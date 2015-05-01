« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Diogo Jota  (Read 91646 times)

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,458
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #1120 on: Yesterday at 12:55:48 PM »
I havent checked this stat but I just read that Jota has scored more open play goals at Anfield (4) than Manchester United at Old Trafford (1) and Manchester City at the Etihad (2).
Logged
#JFT96

Offline Diema

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • I apologize: English is not my first language
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #1121 on: Yesterday at 04:13:29 PM »
Jota is just unbelievable. When he was purchased, I had to admit I was "really? He's good, but that much for him??", but his current form is just impressive. He adapted so quickly to the team that one could believe he's been playing for Liverpool for 2 years.
Logged

Offline na fir dearg

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,198
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #1122 on: Yesterday at 04:27:37 PM »
class header that, down into the ground, keeper has no chance
Logged

Offline TheYashLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #1123 on: Yesterday at 04:34:53 PM »
It's a bit unbelievable how good he's been... What an impact.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,177
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #1124 on: Yesterday at 04:37:33 PM »
Constantly got in between Justin and Fuchs yesterday  :o

He was excellent, his off the ball movement was really quite terrific and caused issues between Leicester's back three as to who needs to be picking him up. Leicester were clearly shit scared of Mane, Rodgers deliberately played Albrighton as a blocker to prevent Robertson from progressing the ball to Mane, with Fofana trying to do a hybrid man-marking/intercepting role with Sadio.

This just meant more space for Jota, who punished them quite superbly.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,953
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #1125 on: Yesterday at 04:52:30 PM »
Like I said, it's good to mix the front line up, if only to keep the opposition guessing and be predictable.  He's very much reminding me of Mo's first season.  He's an unknown quantity they've not adapted to yet - they're still too busy dragging our other strikers to the ground knowing they wont get penalised for it...
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,117
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #1126 on: Yesterday at 05:02:06 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 04:52:30 PM
Like I said, it's good to mix the front line up, if only to keep the opposition guessing and be predictable.  He's very much reminding me of Mo's first season.  He's an unknown quantity they've not adapted to yet - they're still too busy dragging our other strikers to the ground knowing they wont get penalised for it...

Last night Jota swung an early cross in from the right and you could see it caught the Leicester defence out, definitely a "WTF" moment for them. That is the extra bit of spice Jota gives you playing on the right.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,865
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #1127 on: Yesterday at 05:04:13 PM »
Premier League signing of the season so far. Phenomenal player.
Logged

Offline JordanTremenderson

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #1128 on: Yesterday at 05:11:10 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 04:52:30 PM
He's very much reminding me of Mo's first season.  He's an unknown quantity they've not adapted to yet

I think he's going to be very hard to adapt to as he is so two footed.

With Mo the opposition know they can't let him cut inside on his left foot.  Mo is so brilliant they still can't stop him a lot of the time, but they at least know how to try to nullify him as best as they can.

With Jota what do you do?  He can shoot with either foot or cross with either foot, as we've seen here already. 

He glides past players and I think his passing is very good too.  I loved his pass into Firmino for Bobby's chance that hit the post. 

The 'real deal' is Jota.  I really didn't see him having such an impact as he has.  Our player recruitment team are amazing as is Klopp's brand of football getting the best out of these players.

Can see why we got him over Werner, given he's cheaper and more versatile.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,235
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #1129 on: Yesterday at 05:38:58 PM »
anyone have the 30 touches befoer the goal clip?
Logged

Offline GIPPO77

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #1130 on: Yesterday at 05:42:22 PM »
Has fitted in seamlessly.
Logged
YNWA

Offline U13

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,288
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #1131 on: Yesterday at 05:54:56 PM »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on November 22, 2020, 10:34:37 PM
I love the way he runs with the ball. Think they're running at the same speed and he just darts in front of them and is through

This is one of my favourite thing about him.

If you could crop him running with the ball so he's the only person in the frame you'd think he's jogging, the players gasping for breath trying to keep up with him are the only reference point for how fast he's moving.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #1132 on: Yesterday at 06:06:12 PM »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 05:04:13 PM
Premier League signing of the season so far. Phenomenal player.

Hard to argue against that,lets just hope that he gets even better.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online MonsLibpool

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #1133 on: Today at 02:40:57 PM »
Quote from: U13 on Yesterday at 05:54:56 PM
This is one of my favourite thing about him.

If you could crop him running with the ball so he's the only person in the frame you'd think he's jogging, the players gasping for breath trying to keep up with him are the only reference point for how fast he's moving.

He deceptively very physical. His pace and strength belie his physique.
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #1134 on: Today at 03:35:07 PM »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 05:04:13 PM
Premier League signing of the season so far. Phenomenal player.

What, not Ha-mez? Shurely shome mishtake.

Trying to think who else is even close to Diogo. Not the little Colombian shit, that's for sure. Chelsea fans seem pretty keen on Ziyech but he hasn't done nearly as much yet. Ferran Torres looks interesting but has barely even got out of the blocks for City.

And to think, the one we were all most excited about was Thiago!
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,244
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #1135 on: Today at 03:37:13 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:38:58 PM
anyone have the 30 touches befoer the goal clip?

Club posted this, this morning.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CH-XcKcs3_S/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,380
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #1136 on: Today at 03:43:59 PM »
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline Bob Sacamano

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,096
  • Alleged Manc and/or Gooner
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #1137 on: Today at 04:56:19 PM »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:40:57 PM
He deceptively very physical. His pace and strength belie his physique.

That has been the biggest surprise for me. My impression of him at Wolves was that he was quick, but not explosive and lacking in strength/physicality. I expected something like a Chelsea-era Pedro....hard-working, technical, pops up with a goal every now and again.

He's far better than that, obviously.

Logged

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,490
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #1138 on: Today at 05:08:03 PM »
Amazing signing. I thought we would never hear the end of not signing Werner as he seemed to fit in perfectly across the front 3 and can give any of our main 3 a break without a drop in quality. Jota has already stopped the talk about Werner.

I thought it looked a good signing as soon as I heard we had signed him but thought he would need 2-3 years to be first team standard but he is there already. What a player.
Logged

Online Mr_Shane

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #1139 on: Today at 05:34:28 PM »
I have forgotten all about the disappointment that we did not sign Werner.

Now I am asking myself what does Werner provide that Jota doesn't?
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,288
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #1140 on: Today at 05:38:51 PM »
Quote from: Mr_Shane on Today at 05:34:28 PM
I have forgotten all about the disappointment that we did not sign Werner.

Now I am asking myself what does Werner provide that Jota doesn't?

I was disappointed too as he's a top player but fuck me didn't we land on our feet with Jota  ;D

Logged

I neither know nor care
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Up
« previous next »
 