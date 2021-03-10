« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Diogo Jota  (Read 169989 times)

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2000 on: March 10, 2021, 10:42:13 pm »
He needs to start in every single game possible until the end of the season at Firmino's expense. Harsh on Firmino, but Jota offers so much more at the moment.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2001 on: March 10, 2021, 10:44:16 pm »
Still a little rusty. Pre-injury Jota would probably have gotten 2 tonight. Great assist for the 1st goal ...
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2002 on: March 10, 2021, 10:45:53 pm »
Quote from: MNAA on March 10, 2021, 10:44:16 pm
Still a little rusty. Pre-injury Jota would probably have gotten 2 tonight. Great assist for the 1st goal ...
A hat-trick maybe? The header, the side netting and maybe the saved shot.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2003 on: March 10, 2021, 11:59:47 pm »
Quote from: MNAA on March 10, 2021, 10:44:16 pm
Still a little rusty. Pre-injury Jota would probably have gotten 2 tonight. Great assist for the 1st goal ...

Some brilliant moments but you can see the lack of sharpness too. He's fading a bit late in games too which you'd expect. I'm expecting him to really explode in the next few games. Brilliant to have him back.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2004 on: March 11, 2021, 12:04:45 am »
I like him a lot. Looks like a nightmare to play against. Still lacking match sharpness understandably but can be a great option for the rest of the season.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2005 on: March 11, 2021, 03:29:04 am »
He dribbles like Suarez.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2006 on: March 11, 2021, 02:57:54 pm »
Quote from: newterp on March 11, 2021, 03:29:04 am
He dribbles like Suarez.

He really does. Knocks the ball past defenders at the perfect time they're unbalanced. He's quick enough to make use of that skill as well.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2007 on: March 11, 2021, 03:05:04 pm »
He's come back from his injury looking like he's in decent form already, hopefully this increases even more when he gets fitter and less rusty.

Can't come soon enough either, as Salah is only one firing up top so will be nice to have another too.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2008 on: March 11, 2021, 03:36:12 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 11, 2021, 03:05:04 pm
He's come back from his injury looking like he's in decent form already, hopefully this increases even more when he gets fitter and less rusty.

Can't come soon enough either, as Salah is only one firing up top so will be nice to have another too.

And there I was sure that Mane scored yesterday?  ;)

Anyway this is the DJ thread.  I did wonder why the hell we signed him in the summer.  I mean, I didn't think "oh, shit, why the hell have we signed HIM?", but you know, I was just not overly enthused.

 What the hell do I know about football... He's been superb.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2009 on: March 11, 2021, 03:39:22 pm »
He's just one example of how we've been hamstrung by the series of lengthy injuries we've had.

Could you imagine how many points we would have gained in those narrow defeats if he'd have been available?
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2010 on: March 11, 2021, 04:18:37 pm »
Quote from: missis sumner on March 11, 2021, 03:36:12 pm
And there I was sure that Mane scored yesterday?  ;)

He did, but he's hardly in form is he?
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2011 on: March 11, 2021, 10:22:27 pm »
Quote from: missis sumner on March 11, 2021, 03:36:12 pm
And there I was sure that Mane scored yesterday?  ;)

Scoring a goal or goals does not equate to being in good form. Mane is still trying to rediscover his form. His movement, touch, runs, shooting, etc have all gone to shit since we dont remember when. The world class Mane has gone missing and we need that version back

Jota though is back and once he has shaken off the rust, he will be back among the goals
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2012 on: March 12, 2021, 07:33:50 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 11, 2021, 03:39:22 pm
He's just one example of how we've been hamstrung by the series of lengthy injuries we've had.

Could you imagine how many points we would have gained in those narrow defeats if he'd have been available?

Yep. That was obvious even when we first started dropping points in early January.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2013 on: March 12, 2021, 03:14:33 pm »
Who would've guessed he would end up being pivotal to our performances this season.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2014 on: March 13, 2021, 05:46:27 pm »
We look so much more balanced with him in the team.

Very much a goal threat and takes the pressure off Salah and Mane - seems a nice lad as well.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2015 on: March 13, 2021, 06:26:23 pm »
Annoyed the fuck out of me that the keeper saved the volley.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2016 on: March 13, 2021, 06:56:20 pm »
There's a real joy in the way he plays. Looks like he'd play just for the love of the game. Total bundle of energy.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2017 on: Yesterday at 10:24:09 pm »
get in lad  :wellin
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2018 on: Yesterday at 10:25:29 pm »
Good to see he has picked up where he left off after his injury
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2019 on: Yesterday at 10:32:14 pm »
If it isn't Salah then he is the only lad that is able to put it in the net these days.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2020 on: Yesterday at 10:33:31 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 10:32:14 pm
If it isn't Salah then he is the only lad that is able to put it in the net these days.

They seem to be the only instinctive finishers in the team.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2021 on: Yesterday at 10:49:08 pm »
The way he was going on before his injury, he'd have hit about 25 this season, certainly would be getting 20. If he'd have been available I'm not saying we'd have won the title, but top 4 would be wrapped up.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2022 on: Yesterday at 10:55:40 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 10:33:31 pm
They seem to be the only instinctive finishers in the team.
His first time and early shot finishes are probably his main strength.  With our other forwards - even Salah to a degree - it often feels like they need to set themselves first and it ends with so many blocked shots.  Origi is another who's got a good early finish but Jota has a style of play that suits us much better.

Having four high level forwards (plus the not too shabby Shaq and Origi) for the run-in could be very beneficial.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2023 on: Yesterday at 11:01:01 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:55:40 pm
His first time and early shot finishes are probably his main strength.  With our other forwards - even Salah to a degree - it often feels like they need to set themselves first and it ends with so many blocked shots.  Origi is another who's got a good early finish but Jota has a style of play that suits us much better.

Having four high level forwards (plus the not too shabby Shaq and Origi) for the run-in could be very beneficial.

Yes. Early in the season especially looked like Salah had improved his first time finishing as well with some really well taken goals just hpvering around the left side of the penalty area and smashing it past the keeper when he the ball dropped to him.

I reckon Mane of last season or the one before takes that chance in the first half with his left foot too rather than trying to round the keeper. He was lively first half today but does seem like he's taking an extra touch when not required. 
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2024 on: Yesterday at 11:01:45 pm »
Unquestionably the best Portuguese player to join a Premier League team in 2020.

We've missed him so badly for the last three months.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2025 on: Yesterday at 11:14:22 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:55:40 pm
His first time and early shot finishes are probably his main strength.  With our other forwards - even Salah to a degree - it often feels like they need to set themselves first and it ends with so many blocked shots.  Origi is another who's got a good early finish but Jota has a style of play that suits us much better.

Having four high level forwards (plus the not too shabby Shaq and Origi) for the run-in could be very beneficial.

He's the best at it because he has no backlift. At least, we'd get shots on target when he plays
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2026 on: Yesterday at 11:34:05 pm »
The boy shoots. How refreshing.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2027 on: Today at 01:33:32 am »
If Jota was not injured, this thread would have reached 100 pages by now. 
