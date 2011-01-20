The flip side of him being fucking brilliant is it should light a fire under Bobby as it looks like he's grabbed that starting spot. Having a rampant Bobby as sub is something we've not had before. Squad depth ehy!



It seemed to me that he wasn't great in his first couple of starts and he had more impact as a sub. It was great to see him score early and now it seems that Bobby now has the hunger from the bench that Jota had.