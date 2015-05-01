He's very much reminding me of Mo's first season. He's an unknown quantity they've not adapted to yet



I think he's going to be very hard to adapt to as he is so two footed.With Mo the opposition know they can't let him cut inside on his left foot. Mo is so brilliant they still can't stop him a lot of the time, but they at least know how to try to nullify him as best as they can.With Jota what do you do? He can shoot with either foot or cross with either foot, as we've seen here already.He glides past players and I think his passing is very good too. I loved his pass into Firmino for Bobby's chance that hit the post.The 'real deal' is Jota. I really didn't see him having such an impact as he has. Our player recruitment team are amazing as is Klopp's brand of football getting the best out of these players.Can see why we got him over Werner, given he's cheaper and more versatile.