He needs to improve his decision making and his passing.



Does he NEED to improve or do you WANT him to improve? Need to improve would suggest that if he doesnt then he has no place in our team and would need to be replaced, but so far this season he seems to be first choice as the number 9 in a team that has scored the most goals in the league and created by far the most chances in the league (whilst personally scoring at a rate of a goal every two games). Maybe hes actually a big part in that and Klopp is very happy with what he is doing for the team?If he does improve his passing and decision making then hed have the potential to be the best striker in the world, so obviously that would be nice, but if you guaranteed that hed continue at his current rate of scoring and the team would continue to create this number of chances with him as the number 9 then Im fairly confident that everyone at the club would be delighted with him.