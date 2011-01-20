« previous next »
He gets into dangerous positions a lot, will never disagree with that but he's the only player we see get zero criticism for the rest of his game and being positioned for chances be enough.

Bobby, Mane and even sometimes Salah get stick if they aren't on it regardless of if they get into good positions. Jota gets at least one great chance per game and a lot of that is down to his movement but I do feel there's big room for improvement in his build up play and his overall play in other areas of the field, especially in deeper positions. It's not close to being a big concern but he does get away with it a lot more than our other attacking options
 :o

He was good, just didn't take his 2 chances tonight.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:34:00 pm
He gets into dangerous positions a lot, will never disagree with that but he's the only player we see get zero criticism for the rest of his game and being positioned for chances be enough.

Bobby, Mane and even sometimes Salah get stick if they aren't on it regardless of if they get into good positions. Jota gets at least one great chance per game and a lot of that is down to his movement but I do feel there's big room for improvement in his build up play and his overall play in other areas of the field, especially in deeper positions. It's not close to being a big concern but he does get away with it a lot more than our other attacking options

Weird how often you basically beg for people to criticise him.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:34:00 pm
He gets into dangerous positions a lot, will never disagree with that but he's the only player we see get zero criticism for the rest of his game and being positioned for chances be enough.

Bobby, Mane and even sometimes Salah get stick if they aren't on it regardless of if they get into good positions. Jota gets at least one great chance per game and a lot of that is down to his movement but I do feel there's big room for improvement in his build up play and his overall play in other areas of the field, especially in deeper positions. It's not close to being a big concern but he does get away with it a lot more than our other attacking options

The issue isn't that he doesn't get his fair share of stick, it's that the other three get far too much.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:34:00 pm
He gets into dangerous positions a lot, will never disagree with that but he's the only player we see get zero criticism for the rest of his game and being positioned for chances be enough.

Bobby, Mane and even sometimes Salah get stick if they aren't on it regardless of if they get into good positions. Jota gets at least one great chance per game and a lot of that is down to his movement but I do feel there's big room for improvement in his build up play and his overall play in other areas of the field, especially in deeper positions. It's not close to being a big concern but he does get away with it a lot more than our other attacking options

He's 24 he has plenty of time to get better, also just because other people have a go at Salah and Mane it doesn't mean you have to have a go at Jota, to even it up.  :D  At the beginning of the season it was Jota getting most of the goals, he just needs to start firing again hopefully starting on Sunday.
His run to open it up for Mo's 2nd was excellent. Thought he was quietly very good. Will be a bit disappointed with the 2nd chance. First was tough.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:37:21 pm
Weird how often you basically beg for people to criticise him.

I know, I never shut up about Jota being terrible. A whole 2 times i've mentioned his all round game could be a lot better. Almost as mad as if I had predicted him to be our top scorer ahead of the goal machine that is Salah.... oh wait... I did

Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:37:53 pm
He's 24 he has plenty of time to get better, also just because other people have a go at Salah and Mane it doesn't mean you have to have a go at Jota, to even it up.  :D  At the beginning of the season it was Jota getting most of the goals, he just needs to start firing again hopefully starting on Sunday.

I'm not saying he has to get stick, I just personally think he doesn't impact games enough if he's not scoring. He is very young and he will improve a huge amount IMO he's already a wonderful player, would just like to see him involved in the build up a little more, gives us an extra threat.

It's simply an opinion, if i'm wrong i'm wrong but I don't feel he impacts games a great deal without scoring. Maybe i'm just used to our other forwards style of play and them all being involved in games heavily
He impacts the game by making runs, drawing attention from others and for his excellent pressing which is crucial for us.

Just needs to stop lathering the ball when he shoots every time :D, better shot selection but he''ll get there, he's already doing really well
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 10:51:19 pm
He impacts the game by making runs, drawing attention from others and for his excellent pressing which is crucial for us.

Just needs to stop lathering the ball when he shoots every time :D, better shot selection but he''ll get there, he's already doing really well

ha ha yep, he should use his head more, literally, unlike his shooting, his heading is always on point
Yeah fair enough, maybe i'm wrong, i'd like to see him add assists to his game for us, I cant remember him setting many up for us yet but again I may well be completely wrong.

For the record before everyone loses their minds... again I predicted him to be top scorer for us which says a lot when I said at the start of the season Salah would have a ridiculous goalscoring season. Jota is class and I love the lad, just PERSONALLY think he doesn't have as much impact as he probably should but perhaps i'm wrong.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:56:57 pm
Yeah fair enough, maybe i'm wrong, i'd like to see him add assists to his game for us, I cant remember him setting many up for us yet but again I may well be completely wrong.

