Welcome Diogo Jota

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2240 on: May 16, 2021, 03:58:29 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on May 16, 2021, 03:56:10 pm
At some point this becomes laughably absurd. Out for the season, what in the fuck.

Could be as simple as a week out seeing as the season finishes next sunday.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2241 on: May 16, 2021, 03:59:40 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on May 16, 2021, 03:56:10 pm
At some point this becomes laughably absurd. Out for the season, what in the fuck.

There's only three games left.

Makes me think of Thiago's injury against Everton. He finished the game, but was then out for a lokg time.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2242 on: May 16, 2021, 04:00:11 pm
Let's see if he is out of the Euros as well
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2243 on: May 16, 2021, 04:02:31 pm
Klopp said it's not super serious, but enough to keep him out for the season because of how few games are left.  Sounds relatively minor.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2244 on: May 16, 2021, 04:05:55 pm
Quote from: jillc on May 16, 2021, 03:58:15 pm
Would he have been able to play on if hed broken his metatarsal?
Who knows?

Its happened before
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2245 on: May 16, 2021, 04:18:41 pm
Can't catch a break ffs, time for Mane to step up.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2246 on: May 16, 2021, 04:19:47 pm
Walked off the pitch so couldn't have been a serious injury etc etc and so and so forth...
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2247 on: May 16, 2021, 04:24:32 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on May 16, 2021, 03:56:10 pm
At some point this becomes laughably absurd. Out for the season, what in the fuck.

Liverpool injuries don't count, just like pace goals.. unless you are Harry Maguire..  ::)
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2248 on: May 16, 2021, 09:25:18 pm
Got to have a boot in for two weeks and they will assess.

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2249 on: May 17, 2021, 02:09:17 am
Quote
Diogo got something with the bone
Must have seen Alisson's goal
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2250 on: May 17, 2021, 02:12:49 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on May 17, 2021, 02:09:17 am
Must have seen Alisson's goal

Something, someone, swings, roundabouts...
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2251 on: May 17, 2021, 05:52:33 am
I do like half our squad missing the summer tourneys, with small injuries of course.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2252 on: May 17, 2021, 09:10:27 am
Almost certainly a result of the stamp from the buffoon Bailey in the first half?

He's spent enough time out already this season, hopefully he misses the Euros and gets a full pre season.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2253 on: May 18, 2021, 01:47:52 pm
Jota has a tiny chance of being fit for the weekend as per Klopp in his press conference
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2254 on: May 18, 2021, 02:21:32 pm
Good that hes fit for the euros though.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2255 on: May 18, 2021, 03:54:22 pm
What's this? An injury that's less severe than first feared? I refuse to believe it.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2256 on: May 18, 2021, 03:56:49 pm
Well that does mean he'll get called up for the Euros
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2257 on: May 24, 2021, 10:01:14 am
"Although it feels nice after what has happened this season, being 3rd place is nothing to celebrate in my opinion. We are Liverpool - we go for the titles!"


That's the right mentality lad. Next season we should fucking win something.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2258 on: May 24, 2021, 10:12:35 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on May 18, 2021, 03:54:22 pm
What's this? An injury that's less severe than first feared? I refuse to believe it.

its ok, he's not a CB.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2259 on: May 24, 2021, 10:33:48 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on May 24, 2021, 10:01:14 am
"Although it feels nice after what has happened this season, being 3rd place is nothing to celebrate in my opinion. We are Liverpool - we go for the titles!"


That's the right mentality lad. Next season we should fucking win something.

Good lad is Diogo.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2260 on: May 24, 2021, 10:58:07 pm
Never really replicated his early season form after he came back so I hope that he can have a good break over the summer and go into preseason fully refreshed. to be honest that applies to a lot of our players.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2261 on: May 24, 2021, 10:59:29 pm
Quote from: Gaz123456 on May 24, 2021, 10:58:07 pm
Never really replicated his early season form after he came back so I hope that he can have a good break over the summer and go into preseason fully refreshed. to be honest that applies to a lot of our players.

He started to and then got injured. He looked really dangerous against United and Southampton.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2262 on: Yesterday at 07:35:16 pm
A goal and an assist to Jota today  :wave Also was kicked all over the park by Ginter  :wanker
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2263 on: Yesterday at 08:27:03 pm
Things went quiet for Portugal after Diogo was subbed, it didnt help them at all.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2264 on: Today at 03:31:05 am
A goal and assist, not bad at all.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2265 on: Today at 08:03:21 am
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:27:03 pm
Things went quiet for Portugal after Diogo was subbed, it didnt help them at all.

He seems to be their only direct threat in that front 4. He makes the runs.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #2266 on: Today at 08:42:23 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:03:21 am
He seems to be their only direct threat in that front 4. He makes the runs.

Yes, I would agree. They didnt have the same attacking dynamic without him.
