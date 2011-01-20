https://mobile.twitter.com/michael_reid11/status/1429153788728840197
The story of Fred Pagnam is interesting to say the least.
Diogoat Jota
He's the GOTA!
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
The flip side of him being fucking brilliant is it should light a fire under Bobby as it looks like he's grabbed that starting spot. Having a rampant Bobby as sub is something we've not had before. Squad depth ehy!
Lovely. Also, two of the top four are current players. We really shouldn't take this team, and Klopp, for granted. If it wasn't for the oil clubs, we'd be dominating the league.
Jesse Pinkman always scores. Science, yo.
I feel like he's been pretty crap relatively since his injury but still has scored loads of goals lol. still think he's better when wide doing his vertical runs though.
There's a smashing little bit on him by Mel Reddy here:https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/diogo-jota-liverpool-shots-goals-b1908767.html
Another headed goal tonight and safely subbed.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 2.04]