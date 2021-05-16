« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Diogo Jota  (Read 194576 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,993
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2240 on: May 16, 2021, 03:58:29 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on May 16, 2021, 03:56:10 pm
At some point this becomes laughably absurd. Out for the season, what in the fuck.

Could be as simple as a week out seeing as the season finishes next sunday.
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2241 on: May 16, 2021, 03:59:40 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on May 16, 2021, 03:56:10 pm
At some point this becomes laughably absurd. Out for the season, what in the fuck.

There's only three games left.

Makes me think of Thiago's injury against Everton. He finished the game, but was then out for a lokg time.
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,329
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2242 on: May 16, 2021, 04:00:11 pm »
Let's see if he is out of the Euros as well
Logged

Offline thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,599
  • YNWA
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2243 on: May 16, 2021, 04:02:31 pm »
Klopp said it's not super serious, but enough to keep him out for the season because of how few games are left.  Sounds relatively minor.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 pm
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 am
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,222
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2244 on: May 16, 2021, 04:05:55 pm »
Quote from: jillc on May 16, 2021, 03:58:15 pm
Would he have been able to play on if hed broken his metatarsal?
Who knows?

Its happened before
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,418
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2245 on: May 16, 2021, 04:18:41 pm »
Can't catch a break ffs, time for Mane to step up.
Logged

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,631
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2246 on: May 16, 2021, 04:19:47 pm »
Walked off the pitch so couldn't have been a serious injury etc etc and so and so forth...
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline 88_RED

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,986
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2247 on: May 16, 2021, 04:24:32 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on May 16, 2021, 03:56:10 pm
At some point this becomes laughably absurd. Out for the season, what in the fuck.

Liverpool injuries don't count, just like pace goals.. unless you are Harry Maguire..  ::)
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,222
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2248 on: May 16, 2021, 09:25:18 pm »
Got to have a boot in for two weeks and they will assess.

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,866
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2249 on: Yesterday at 02:09:17 am »
Quote
Diogo got something with the bone
Must have seen Alisson's goal
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,425
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2250 on: Yesterday at 02:12:49 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:09:17 am
Must have seen Alisson's goal

Something, someone, swings, roundabouts...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,561
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2251 on: Yesterday at 05:52:33 am »
I do like half our squad missing the summer tourneys, with small injuries of course.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,010
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2252 on: Yesterday at 09:10:27 am »
Almost certainly a result of the stamp from the buffoon Bailey in the first half?

He's spent enough time out already this season, hopefully he misses the Euros and gets a full pre season.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,465
  • JFT96
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2253 on: Today at 01:47:52 pm »
Jota has a tiny chance of being fit for the weekend as per Klopp in his press conference
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,222
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2254 on: Today at 02:21:32 pm »
Good that hes fit for the euros though.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2255 on: Today at 03:54:22 pm »
What's this? An injury that's less severe than first feared? I refuse to believe it.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,329
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2256 on: Today at 03:56:49 pm »
Well that does mean he'll get called up for the Euros
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Up
« previous next »
 