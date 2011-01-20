To be honest, I agree that he should contribute in his build-up a little bit more.
But there was a great point on BT about his runs in behind which opens up space - he is a very unselfish runner. And the criticism of Bobby is he doesn't score enough, whereas with Jota it's he doesn't contribute enough in our system, but does score enough. Tough one, really. Can you have someone who does both in our system?
Well... yes. Bobby scored 27 (I think) a few seasons back. But that seems an outlier. Hard to contribute to build up and be on the end of chances IMO. It's just about picking the right moments, which I'm sure Jota will learn.
Thanks, at least I know i'm not going mad by not exclusively having praise.
He is a VERY unselfish runner, it's one of the qualities that earned Bobby such great adoration amongst our fans. Jota is quick as well which only adds emphasis to this quality as players have little time to make a decision as to whether to go with him or cover the space vacated, again like the tactics with Bobby (or any other great false 9) the clever movement in droping deep leaves markers with a dilemma and by the time they make a decision BOOM we've scored.
100% doing both with regularity isn't easy.
Also i'm not in any way referring to him not keeping up a ridiculous goalscoring output or running hot continually, a handful of players do that. I'm ONLY talking about the build up play and impact on our attacks WITH the ball, One aspect of the game!! i'm not saying sell, drop, replace etc him in any way shape or form.
Whole narratives are being created off of something that wasn't even said