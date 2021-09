He needs to improve his decision making and his passing.



Does he NEED to improve or do you WANT him to improve? Need to improve would suggest that if he doesn’t then he has no place in our team and would need to be replaced, but so far this season he seems to be first choice as the ‘number 9’ in a team that has scored the most goals in the league and created by far the most chances in the league (whilst personally scoring at a rate of a goal every two games). Maybe he’s actually a big part in that and Klopp is very happy with what he is doing for the team?If he does improve his passing and decision making then he’d have the potential to be the best striker in the world, so obviously that would be nice, but if you guaranteed that he’d continue at his current rate of scoring and the team would continue to create this number of chances with him as the number 9 then I’m fairly confident that everyone at the club would be delighted with him.