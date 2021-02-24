« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Diogo Jota  (Read 162127 times)

Offline Tony19:6

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #1960 on: February 24, 2021, 05:52:40 pm »
Great to see him back, but suspect he will start on the bench.

Lets not put too much pressure on the lad though.
Offline decosabute

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #1961 on: February 24, 2021, 06:09:44 pm »
Quote from: Tony19:6 on February 24, 2021, 05:52:40 pm
Great to see him back, but suspect he will start on the bench.

Lets not put too much pressure on the lad though.

Agree he'll probably only be on the bench this weekend. But a great thing about Jota is, he seems equally effective starting or coming on as sub, so it's a brilliant option if we're chasing a goal, or (hopefully) already ahead and trying to rest legs.

He'll inevitably have pressure on him because the season is such a mess and people are looking for a saviour. But we all need to try and manage our expectations. Feels a bit like when Sturridge was finally coming back in 2015, after fans had been waiting 6 months for him to save our season, though I don't expect Diogo will be coming back a lesser player.
Offline rob1966

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #1962 on: February 24, 2021, 07:07:16 pm »
Made his debut from the bench 5 days after signing, so expect the same this week.

Nice to have him back.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #1963 on: February 24, 2021, 07:19:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 24, 2021, 07:07:16 pm
Made his debut from the bench 5 days after signing, so expect the same this week.

Nice to have him back.

He wasn't injured for months prior though.
Offline rob1966

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #1964 on: February 24, 2021, 07:39:32 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on February 24, 2021, 07:19:15 pm
He wasn't injured for months prior though.

With the long layoff last season, restart and then lack of pre season, he's likely at the same level of fitness as back then at least?
Online Welshred

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #1965 on: February 24, 2021, 07:40:09 pm »
We also weren't putting 17 and 18 year olds on the bench at that point either. I'm expecting him on the bench, whether he plays I don't know.
Offline Asam

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #1966 on: February 24, 2021, 08:21:21 pm »

Cant wait to see him match fit, was brilliant before his layoff
Offline farawayred

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #1967 on: February 25, 2021, 04:56:40 am »
Will he partner Kabak at CB this wekend?
Online didi shamone

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #1968 on: February 25, 2021, 05:50:44 am »
Quote from: farawayred on February 25, 2021, 04:56:40 am
Will he partner Kabak at CB this wekend?

I'd like to see him and Keita together. Proper ball playing Centre backs.
Offline MdArshad

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #1969 on: February 25, 2021, 08:16:16 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on February 25, 2021, 05:50:44 am
I'd like to see him and Keita together. Proper ball playing Centre backs.

True. Jota is even taller than Cannavaro. So height wont be an issue. It will be also nice seeing Keita doing a solo run from defence.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #1970 on: Yesterday at 12:00:03 am »
How much time he gets depends on the score, if we manage to pull a couple of goals ahead he may get 10-15 minutes, if we are chasing the game at half time he may get nearly a full half.
Offline a little break

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #1971 on: Yesterday at 03:34:45 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:00:03 am
How much time he gets depends on the score, if we manage to pull a couple of goals ahead he may get 10-15 minutes, if we are chasing the game at half time he may get nearly a full half.

What's that?
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #1972 on: Today at 01:06:05 am »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 03:34:45 am
What's that?

I know, cup always half full

Key word,

If
Offline Zoomers

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #1973 on: Today at 06:17:58 am »
DIOGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO :)
Online thekitkatshuffler

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #1974 on: Today at 03:21:04 pm »
So apparently he's taken Salah out of his fantasy team this week.