For the record before everyone loses their minds... again I predicted him to be top scorer for us which says a lot when I said at the start of the season Salah would have a ridiculous goalscoring season. Jota is class and I love the lad, just PERSONALLY think he doesn't have as much impact as he probably should but perhaps i'm wrong.
To be honest, I agree that he should contribute in his build-up a little bit more.

But there was a great point on BT about his runs in behind which opens up space - he is a very unselfish runner. And the criticism of Bobby is he doesn't score enough, whereas with Jota it's he doesn't contribute enough in our system, but does score enough. Tough one, really. Can you have someone who does both in our system?

Well... yes. Bobby scored 27 (I think) a few seasons back. But that seems an outlier. Hard to contribute to build up and be on the end of chances IMO. It's just about picking the right moments, which I'm sure Jota will learn.
He's just going through a bit of a lull and reverting to a more normal output after running very hot to begin with; entirely normal.

As I mentioned at the time, some people got too carried away when he first arrived and scored a hatful, running extra hot, which can never be sustained for long.

And while I entirely approve of overrating and bigging up our players, there's always a risk that when a less productive period comes along, or when the player reverts to the mean after running hot (JackWard made this point at the time as well) some might start questioning the player, or getting 'worried' or 'concerned', even though the player has merely reverted to normality.
He just scored a a few days ago lads.  :D
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:15:47 pm
He just scored a a few days ago lads.  :D
Yeah but as he's not scoring every game (there was someone on here who actually seemed to be saying that his 'normal' rate will be a goal per game) some will start getting 'concerned'. And we know what that leads to.
Quote from: Keita Success on Yesterday at 11:12:25 pm
To be honest, I agree that he should contribute in his build-up a little bit more.

But there was a great point on BT about his runs in behind which opens up space - he is a very unselfish runner. And the criticism of Bobby is he doesn't score enough, whereas with Jota it's he doesn't contribute enough in our system, but does score enough. Tough one, really. Can you have someone who does both in our system?

Well... yes. Bobby scored 27 (I think) a few seasons back. But that seems an outlier. Hard to contribute to build up and be on the end of chances IMO. It's just about picking the right moments, which I'm sure Jota will learn.

Thanks, at least I know i'm not going mad by not exclusively having praise.

He is a VERY unselfish runner, it's one of the qualities that earned Bobby such great adoration amongst our fans. Jota is quick as well which only adds emphasis to this quality as players have little time to make a decision as to whether to go with him or cover the space vacated, again like the tactics with Bobby (or any other great false 9) the clever movement in droping deep leaves markers with a dilemma and by the time they make a decision BOOM we've scored.

100% doing both with regularity isn't easy.

Also i'm not in any way referring to him not keeping up a ridiculous goalscoring output or running hot continually, a handful of players do that. I'm ONLY talking about the build up play and impact on our attacks WITH the ball, One aspect of the game!! i'm not saying sell, drop, replace etc him in any way shape or form.

Whole narratives are being created off of something that wasn't even said :lmao
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:18:16 pm
Yeah but as he's not scoring every game (there was someone on here who actually seemed to be saying that his 'normal' rate will be a goal per game) some will start getting 'concerned'. And we know what that leads to.
The dark side?
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:31:27 pm
Thanks, at least I know i'm not going mad by not exclusively having praise.

He is a VERY unselfish runner, it's one of the qualities that earned Bobby such great adoration amongst our fans. Jota is quick as well which only adds emphasis to this quality as players have little time to make a decision as to whether to go with him or cover the space vacated, again like the tactics with Bobby (or any other great false 9) the clever movement in droping deep leaves markers with a dilemma and by the time they make a decision BOOM we've scored.

100% doing both with regularity isn't easy.

Also i'm not in any way referring to him not keeping up a ridiculous goalscoring output or running hot continually, a handful of players do that. I'm ONLY talking about the build up play and impact on our attacks WITH the ball, One aspect of the game!! i'm not saying sell, drop, replace etc him in any way shape or form.

Whole narratives are being created off of something that wasn't even said :lmao

He needs to improve his decision making and his passing.
Regularly gives the ball away with a poor pass from promising positions.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:34:00 pm
He gets into dangerous positions a lot, will never disagree with that but he's the only player we see get zero criticism for the rest of his game and being positioned for chances be enough.

