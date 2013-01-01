« previous next »
Great to see him back, but suspect he will start on the bench.

Lets not put too much pressure on the lad though.
"Football is a simple game based on the giving and taking of passes, of controlling the ball and of making yourself available to receive a pass.
It is terribly simple."

Agree he'll probably only be on the bench this weekend. But a great thing about Jota is, he seems equally effective starting or coming on as sub, so it's a brilliant option if we're chasing a goal, or (hopefully) already ahead and trying to rest legs.

He'll inevitably have pressure on him because the season is such a mess and people are looking for a saviour. But we all need to try and manage our expectations. Feels a bit like when Sturridge was finally coming back in 2015, after fans had been waiting 6 months for him to save our season, though I don't expect Diogo will be coming back a lesser player.
Made his debut from the bench 5 days after signing, so expect the same this week.

Nice to have him back.
He wasn't injured for months prior though.
With the long layoff last season, restart and then lack of pre season, he's likely at the same level of fitness as back then at least?
We also weren't putting 17 and 18 year olds on the bench at that point either. I'm expecting him on the bench, whether he plays I don't know.
Cant wait to see him match fit, was brilliant before his layoff
Will he partner Kabak at CB this wekend?
I'd like to see him and Keita together. Proper ball playing Centre backs.
True. Jota is even taller than Cannavaro. So height wont be an issue. It will be also nice seeing Keita doing a solo run from defence.
