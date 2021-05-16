At some point this becomes laughably absurd. Out for the season, what in the fuck.
I have no idea what Im taking about
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.
Would he have been able to play on if hed broken his metatarsal?
Diogo got something with the bone
Must have seen Alisson's goal
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
