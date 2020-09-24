This thread needs a bump



Okay I'm watching his goals compilation on LFC TV. He's had a few misses lately so want to dive further into the kind of player he is



Liverpool debut: 24.09.2020

Last appearance: 11.12.2021

Debut goal: 28.09.2020

Last goal: 01.12.2021

Contract expiry: 30.06.2025

Win ratio: 63.27% W:31 D:11 L:7

Games/goals ratio: 2.23

League games / goals / assists: 34 / 17 / 1

Total games / goals / assists: 49 / 22 / 2





From the start it was cheeky punts poacher style. Not afraid to dangle foot out or head the ball if it gets to the back of the net



Not afraid of an opportunity.



Humbled United. Dribbled through Arsenal. Scythed Southampton.



This boy can be lethal