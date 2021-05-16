At some point this becomes laughably absurd. Out for the season, what in the fuck.
I have no idea what Im taking about
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.
Would he have been able to play on if hed broken his metatarsal?
Diogo got something with the bone
Must have seen Alisson's goal
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
I'm a knob
What's this? An injury that's less severe than first feared? I refuse to believe it.
"Although it feels nice after what has happened this season, being 3rd place is nothing to celebrate in my opinion. We are Liverpool - we go for the titles!"That's the right mentality lad. Next season we should fucking win something.
Never really replicated his early season form after he came back so I hope that he can have a good break over the summer and go into preseason fully refreshed. to be honest that applies to a lot of our players.
