His first time and early shot finishes are probably his main strength. With our other forwards - even Salah to a degree - it often feels like they need to set themselves first and it ends with so many blocked shots. Origi is another who's got a good early finish but Jota has a style of play that suits us much better.



Having four high level forwards (plus the not too shabby Shaq and Origi) for the run-in could be very beneficial.



Yes. Early in the season especially looked like Salah had improved his first time finishing as well with some really well taken goals just hpvering around the left side of the penalty area and smashing it past the keeper when he the ball dropped to him.I reckon Mane of last season or the one before takes that chance in the first half with his left foot too rather than trying to round the keeper. He was lively first half today but does seem like he's taking an extra touch when not required.