered that some analysis and wolves fans saying he heading is a bit poor and not a consistent goalscorer.

There seems to be an improvement in both already. and he is hardly the finished product.

Be interesting to see him maybe pair up with divock and bobby once AFCON start.

Not even a little bit but then I always had better things to do than watch Wolves more than twice a season.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2887 on: Yesterday at 04:00:46 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 12:33:50 pm
does anyone think that he be this fucking good when he signed?

seems like almost every player that joins us improve and become better

Remembered that some analysis and wolves fans saying he heading is a bit poor and not a consistent goalscorer.

There seems to be an improvement in both already. and he is hardly the finished product.

Be interesting to see him maybe pair up with divock and bobby once AFCON start.

No way, definitely exceeded all expectations. My favourite thing about him is that he is so direct, he just wants to take the shortest path to goal. Also love the bit of snide, you need that to win stuff
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2888 on: Yesterday at 04:10:47 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 12:33:50 pm
does anyone think that he be this fucking good when he signed?

seems like almost every player that joins us improve and become better

Remembered that some analysis and wolves fans saying he heading is a bit poor and not a consistent goalscorer.

There seems to be an improvement in both already. and he is hardly the finished product.

Be interesting to see him maybe pair up with divock and bobby once AFCON start.

Nope
the mad thing is no one was really talking about him as a target for anyone .

when it was rumored and you looked at his underlying numbers you could immediately see why we were interested but hes improved since hes been here  the most significant difference now is hes playing almost exclusively as a 9 and has become one of the best 4 or 5 in the position in the world
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2889 on: Yesterday at 04:13:07 pm »
Just a shame when we buy Joao Felix he'll be moved onto the left of the three.  :D
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2890 on: Yesterday at 04:20:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:13:07 pm
Just a shame when we buy Joao Felix Haaland he'll be moved onto the left of the three.  :D

 ;D
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2891 on: Yesterday at 08:48:56 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 12:33:50 pm
does anyone think that he be this fucking good when he signed?

seems like almost every player that joins us improve and become better

Remembered that some analysis and wolves fans saying he heading is a bit poor and not a consistent goalscorer.

There seems to be an improvement in both already. and he is hardly the finished product.

Be interesting to see him maybe pair up with divock and bobby once AFCON start.

Not at all, didn't know too much about him. From what i'd seen a good, quick and direct player but didn't scream consistent goalscorer.

His confidence is what I love most, he'll miss chances and lose the ball and sometimes even drifts out of games a little but he's a bit like Luis in that he's constantly moving, always finding pockets of space, running off his man, breaking into space, looking for the next yard of space.

I think he's starting to understand his teammates a lot more and you can see it in his linkup play. Right now he looks full of confidence and the second he steps foot on the pitch he's on the move. The guys positioning is something else, he reminds me of watching Dennis Rodman, he was always that man who would be in the right positions when the ball fell from the basket, reading where it was heading and moving towards that position while everyone else ballwatched. Jota seems to constantly be shuffling half a yard watching play unfold and adjusting for where the ball was headed

Outstanding player
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2892 on: Yesterday at 08:57:10 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 08:48:56 pm
The guys positioning is something else, he reminds me of watching Dennis Rodman, he was always that man who would be in the right positions when the ball fell from the basket, reading where it was heading and moving towards that position while everyone else ballwatched. Jota seems to constantly be shuffling half a yard watching play unfold and adjusting for where the ball was headed

The master of this remains Origi, who doesn't do anything as vulgar as movement. The ball rebounds several times in unexpected ways, but falls precisely where Origi has positioned himself. Jota may deal in game intelligence, but Origi deals in fate.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2893 on: Yesterday at 10:45:42 pm »
I think I've watched at least 90% of our games since Jota joined and been to half a dozen of them.  I always thought he was predominantly left-footed until he took his penalty with his right foot  ::).

I'm doubting everything I've ever believed.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2894 on: Yesterday at 11:13:58 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:45:42 pm
I think I've watched at least 90% of our games since Jota joined and been to half a dozen of them.  I always thought he was predominantly left-footed until he took his penalty with his right foot  ::).

I'm doubting everything I've ever believed.
I love the fact that he doesnt have a weaker foot. I wouldnt be surprised if his next penalty he takes with his left.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2895 on: Today at 12:10:24 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:45:42 pm
I think I've watched at least 90% of our games since Jota joined and been to half a dozen of them.  I always thought he was predominantly left-footed until he took his penalty with his right foot  ::).

I'm doubting everything I've ever believed.

He is left-footed.

Took the penalty right-footed just to fuck with Fat Boy Slim.

True story...
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2896 on: Today at 12:36:56 am »
Didnt think i could love him anymore until that fuck off to the Leicester fans. 

Legend.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2897 on: Today at 01:01:02 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:13:07 pm
Just a shame when we buy Joao Felix he'll be moved onto the left of the three.  :D

Diogo Toshack wins too many headers
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2898 on: Today at 01:23:12 am »
Quote from: Beninger on Yesterday at 11:13:58 pm
I love the fact that he doesnt have a weaker foot. I wouldnt be surprised if his next penalty he takes with his left.

If he doesn't use his head,he should be dropped,fined and put on the transfer list.
