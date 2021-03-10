Still a little rusty. Pre-injury Jota would probably have gotten 2 tonight. Great assist for the 1st goal ...
He dribbles like Suarez.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
He's come back from his injury looking like he's in decent form already, hopefully this increases even more when he gets fitter and less rusty.Can't come soon enough either, as Salah is only one firing up top so will be nice to have another too.
And there I was sure that Mane scored yesterday?
He's just one example of how we've been hamstrung by the series of lengthy injuries we've had. Could you imagine how many points we would have gained in those narrow defeats if he'd have been available?
If it isn't Salah then he is the only lad that is able to put it in the net these days.
They seem to be the only instinctive finishers in the team.
His first time and early shot finishes are probably his main strength. With our other forwards - even Salah to a degree - it often feels like they need to set themselves first and it ends with so many blocked shots. Origi is another who's got a good early finish but Jota has a style of play that suits us much better.Having four high level forwards (plus the not too shabby Shaq and Origi) for the run-in could be very beneficial.
If Jota was not injured, this thread would have reached 100 pages by now.
The Test is obviously right
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.38]