Bobby, Mane and even sometimes Salah get stick if they aren't on it regardless of if they get into good positions. Jota gets at least one great chance per game and a lot of that is down to his movement but I do feel there's big room for improvement in his build up play and his overall play in other areas of the field, especially in deeper positions. It's not close to being a big concern but he does get away with it a lot more than our other attacking options

Fucking hell :duh

After the embarrassment in the Robbo thread the last couple of days you'd genuinely think people would learn that others getting criticised unfairly isn't a reason to then jump onto another player and criticising him unfairly, and yet here we are a day later seeing Jota getting stick. One of the top players in the league so far for expected goals and assists, joint 7th top scorer so far, going at better than a goal every other game for us, practically made it a 'fab four' rather than a 'fab three'.
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 08:21:09 am
He needs to improve his decision making and his passing.

Does he NEED to improve or do you WANT him to improve?  Need to improve would suggest that if he doesnt then he has no place in our team and would need to be replaced, but so far this season he seems to be first choice as the number 9 in a team that has scored the most goals in the league and created by far the most chances in the league (whilst personally scoring at a rate of a goal every two games).  Maybe hes actually a big part in that and Klopp is very happy with what he is doing for the team?

If he does improve his passing and decision making then hed have the potential to be the best striker in the world, so obviously that would be nice, but if you guaranteed that hed continue at his current rate of scoring and the team would continue to create this number of chances with him as the number 9 then Im fairly confident that everyone at the club would be delighted with him.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:52:58 pm
ha ha yep, he should use his head more, literally, unlike his shooting, his heading is always on point

Was his scouting analysis saying the opposite, that he's actually elite level in his shooting but his heading is his weakness?
Might be one of those opportunity cost scenarios, fix one skill at the expense of another. ;D

Love his movement, he'll be banging them in soon enough. I'd argue that his goal threat, and his movement off the ball (into the danger zone) creates more space for Mane and Salah than when Firmino plays (who tends to move deeper and vacates the forward space).
Think he's a great player for us - but I wish he'd give Werner his boots back
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:10:25 am
Fucking hell :duh

After the embarrassment in the Robbo thread the last couple of days you'd genuinely think people would learn that others getting criticised unfairly isn't a reason to then jump onto another player and criticising him unfairly, and yet here we are a day later seeing Jota getting stick. One of the top players in the league so far for expected goals and assists, joint 7th top scorer so far, going at better than a goal every other game for us, practically made it a 'fab four' rather than a 'fab three'.

Hes not getting criticised unfairly at all to be honest, no ones saying he isnt a fantastic player just that one aspect of his game could do with improving and it stands out more in some games. Its the same as any manager or player, Klopps th best manager in football for me but it doesnt mean he has zero flaws or things that could be improved upon.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:34:00 pm
He gets into dangerous positions a lot, will never disagree with that but he's the only player we see get zero criticism for the rest of his game and being positioned for chances be enough.

Bobby, Mane and even sometimes Salah get stick if they aren't on it regardless of if they get into good positions. Jota gets at least one great chance per game and a lot of that is down to his movement but I do feel there's big room for improvement in his build up play and his overall play in other areas of the field, especially in deeper positions. It's not close to being a big concern but he does get away with it a lot more than our other attacking options

Agree completely, he's terrific in getting into the right positions and that's a skill not everyone has. With that said he needs to improve his overall play in many areas. Not saying there's concerns or anything like that, but he's a great talent and with the extra 5-10% improvements in passing, shooting and linking up with others then he'll be a top top player. So I'm just excited for what is yet to come.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:45:45 am
Think he's a great player for us - but I wish he'd give Werner his boots back

I thought his shooting was pretty good yesterday. His first shots anyway, which got saved. He snatched at the rebounds.
Jota is basically just over a goal every 2 games. He had a fractured season last year due to injury and is only just settling. He is 24 and is getting better game on game. His movement for Salahs first has already been mentioned. His awareness, checking several times to see where Salah was but importantly the timing of his run, was excellent. He runs too early and then someone clicks that Salah is free and the space can be closed down, he runs too late and the space isnt there to make that pass. He ran at exactly the right time and brought defenders with him and this opened the door for the pass. If between him, Mane and Bobby they hit 50 goals this season across all competitions and Mo is likely to hit in excess of 30 then we will be on the way to winning some cups.
A real handful for any defence, quick thinking, great movement...but seems to be trying a bit too hard at the moment with his finishing....leathering it instead of picking his spot as was his preferred (deadly) method last season....still having a tenner on him scoring the first goal on Sunday though (15/2).....just hope Jürgen puts the 'No Blammers' poster up in the changies...
Quote from: plura on Today at 09:53:52 am
Agree completely, he's terrific in getting into the right positions and that's a skill not everyone has. With that said he needs to improve his overall play in many areas. Not saying there's concerns or anything like that, but he's a great talent and with the extra 5-10% improvements in passing, shooting and linking up with others then he'll be a top top player. So I'm just excited for what is yet to come.

1000% and thats exactly what I meant. Hes going to continue to improve, especially with the players he has around him.
