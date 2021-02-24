Great to see him back, but suspect he will start on the bench.



Lets not put too much pressure on the lad though.



Agree he'll probably only be on the bench this weekend. But a great thing about Jota is, he seems equally effective starting or coming on as sub, so it's a brilliant option if we're chasing a goal, or (hopefully) already ahead and trying to rest legs.He'll inevitably have pressure on him because the season is such a mess and people are looking for a saviour. But we all need to try and manage our expectations. Feels a bit like when Sturridge was finally coming back in 2015, after fans had been waiting 6 months for him to save our season, though I don't expect Diogo will be coming back a lesser player.