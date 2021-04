Last year at wolves he scored 7 goals from an xg of 9.6 .... so not sure what happened to his way above average finishing then? Most players will revert to the mean of pretty close to it over time

Itís true top strikers can over achieve xg - some by 20% or so (over their careers) ... Jotas scoring at 225% his xg this season so heíll cool off doesnít mean heís not a top player or wonít go on to be



He is way above what his expected goals should be this year...was way behind it last year...was similar to it the year before that. Over the past 3 seasons, he is pretty much bang on his actual and expected goals.So is he likely to score this efficiently next year? Probably not but what is consistent is his ability to make chances for himself and also find space for others to create chances for him.Do that enough and things fall into place...unless you are wildly unlucky or just lose your talent.